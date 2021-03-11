You wouldn’t know my new database, she goes to another school: Oracle boasts of earthshattering tech the outside world cannot see

Plus: Ellison ramps up SAP trash-talking. At least some things are the same in 2021

Lindsay Clark Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 13:12 UTC

Updated Oracle has underwhelmed the market with its Q3 results – shares took a minor tumble yesterday. But true to form its island-owning founder and CTO did his best to distract from matters at hand by talking up wins against its arch-rival and hyping technology it is yet to launch.

Big Red’s financials for the three months ended 28 February chugged along at a reasonable rate, with revenue rising 3 per cent year-on-year to $10.1bn.

Broken down by division, cloud services and licence support were $7.3bn, up 5 per cent; cloud licence and on-premises licence sales were $1.3bn, a 4 per cent increase on the previous year; hardware sales were down 4 per cent to $820m; and support was down 5 per cent to $737m.

Meanwhile, operating income was up 10 per cent to $3.9bn.

It wasn't just you

There was a brief Oracle Cloud Network Infrastructure DNS brownout last night that resulted in DNS query failures from around 23:37 UTC on 10 March until 01:03 UTC 11 March. Network infrastructure across the APAC region, UK, USA and Canada, the Netherlands and Germany was impacted.

It was CEO Safra Catz’s statement of future guidance that unsettled investors, with Oracle’s shares down 6 per cent shortly after the news.

She told investors on a call yesterday that adjusted earning per share would be between $1.20 to $1.24 in Q4 but the market was expecting something closer to $1.28.

The self-driving database

Still, CTO and founder Larry Ellison did his best to distract from the results by claiming the world was about to witness staggering growth in the database market in Q4 because of some yet-to-be-revealed autonomous database technologies. “We expect it really to explode next year. And I really do mean very, very rapid growth next year. I'm not really ready to disclose our plans as to why I think it's going to suddenly spike but we expect very, very rapid database growth next year,” the ever-tanned septuagenarian said.

Advocates of rival databases — say the open-source PostgresSQL to which backer EDB offers to port applications — would say that Oracle needs an autonomous database because the underlying technology is so clunky and old it’s very time-consuming to deploy, manage and keep up to date.

Ellison then turned his attention to SAP, arch-rival in the business application market.

In September last year, SAP CFO Luka Mucic said he was not aware of “any competitive replacement” by Oracle in ERP, following Ellison’s earlier claim to be pinching SAP’s customers.

Big Larry was not about to let that lie. Six months may have passed but he was not prepared to pass up an opportunity to settle the score.

“In Q3 alone we signed contracts, totalling hundreds of millions of dollars to migrate several very large SAP ERP customers, to Oracle Fusion ERP. But this was not just a recent Q3 event. This has been going on for a couple of years,” he said.

He went on to list, at laborious length, 100 customers he claimed had moved their ERP from SAP to Oracle. One could almost hear investment analysts drumming their fingers on the desk and casually scrolling through stock tickers as they heard the news about Birmingham City Council, a deal first announced in 2019.

Where will it all end? The world is wearily waiting for a referee to call a draw as these two heavyweights slug it out in a pointless display of corporate machismo. ®

Updated at 1547 UTC to add

An SAP spokesperson told The Register: "Our priority is driving our customers' success, not putting them in the middle of a public debate. Our numbers speak for themselves: Our increasing ERP market share is approximately double that of our closest competitor."

OVH data centre destroyed by fire in Strasbourg – all services unavailable

SBG2 just gone. SBG1 damaged. SBG3 at risk. SBG4 safe. Customers told to activate DR plans
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Wed 10 Mar 2021 // 04:50 UTC

Updated One of cloud provider OVH’s data centres is on fire and services are severely disrupted.

An incident report posted at 2342 UTC on March 9, and updated at 0353 on the 10th, states:

This developer created the fake programming language MOVA to catch out naughty recruiters, résumé padders

Multiple Object Versionless Architecture is as popular now as it was two decades ago
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Wed 10 Mar 2021 // 23:58 UTC

Alan Holden, the inventor of the MOVA programming language, doesn't mention it on his resume, which isn't entirely surprising since it never really existed.

Holden, a California-based application developer, gave the language a name, which stands for Multiple Object Versionless Architecture, but not much else. There's no documentation, no standard library, nada.

As he explained in a phone interview with The Register, MOVA was intended to be vaporware. Its reason for being, back during the dot-com boom of the late 1990s, was to weed out recruiters and job applicants, who were overabundant at the time.

Memo to scientists. Looking for intelligent life? Have you tried checking for worlds with a lot of industrial pollution?

Take it from us Earthlings, we know what a species can really do to a planet
Katyanna Quach Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 07:26 UTC

Astronomers have been offered a cheat sheet on the kinds of things to look out for – from air pollution to energy production – when hunting for signs of intelligent life on faraway exoplanets.

“We have no idea whether intelligence is something very common in the Universe or, on the contrary, whether it is extremely rare,” said physicist Hector Socas-Navarro on Wednesday.

"For that reason we cannot know whether these searches have any chance of success. There is no choice but to search and see what we find, because the implications would be tremendous."

