Release the pressure: Win16 support arrives for version 3.2 of Free Pascal

Five years since the last update, the team celebrates 50 years of the language with more architectures

Mon 22 Jun 2020 // 17:25 UTC 9 Reg comments Got Tips?
Richard Speed Bio Email Twitter
old lady

Great news, Pascal fans. After a lengthy hiatus, the cross-platform Free Pascal has emerged with an array of new features and new targets.

Version 3.2.0 of Free Pascal has arrived in the 50th anniversary year of the Pascal language with new features and compiler targets, including Aarch64 and the venerable 16-bit Windows.

While it uses its own dialect of Object Pascal, fans of Delphi and Turbo Pascal should feel at home. Free Pascal has also continued rolling while the likes of GNU Pascal seem to have stalled somewhat.

It has been almost five years since the last major release (3.0) and well over a year since the last point release of the Free Pascal Compiler (3.0.4) during which time it celebrated a milestone of its own in the form of 25 years since things first kicked off 1993.

Typical working conditions at Google

This'll make you feel old: Uni compsci favourite Pascal hits the big five-oh this year

READ MORE

The new release is chock-full of features, including improved Dynamic Array support and management operators for record types. As well as AArch64 and (wonderfully) the 16-bit world of Windows 3.0 (and later), the Android x86_64 and Linux PowerPC64 targets have also been added. Otherwise, the occasionally eclectic list of targets remains, including the usual suspects (Windows and macOS) as well as the likes of Nintendo DS, WinCE and OS/2.

We took the update for a spin, and were delighted to see our old warhorse "Hello World" app compile. A retro text-based IDE is available for those who would prefer to steer clear of the full command line experience, and an extension exists for Visual Studio to add Pascal support, although it does need to be pointed at the location of fpc.exe to do its thing.

We stuck with the command line for old time's sake and found the compiler both speedy and stable, although we couldn't check out the claimed Win16 support (it is currently experimental and requires cross compilation from Win32 or Win64.) As with previous versions, it is also possible to drop back into Turbo Pascal compatibility mode.

A new release of Free Pascal is to be welcomed, particularly since it is now more than half as old as Pascal itself. Hopefully it will not take another five years before the next major update. ®

Sponsored: Webcast: Simplify data protection on AWS

9 Comments

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY TECH NEWSLETTER

Tech Resources

Webcast Slide Deck | Ransomware has gone nuclear

A new generation of attackers are crafting plans to cause the most panic, pain, and operational disruption. They will take the time to maximize your organization’s potential damage and also their payoff -- not just encrypting your data, but stealing it and posting it publicly if you don’t play ball. Join Roger Grimes from KnowBe4 and Tim Phillips from The Reg for a RegCast in which they will be sounding the ransomware emergency klaxon.

Five Reasons Why OneDrive Endpoints Need Third-party Data Protection

Relying on OneDrive for data protection can expose your organization to substantial risks.

SANS Institute: Cloud Security Survey Results

How do you close visibility gaps, integrate conflicting datasets from different providers and adjust your current incident response strategies to respond to cloud-specific threats?

Discover and secure all of your attack surface

Your business has been kept on track in the last month by remote workers, the cloud, and your partners. So now their vulnerabilities are your problem because those are exactly the routes into your organisation that an attacker will target and exploit. But how can you map the entire attack surface and prioritise the most important vulnerabilities, when statistics show you are only aware of 70% of it at best, and tools like port scanners pump out lists of IP addresses without any business context or prioritisation? Rob Gurzeev, CEO of CyCognito joins Tim Phillips to explain in this RegCast.

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2020

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs