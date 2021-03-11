Huawei's first desktop PC to be sold outside China is a sleek business machine with optional 'smart' keyboard

But relies on integrated graphics, and what's the serial port for?

Matthew Hughes Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 15:31 UTC

Perhaps the only element of Huawei's consumer business that's emerged unscathed from US sanctions has been its PC line. With the Chinese tech giant's computer supply chain intact, it has been business as usual, and the company just introduced its first desktop PC beyond mainland China.

Specs-wise, there isn't much to write home about. The Huawei MateStation S uses a six-core Ryzen 5 4600G processor, first released in July of last year. There's no mention of a discrete GPU, with the machine instead relying on the AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 integrated graphics.

As you'd expect given the desktop form factor, upgradability is decent, with room for two M.2 PCIe drives and two DDR4 SO-DIMM sticks, these populated with a single 256GB drive and 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory.

Still, the machine is compact, and Huawei described it as "like your favourite coffee table book." It measures 9cm at its widest part, and is 29cm tall.

Huawei MateStation S

For connectivity, the MateStation S has built-in 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as Ethernet. To add peripherals, punters get four USB-A slots (two USB 2.0, and two high-speed USB 3.2) on the rear of the machine, with a single USB-C and USB-A 3.2 port situated on the front.

Display output comes via a single HDMI port, with VGA included for older displays. Curiously, there's also an unspecified serial port included, suggesting this machine may find a home in industrial environments. From our perspective, it looks like a standard 9-pin RS-232 or RS-422 port, although it's hard to say for certain. We've asked Huawei for more information.

Huawei has seen fit to include a monitor, rather than use the BYOKMD (bring your own keyboard, mouse, and display) approach favoured by other vendors. With 23.8 inches of real estate and a reported 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio, this shouldn't occupy too much desk space and is a bit on the poky side.

There's also an optional smart keyboard, which includes a fingerprint reader, as well as support for Huawei Share. This feature, included on most of the firm's devices released in the past few years, allows users to upload files and photos to a computer by "tapping" their phone against an NFC reader. In terms of layout, the keyboard uses a standard chicklet design, with a claimed 2.5mm of key travel.

To date, Huawei's traditional PC output beyond China has consisted entirely of laptops. A significant chunk of these – namely the MateBook X and MateBook X Pro – were targeted at the premium end of the market, with the MateBook D and 14 aimed at the middle ground. Prior to November, Huawei also sold laptops via its Honor sub-brand, including the MagicBook 14 and MagicBook Pro.

The addition of a desktop into the firm's line-up is therefore a new development. It's also curious given the long-standing decline of the desktop form factor. Sales of desktop PCs have slumped year-on-year in the decade between 2010 and 2020, according to aggregated shipment figures from Canalys.

Desktops are forecast to grow by 21.6 per cent in Western Europe during Q1, which IDC attributes to a rise in PC gaming. The absence of discrete graphics means the MateStation S is ill-suited for this.

The machine is currently listed on Huawei's Malaysian store, suggesting this will be the machine's first international test market. We've asked Huawei about UK availability and pricing. ®

The first rule of ERP? Don't talk about ERP: App-maker IFS reckons market has moved on

'It's something that we, as an industry, invented' but all customers wanted were end-to-end business processes
Lindsay Clark Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 17:06 UTC

Middleweight enterprise application provider IFS is launching a cloud platform and rebuilding its applications. Just don't expect to find a standalone ERP product in there.

Despite attracting customers including military and construction biz Babcock, global booze vendor Carlsberg, and electronics giant Panasonic, IFS has sat in the middle tier of enterprise application vendors, always striving to catch up with the two market leaders, SAP and Oracle.

This week it launched IFS Cloud, a suite of tools built around API integration that eschews the established application classes of ERP, finance, HR, payroll, supply chain, and CRM.

Another Windows 10 patch that breaks printers ups ante to full-on Blue Screen of Death

Microsoft's rigorous testing at work
Richard Speed Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 16:20 UTC

Microsoft's near-legendary approach to quality in Windows has struck again, with customers complaining of blue screens rather than print-outs following a recent patch.

The problem appears to stem from changes introduced with the 9 March patch, KB5000802, which brought OS builds 19041.867 and 19042.867 for Windows 20H1 and 20H2 respectively.

A Register reader, employed by a printer maker, reported that "multiple sites" were experiencing the problems, before dryly noting: "Clearly (fortunately?) printing isn't an important part of any Windows user's tasks and therefore wouldn't need to be tested prior to the update's release."

ZIPX files that aren't: Keep a weather eye out for disguised malware in email attachments

Especially if you're routinely handling RAR files
Gareth Corfield Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 14:45 UTC

Malware-peddling spammers are using a curious variation on the old custom file-extension dodge to evade scanning tools, according to Trustwave.

By using the .zipx extension to obfuscate EXE payloads, crooks might be hoping to sneak the elderly NanoCore remote-access trojan through users' email and endpoint-scanning software.