License to thrill: Ahead of v13.0, the FreeBSD team talks about Linux and the completed toolchain project that changes everything

'For many ... vendors, the BSD license is very important compared to the GPL'
Tim Anderson Wed 10 Mar 2021 // 11:03 UTC

It's not as well known as Linux, but FreeBSD has plenty of hardcore fans. In a wide-ranging chat covering licensing, architectures including RISC-V, and a development model that's free of a "dictator", The Reg spoke to members of the project about new release features and more.

FreeBSD 13.0 has just reached release candidate 1 and is scheduled to come out at the end of March – with key new features including a complete LLVM toolchain, faster networking, and improved ZFS file system.

Major new releases come every two years or so: 12.0 was pushed out in December 2018, and 12.2 in October 2020. We spoke to kernel developer John Baldwin and Ed Maste, who is a FreeBSD committer and director of Project Development for the FreeBSD Foundation.

Talk about a Blue Monday: OVH outlines recovery plan as French data centres smoulder

Servers affected include those used by ESA, Villarreal football club, and some misused by malware miscreants
Jude Karabus Wed 10 Mar 2021 // 17:31 UTC

Updated Customers of European cloud hosting provider OVH have been told it plans to restart three data centres on its French campus in Strasbourg next week, following a massive fire on site this morning that destroyed one bit barn.

The SBG1 and SBG4 data centres are scheduled to reopen by Monday 15 March and the SBG3 DC by Friday next week. SBG2 was wiped out by the blaze but fortunately no one was hurt in the incident.

The fire caused serious disruption across European websites, with, according to Netcraft, "3.6 million websites across 464,000 distinct domains... taken offline."

Russia botches Twitter throttling, cripples anything with t-dot-co in the name – including Reddit, Microsoft

See, regular expressions are hard
Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco Wed 10 Mar 2021 // 22:04 UTC

Websites with domain names containing 't.co' were knackered in Russia today as a result of the Kremlin throttling Twitter.

In an attempt to punish the American social network, Russian telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday access to the service would be slowed on the country's networks.

"In order to protect Russian citizens and forcing the Internet service to comply with the legislation on the territory of the Russian Federation in relation to Twitter, since March 10, 2021, centralized response measures have been taken, namely, the primary slowdown of the service's speed (according to the regulations)," it said. "The slowdown will be implemented on 100 per cent of mobile devices and 50 per cent of stationary devices."

A Code War has replaced The Cold War. And right now we’re losing it

There’s always someone to blame for bad infosec, but never a willingness to make meaningful change
Mark Pesce Wed 10 Mar 2021 // 08:02 UTC

Column Remember the Cold War? For me, growing up in America meant living under the permanent, intangible threat of sudden vaporisation by thermonuclear attack. It added a piquant pointlessness to everything. Ashes, ashes, all burn down.

Yet the world stubbornly refused to end. Communism collapsed, Western neoliberal democracy seemed triumphant.

Then just as we entered a phase of peace and prosperity, the internet came along and ruined everything.

Now it is F5’s turn to reveal critical security bugs – and the Feds were quick to sound the alarm on these BIG-IP flaws

Remote code execution, denial of service, API abuse possible. Meanwhile, FBI pegs China for Exchange hacks
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 02:03 UTC

Security and automation vendor F5 has warned of seven patch-ASAP-grade vulnerabilities in its Big-IP network security and traffic-grooming products, plus another 14 vulns worth fixing.

An advisory dated today lists seven CVEs, four rated critical.

Most of the bugs concern TMUI – the Traffic Management User Interface that users work with to drive F5 products – and they can be exploited to achieve remote code execution, denial of service attacks, or complete device takeovers; sometimes all three. The iControl REST API that F5 offers to automate its products is also problematic.

Microsoft settles £200,000+ claims against tech support scammers who ran global ripoff from cottage in Surrey

Bare-faced cheek of Barewire using our trademarks, say Redmond legal eagles
Gareth Corfield Wed 10 Mar 2021 // 10:19 UTC

A multinational tech support scam was operated out of a rural Surrey cottage for years before its Indian call centre was rumbled and gave the game away to Microsoft, the High Court has heard.

Redmond has settled a £200,000+ claim against Barewire Ltd and its directors, Neil Purnell and Toni Whittingham, after accusing them of offering "sham technical support services" that abused Microsoft's trademarked logos to pass as a genuine, legitimate enterprise.

The amount of the actual settlement is not known , although Microsoft described it as "significant."

Four women, including TV star, thought they were investing in a software business. It was a scam. Now the perp's going to jail

'Predator' sent down for eight years after pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars
Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco Thu 11 Mar 2021 // 12:31 UTC

A man who conned four women out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming they were investing in a software biz was this week sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Between May 2015 and October 2018, Antonio Mariot Wilson, 58, first dated the women – one of whom was an actor in hit TV series Black-ish – and then persuaded them to join him as a business partner in a software company called 2nd Life that helped applicants for government benefits. He gave them unregistered securities in the outfit and stock agreements in exchange for checks and bank transfers, according to court docs [PDF] filed in a US federal court in California.

In reality, he pocketed the money to pay off credit cards, pay his rent, and buy luxury items, prosecutors said.

