Faster than a speeding... tab opening? Vivaldi 3.7 is here

Chromium-based browser boasts swifter tabs, and is an Apple M1 native

Richard Speed Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 13:15 UTC

Browser maker Vivaldi today rolled out an update for its eponymous surfing tool, laying claim to some impressive performance gains as well as adding native support for Apple's M1.

Of most interest to the majority of users will be the performance gains of the Chromium-based browser, with new tabs opening twice as fast and a new window firing up 26 per cent faster than before. "We want to make sure," the company said, "that no matter how you choose to browse, your experience is faster than before."

A test drive and a chat with a senior dev

We took the new version 3.7 for a spin and, yes, it definitely feels snappier opening tabs and windows than it did on version 3.6, but we'd hesitate to call it twice as fast. Then again, we were running it on an Intel i7 with 16 GB RAM and Windows 10 tottering atop.

Vivaldi's own tests were conducted on an Ubuntu 18.04 PC with a 2 GHz Intel Core i3 CPU and 4 GB RAM, hardly a speed demon by any stretch of the imagination and therefore better able to show off the benefits of the tweaks.

vivaldi 3.7 running on intel mac

Stack Tab by Hosts (click to enlarge)

"The changes that were made are a fundamental reworking of the way the different components of the Vivaldi UI communicate with each other," Björgvin Ragnarsson, senior developer at Vivaldi, told The Register.

"We streamlined the way the tabs store and access information about their state, so that they can access the information faster."

"This has the knock-on effect of allowing other parts of the UI know about any changes in their state sooner, so those other parts also respond to changes more quickly."

Because the performance improvements have been implemented in the Vivaldi-specific bits of the user interface, and so would not necessarily be common across Chromium-based browsers, a straight comparison of window and tab opening performance against the likes of Google's Chrome or Microsoft's Edge is difficult.

Our very unscientific test gave Vivaldi the, er, edge, but your mileage may vary depending on a variety of factors, including what you have configured your browser of choice to actually do when a new tab fires up.

Other features

Speed fans on new Apple hardware have also been gifted an M1-native version of the browser, which will be undoubtedly swifter on Apple silicon. The company laid claim to a doubling of browser performance on an M1 Mac, which seems reasonable considering widely reported benchmarks for Chrome last year that put a native version of Google's browser nearly 100 per cent swifter on M1 hardware at the end of last year.

Other additions in this version include periodic reloading for web panel, decluttering via a Stack Tab by Hosts function and yet more customisation possible on the browser's menus. The company has also kicked off the process to add support for silent updates for the browser on Windows. ®

17 Comments

PSA: If you're still giving users admin rights, maybe try not doing that. Would've helped dampen 100+ Microsoft vulns last year – report

Limiting access is great though 'patching is the only permanent fix'
Gareth Corfield Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 07:45 UTC

Access management outfit BeyondTrust has urged organizations to remove admin rights from users, arguing that doing so would have at least mitigated more than 100 vulnerabilities in Microsoft products last year.

Restricting privileges is infosec 101: as Microsoft explains here, it limits the amount of damage or change an individual can do, which is especially useful when their account is hijacked. However, there are businesses and groups out there that are, for instance, pressured internally into handing people admin rights to keep folks working with awkward software deployments.

BeyondTrust – which has a clear commercial interest here as it sells tools that manage privileged access – gives an example of an overworked IT support desk granting users long-term special rights to perform tasks to stop them filing new tickets each time they need to access something.

Continue reading

Australian police suggests app to record consent to sexual activity

‘You swipe left and right and there’s another option if you want to have intimacy’ says commissioner
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 18 Mar 2021 // 03:59 UTC

The police commissioner of New South Wales in Australia has floated the idea of a smartphone app to record consent to sexual activity.

In a paywalled story published by News Corporation and broadcast on local radio, Michael Fuller suggested such an application would not be run by the cops nor the government, and could be either a standalone app or added as a feature in dating apps.

“You swipe left and right and there’s another option if you want to have intimacy,” he said.

Continue reading

IBM's CEO and outgoing exec chairman take home $38m in total for 2020 despite revenue shrinking by billions

Financial goals missed but Big Blue's execs were all winners anyway
Paul Kunert Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 10:15 UTC

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and ex-exec-chairwoman Ginny Rometty were collectively awarded more than $38m in compensation for their services in fiscal 2020, a year in which Big Blue's revenues shrank and operating profit more than halved.

According to the 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, Krishna, who was elevated to top dog in April last year, made $17.009m. This included $1.353m in salary, $13.159m in stock awards, $2.181m in a non-equity incentive plan, $42,806 in pension and $274,146 in other compensation. He was confirmed as chairman months ago from 1 January when Rometty retired.

As for the outgoing exec, she was awarded a total of $21.062m: $1.6m salary, $12.728m in stock options, $4.25m in non-equity incentive plan, $100,604 for a change of pension retention plan value, $1.5m for change in value, and $883,314 for all other compensation. In the prior year, Rometty was handed $20.16m.

Continue reading

With Nominet’s board-culling vote just days away, we speak to one man who will publicly support the management

'There should be a dialogue – not a double-barreled shotgun'
Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco Thu 18 Mar 2021 // 08:27 UTC

Interview On Monday, an extraordinary vote will take place at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the .uk internet registry operator, Nominet.

