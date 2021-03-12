A borked bit of code sent the Hubble Space Telescope into safe mode, revealing a bunch of other glitches

Writing to forbidden memory and not closing the door cause headaches for custodians of restored spacecraft

Richard Speed Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 16:13 UTC

The Hubble Space Telescope resumed science operations this morning after a software error knocked the veteran spacecraft offline.

In what sounds for all the world like an on-orbit Blue Screen of Death, a software update uploaded to the spacecraft attempted to write to a location in computer memory to which it didn't have permission. The main flight computer took exception and sent the telescope into a safe mode on the morning of 7 March.

While engineers have recovered the spacecraft – after all, this is why "safe modes" exist – the problem has shown up other issues. Most seriously, the aperture door at the top of the spacecraft did not automatically close.

Images of the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) normally show this door open. It acts as a "safety net", closing in the event the HST accidentally points at the Sun (due to a hardware error or other problem). A blast of sunlight could do all manner of damage to the sensitive instruments inside the observatory.

"In more than 30 years Hubble has been in orbit," said NASA, "the aperture door has never closed because of the detection of such bright objects."

Despite commands being sent to close it, the door remained open. Instructions from the ground to the primary motor also failed to elicit a response, although the team did note movement when commanding the backup motor.

An "unexpected error" was also thrown up by the Wide Field Camera 3.

The code change itself was to compensate for fluctuations in one of the HST's gyroscopes, used in pointing the telescope. The patch has been prohibited from being used until a fix can be uploaded.

Six new gyroscopes and the Wide Field Camera 3 arrived with the final Space Shuttle servicing mission, 2009's STS 125. Three of those gyros have since failed and the HST needs the remaining three running for maximum efficiency, although can still do useful science with just one.

The 30th anniversary of the telescope's launch rolled around last year and engineers hope to keep the old thing going a while yet, even if the Shuttles that originally serviced it are long gone.

Its successor, the James Webb Space Telescope, has suffered repeated delays and cost overruns but looks set to launch this year after completing its final functional tests. ®

Microsoft's GitHub under fire after disappearing proof-of-concept exploit for critical Microsoft Exchange vuln

Funny how code that targets Redmond vanishes while tons of others menacing other vendors remain
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 00:32 UTC

On Wednesday, shortly after security researcher Nguyen Jang posted a proof-of-concept exploit on GitHub that abuses a Microsoft Exchange vulnerability revealed earlier this month, GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft, removed code, to the alarm of security researchers.

The PoC code, something short of an actual functioning exploit, consisted of a 169-line Python file. It took advantage of CVE-2021-26855, a Microsoft Exchange Server flaw that allows an attacker to bypass authentication and act with administrative privileges.

Continue reading

Don't be a fool, cover your tool: How IBM's mighty XT keyboard was felled by toxic atmosphere of the '80s

The foulest stench is in the air, the funk of forty thousand... cigarettes?
Richard Speed Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 08:15 UTC

On Call A reader's brush with filth is retold in today's episode of On Call in which the dirtier side of IT is laid bare.

A reader already Regomised as "Jim" got back in touch with another story from the days when the IBM XT seemed to be on every desk and the migraine-inducing clacking of the keyboards filled the office soundscape.

Continue reading

OVH founder says UPS fixed up day before blaze is early suspect as source of data centre destruction

Cloud company offers slightly confused roadmap to restoration
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 06:29 UTC

French cloud provider OVH has suggested a UPS could be the cause of the fire that destroyed one of its data centres and took another three offline.

Company founder and chair Octave Klaba has posted a video offering his apology and, at around the 5:50 mark said that the fire department's thermic camera images suggested two uninterruptible power supplies were the source of the fire at SBG2. Klaba added that one of the UPSes had been tuned up by its supplier the morning before the fire.

Continue reading

Google emits data-leaking proof-of-concept Spectre exploit for Intel CPUs to really get everyone's attention

I don't believe it, I had to see it, I came back, I came back haunted
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 21:28 UTC

Google on Friday released proof-of-concept code for conducting a Spectre-based attack against its Chrome browser to show how web developers can take steps to mitigate browser-based side-channel attacks.