Trustwave highlighted this unusual move in research published today, highlighting how the technique relies on the "zipx" file delivered by the spammers but doesn't actually conform to the zipx spec.

GitLab latest to ditch 'master' as default initial branch name: It's now simply called 'main'

Only for new projects, but beware the hardcoded references
Richard Speed Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 14:02 UTC

One-stop DevOps shop GitLab has joined the movement to change the default name for an initial branch in a Git repository in favour of something less historically problematic.

The default branch name for new projects for GitLab.com and self-managed users is to be updated from master to main.

GitHub announced it would be doing the same for its hosted repos back in June 2020. Shortly after, the Software Freedom Conservancy and the Git project posted that the group were "aware that the initial branch name, 'master', is offensive to some people and we empathize with those hurt by the use of that term."

You wouldn’t know my new database, she goes to another school: Oracle boasts of earthshattering tech the outside world cannot see

Plus: Ellison ramps up SAP trash-talking. At least some things are the same in 2021
Lindsay Clark Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 13:12 UTC

Updated Oracle has underwhelmed the market with its Q3 results – shares took a minor tumble yesterday. But true to form its island-owning founder and CTO did his best to distract from matters at hand by talking up wins against its arch-rival and hyping technology it is yet to launch.

Big Red’s financials for the three months ended 28 February chugged along at a reasonable rate, with revenue rising 3 per cent year-on-year to $10.1bn.

Brokn down by division, Cloud services and licence support were $7.3bn, up 5 per cent; cloud licence and on-premises licence sales were $1.3, a 4 per cent increase on the previous year. Hardware sales were down 4 per cent to $820m and support was down 5 per cent to $737m.

Four women, including TV star, thought they were investing in a software business. It was a scam. Now the perp's going to jail

'Predator' sent down for eight years after pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars
Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 12:31 UTC

A man who conned four women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming they were investing in a software biz was this week sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Between May 2015 and October 2018, Antonio Mariot Wilson, 58, first dated the women – one of whom was an actor in hit TV series Black-ish – and then persuaded them to join him as a business partner in a software company called 2nd Life that helped applicants for government benefits. He gave them unregistered securities in the outfit and stock agreements in exchange for checks and bank transfers, according to court docs [PDF] filed in a US federal court in California.

In reality, he pocketed the money to pay off credit cards, pay his rent, and buy luxury items, prosecutors said.

UK to introduce new laws and a code of practice for police wanting to rifle through mobile phone messages

But there's a lot more to worry about in new Bill, say campaigners
Gareth Corfield Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 11:30 UTC

A new UK law will explicitly authorise the "voluntary" slurping of data from mobile phones of crime suspects and witnesses.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which was introduced to Parliament this week, contains clauses that will allow police and others to extract data from mobile phones if the user "voluntarily" hands the device over.

Although it seems counterintuitive, the move comes after headlines in years gone by of police accessing excessive amounts of data from the phones of people who handed them over.

UK Space Agency will pay a new CEO £125,000 to run non-existent space programme

Also: NASA to send another astronaut up in a Soyuz, Mars Express has its head in the clouds
Richard Speed Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 10:29 UTC

In brief Fancy a career change? Be quick, and the chief exec's desk at the UK Space Agency could be yours. The permanent full-time position with a salary of £125,000 is likely to be challenging as the UK seeks to maintain its position as a space-based international leader in the wake of ructions such as the country's departure from the EU.

The agency is a tentacle of the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the successful applicant "will have a proven ability to handle an intellectually challenging agenda that is high on the Prime Minister's list of priorities."

Presumably that agenda will include an item stating "keep a straight face when Johnson talks about the Brexit Satellite replacement for Galileo."

Å nei! Norway's Stortinget struck by Microsoft Exchange malware

'Data has been extracted' as Swiss-cheese servers are exploited
Richard Speed Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 09:30 UTC

Norway's Parliament has joined the growing list of organisations hit by vulnerabilities in Microsoft's Exchange Server.

A press release confirmed that Stortinget (the great assembly) had suffered at the hands of backdoor-installing miscreants and, worse, "we know that data has been extracted, but we do not yet have a full overview of the situation," according to director Marianne Andreassen.

"We have taken extensive action and cannot rule out that further action will be taken," she added, "the work is carried out in cooperation with the security authorities. The situation is unclear, and we do not know the full potential for damage."

Embedded tech specialist Advantech warns component shortage will slow growth

It's not just car-makers slowing down: Advantech supplies the likes of Cisco and IBM
Laura Dobberstein Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 08:30 UTC

COVID-related silicon supply chain issues have impacted core information technology products, according to Taiwanese industrial tech specialist Advantech.

Speaking at an investor’s meeting yesterday, the company's president of Embedded and IoT products Miller Chang described positive sales growth in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 with Q1 2021 book-to-bill ratio ( incoming orders vs. outgoing orders) at 1.52 and annual booking Q1 growth rate expected to reach 50 percent.

“However,” stated Chang, “due to component shortages and long lead times, an estimated 5-10 percent impact in the second quarter Y2020 is expected.”

