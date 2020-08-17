Facebook to take board seat at Linux Foundation after signing as Platinum member

Facebook has upgraded its Linux Foundation membership and by doing so will assume a seat on the organisation's board.

Facebook's open-source group has been a long-time member of the Foundation, but has now decided a top-tier platinum membership is its best option. Doing so sees it join the likes of Google, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, and Intel.

The social media giant contributes to several well-known open-source projects, including the React JavaScript library, the Open Compute Project, and the cGroup2 container software project.

As part of its membership, the company's head of open source, Kathy Kam, will have a seat on the Foundation's board.

In a blog post announcing the membership, the Linux Foundation commended a number of Facebook projects that "leverage open source to unlock the potential of open innovation". This includes Facebook Connectivity, which, together with the open-source Telecom Infra Project Foundation, aims to bring fast, reliable internet to remote areas of the world.

Facebook is the lead contributor to Presto, GraphQL, Osquery, and ONNX, as well as the creator of the PyTorch machine learning library, which is used to create AI in computer vision, natural language processing, and other disciplines.

"The Linux Foundation has and continues to play a crucial role in the continued success of not only Linux but also in broader open source ecosystems as well," Kam said a LinkedIn post. "Excited to be joining the board of the Linux Foundation." ®