The code, posted to GitHub, demonstrates how an attacker can pull data from device memory at speed of 1kB/s when running on Chrome 88 on an Intel Skylake CPU. According to Google, the attack should work on other browsers, even those running on Arm-based Apple M1 chips.

Continue reading

We can't avoid it any longer. Here's a story about the NFT mania... aka someone bought a JPEG for $69m in Ether

How can we put this? Imagine beanie babies were screenshots that needed their own power plant
Katyanna Quach Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 06:02 UTC

Updated NFTs – or non-fungible tokens, a newfangled way to trade virtual assets – truly exploded into the mainstream on Thursday when Christie’s auctioned off its first-ever NFT digital artwork for $69,346,250. Not a typo.

That's perhaps a lot to unpack. An NFT is a unique string of numbers and characters that act as a digital certificate proving ownership of a particular item. The token is published on a blockchain to record this ownership, and the token can be later transferred to another person. The chain of ownership is indelibly reflected in the token's blockchain. The value lies in how much you can sell the token for to the next person.

Continue reading

Third time's a harm? Microsoft tries to get twice-rejected compression patent past skeptical examiners

Boffin who invented ANS encoding and made it public domain worries Microsoft will come rent-seeking
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Sat 13 Mar 2021 // 00:10 UTC

Analysis In June, 2019, Microsoft applied for a US patent covering enhancements to a data encoding method known as rANS, one of several variants in the Asymmetric Numeral System (ANS) family that form the foundation of data compression schemes used by Apple, Facebook, Google, various other companies, and open source projects.

Its US patent application was published on the last day of 2020. Recently, the inventor of ANS, Jarosław Duda, assistant professor at Institute of Computer Science at Jagiellonian University in Poland, expressed concern that if Microsoft's patent application is granted, anyone using software that incorporates an ANS-based encoder could be at risk of a potential infringement claim.

Continue reading

'No' does not mean 'yes'... unless you are a scriptwriter for software user interfaces

The circle is complete. Now I am the master… er, I mean 'the source'
Alistair Dabbs Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 12:30 UTC

Something for the Weekend, Sir? "Let me be absolutely clear about this…" As soon as you hear these words, you know the rest of the sentence will be evasive, meandering, and vague.

Language is an amusing and infuriating kludge of ambiguity. Getting yourself understood within the IT industry is a particular challenge. Even everyday desktop interactions with software requires a big conceptual leap of faith into a universe of virtual proxy objects associated via increasingly freaky nomenclature.

Continue reading

ISP industry blasts UK Telecoms Security Bill for vague requirements, high costs of compliance

'They're dictating how to monitor networks, without fully understanding the impact on the sector'
Matthew Hughes Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 11:32 UTC

Introduced last year by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the UK's Telecommunications Security Bill aims to change how mobile and fixed-line communications systems are built and operated.

The bill is a recognition of the importance of comms networks to national security, and was largely spurred by the growing use of equipment from so-called "high risk" vendors, namely Huawei and ZTE.

Continue reading

Out of this world: Listen to Perseverance rover fire its laser at Mars rocks as the wind whips around it

Less pew, pew, pew and more click, click, click
Katyanna Quach Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 07:34 UTC

NASA released this week the first audio recordings captured by its six-wheeled nuclear-powered rover Perseverance in action, zapping rock samples as the Martian wind eerily whispers in the background..

The trundlebot left terra firma in July, and landed on the Red Planet last month. Since then, engineers have uploaded thousands of commands to test the rover’s instruments in its new environment before it fully embarks on its mission to find signs of alien microbial life. This has included snapping pictures using its SuperCam and recording audio using its microphone.

Continue reading

Jailed Samsung boss accused of abusing Propofol aka ‘the milk of amnesia’ or 'the drug that killed Michael Jackson'

Cops probe vice chairman
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 01:40 UTC

Samsung's appropriately ranked vice-chairman Lee Jae-Yong, right now behind bars for bribery, concealment of criminal proceeds, and embezzlement, is being investigated for illegal drug use.

Korean news wire Yonhap reports the cops are probing claims that Lee unlawfully took Propofol at a plastic surgery clinic. The drug is illegal in South Korea unless used for strictly medical purposes.

Continue reading