If the single resolution receives more than 50 per cent of the votes cast, the company’s CEO and chairman will be ousted, a third board member removed, and two staff members will be removed from the organisation’s decision-making body, leaving six board members behind.

The vote itself has been driven by a campaign called PublicBenefit.uk, which argued that over the past five years Nominet has reduced public benefit donations 65 per cent and seen its operating profit plunge by 38 per cent while increasing the pay of its top three directors by 70 per cent. It also argued that Nominet has “ignored members’ concerns and input,” and “tried to silence critics, the press and members.”

Continue reading

Big problem: Nominet members won't know how many votes they're casting in decision to oust CEO, chair

.UK registry operator leaves itself open to vote rigging accusations
Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco Thu 18 Mar 2021 // 12:05 UTC

Analysis By being uncooperative and opaque, Nominet is opening itself to allegations that it manipulated the outcome of next week's vote to fire its CEO and board chairman.

In a call on Wednesday, just two working days before Monday’s crunch vote by members on the fate of the board, Nominet’s company secretary Rory Kelly told Krystal CEO Simon Blackler, who has led the PublicBenefit.uk campaign against the current management, that Nominet will not provide members a list of their voting rights – the number of votes they will each cast.

For those who don't know, Nominet members are each assigned a number of votes calculated [PDF] from the number of paid-for domain names they each have on the books and the total number of domains registered. So, if you're a Nominet member and you're assigned 6,502 votes, that's how many you'll cast when voting on the upcoming EGM resolution to cull the board.

Continue reading

'Business folk often don't understand what developers do...' Twilio boss on the chasm that holds companies back

Microsoft Mesh? 'I don't think most people want to have a thing strapped to their face all the time'
Tim Anderson Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 09:30 UTC

Interview Twilio founder and CEO Jeff Lawson has told The Register that many biz execs still fail to grasp the importance of software developers and do not understand how to work with them, dismissing them as "math geeks" or "digital factory workers".

Lawson recently released a book called Ask your Developer, arguing that things haven't moved on. What inspired him write it?

"So much has been said about digital transformation," he told us, "but very little about the people who are doing the work of digital transformation, who are software developers. In most companies there's this big gulf between the business people and the developers... I'm a software developer myself, and also the CEO of a large public company, I've got a foot in both worlds."

Continue reading

What's in Fedora 34? GNOME 40, accelerated Wayland, PipeWire Audio, improved Flatpak support, and more

It's all about developers
Tim Anderson Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 17:05 UTC

Ahead of its release next month, the Fedora community has posted details of what is coming in Fedora 34, Red Hat's bleeding-edge Linux distro.

Fedora is where Red Hat tries new features that may make their way into Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) in future. While sponsored by Red Hat, it is also a community project in its own right.

Although the focus is on innovation, Fedora Workstation describes itself as "a reliable, user-friendly and powerful operating system for your laptop or desktop computer". The server edition presents itself as "a short-lifecycle, community-supported server operating system" which is enough to deter most production use, other than for those who particularly need some new feature which it supports.

Continue reading

The Roaring Twenties: Future foreign policy will rely on rejuvenated 'cyber' sector, UK government claims

Good news for Mancunian infosec and chip design bods, but we're raising an eyebrow on the nukes
Gareth Corfield Thu 18 Mar 2021 // 09:30 UTC

The British government has published its Integrated Review into defence and security policy – and though you'll like it if you're in the UK infosec industry, threats of nuking North Korea in revenge for WannaCry are very wide of the mark.

While the Cyber-Integrated Cyber-Review of Cyber-Security, Cyber-Defence, Cyber-Development and Cyber-Foreign Cyber-Policy was cyber-short on cyber-concrete cyber-promises, it did use the word "cyber" 114 times.

Yet in terms of "things that will flow from this" the Integrated Review (IR) mentioned only the National Cyber Security Centre and the nascent National Cyber Force, both already in existence. The IR was long on ambition but clothed in the impenetrable language of defence and management consultancy. A sample of it reads as follows:

Continue reading

Brit college forced to shift all teaching online for a week while it picks up the pieces from ransomware attack

Plus: Stop bigging up these despicable criminals
Gareth Corfield Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 12:40 UTC

An English college has temporarily closed all eight of its campuses and moved all teaching online after a "major" ransomware attack "disabled" its IT systems.

South and City College Birmingham (SCCB) has told its 13,000 students that all lectures will now be delivered via the web – and has urged them to stay away from the college's campuses for the rest of this week.

"The College has suffered a major ransomware attack on our IT system which has disabled many of our core IT systems," the institute said in a note to students posted on its website. "The College buildings will be closed to students for a week from Monday 15th March to allow our IT specialists to fix the problem."

Continue reading

SQL now a dirty word for Oracle, at least in cloudy data warehouses

Python still welcome, though
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 18 Mar 2021 // 04:58 UTC

Oracle has updated its cloudy data warehouse and made structured query language harder to find, in the name of having database administrators spend less time working with the product.

If that sounds like a bizzarro move for a software giant literally built on SQL, and which has for years courted DBAs, know that Oracle’s justification for its stance is that low-code development is taking off, and users of data warehouses are apt to be line-of-business people for whom coding, or database administration, are not core activities.

Hence the moniker Next Generation Autonomous Data Warehouse Available, reflecting the presence of Oracle’s Autonomous Database and Big Red’s belief that it has automated many tasks that would require end-users to call upon the services of a DBA when seeking insights from data, and done away with tasks that DBAs find tedious.

Continue reading

