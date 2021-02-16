Devuan adds third init option in sixth birthday release

Devuan, the Linux distribution that came into being after the 2014 disagreement over Debian’s adoption of the systemd as the operating system’s init daemon, has celebrated its sixth anniversary by adding a third init option.

On February 14th, the self-described Veteran Unix Admins behind the project reminded users that their first pre-Alpha landed on the same day in 2015.

The project delivered the new Devuan Beowulf 3.1.0 at the weekend.

The headline change is the addition of a third init option in the form of runit , which is now available alongside sysvinit and openrc .

As described in the release notes, version 3.10 also adds changes to su and now automatically runs the PulseAudio sound server.

Another change fixes a whoopsie in version 3.0 that saw boot menus list the OS as Debian rather than Devuan.

Not everyone will be able to adopt these changes, as ARM and virtual images were not updated to version 3.10.

