Penetration testing isn’t enough, you need to activate full offensive operations

Promo When it comes to cyber attacks, it’s not enough to just sit there, hoping miscreants will pass you by. You have to think like a hacker, stress testing your own systems to ensure they are as tight as possible.

While penetration testing is one of the oldest disciplines in computer security, it doesn’t quite cover the full range of activities security pros need to undertake to ensure they’ve got every angle covered.

That’s why SANS Institute has grouped its Penetration Testing, Red Team, Purple Team and Exploit Development courses under the umbrella of Offensive Operations. This will encompass courses ranging from introductory pen testing and hacking courses, to advanced courses on exploit writing and red teaming.

The move coincides with the launch of a range of new courses and updated courses, including Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits and Incident Handling, Cloud Penetration Testing, and Purple Team Tactics – Adversary Emulation for Breach Prevention and Detection.

There are more courses in beta including Bug Bounties and Responsible Disclosure – which will show you to how to discover and responsibly disclose those tricky, logic-based application flaws that automated scanning tools miss – and a further nine in development.

If you want to whet your appetite for the courses, or just gain an insight into the latest thinking on Offensive Operations, you should join this webcast with curriculum leader Stephen Sims on November 24 at 1530 EST (2030 CST). You can register here.

Stephen has over 15 years’ experience in security and is the author of SANS' only 700-level course, SEC760: Advanced Exploit Development for Penetration Testers. In the webcast, Stephen will be talking through the thinking behind the changes and how the new curriculum aims to counter every possible attack vector across the entire threat landscape.

He’ll also dive into those nine in-development courses, and if that wasn’t reason enough to tune in, you can win a place on a SANS Offensive Operations course.

And if you can’t make it, Stephen’s webcast will be available on the SANS Institute website, where you can also find details of the full range of SANS Institute’s cutting edge security courses. Visit the website to learn more.

