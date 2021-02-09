Ignore that ransomware demand and restore from backup – well... if only it were that easy

Webcast Ransomware is one of the most insidious forms of cyber-attack, not least because it presents you with a range of highly unpleasant options.

You can pay up, hoping that you will indeed get your data back quickly, while knowing that the ransom is then likely to fund other nefarious activities.

Or you can flip the attackers the bird, and turn to your backups, knowing that you’ll have to rely on data that might not be as up to date as you’d like, and which will inevitably take some time to restore. Assuming the extortionists haven’t gotten to the backups first, that is.

None of these options are particularly pleasant, though more and more organisations are being forced to choose between them, as attackers take full advantage of how pandemic-induced disruption has exacerbated existing corporate vulnerabilities.

Adopting a defence-in-depth approach is part of the solution, and of course everyone should be doing this anyway.

But what if you could ensure that your backups really were beyond the reach of attackers, ensuring that you were able to quickly bounce back from ransomware and other attacks, with timely, complete data?

That’s just what we’ll be discussing in our upcoming webcast, Don’t Pay the Bad Guys, which will be dropping onto a screen near you on February 23 at 1100 GMT (12 noon CET).

Our own Tim Phillips, always irrepressibly resilient, will be joined by Nicholas Groh of Rubrik, who will explain why your options in the face of ransomware don’t have to be fraught with risk. Nicholas will be explaining how an immutable backup strategy can mean recovery is both quick and deliver you an up to date version of your data.

Together they’ll discuss how end-to-end encryption can ensure your backups really are immutable and beyond the reach of attackers.

They’ll also explain how this can be combined with the early detection of ransomware, and fast remediation, to ensure that recovery is achieved quickly and with minimal data loss. Because knowing exactly what applications and files are affected will make recovery that bit easier.

Getting in on this webcast is straightforward. Just sign up here and we’ll update your calendar and nudge you on the day. Go on, Don’t Pay the Bad Guys – join the good side here for free.

