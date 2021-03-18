UBports community delivers 'second-largest release of Ubuntu Touch ever'

Linux for smartphones: OTA-16 brings fixes for brave Android avoiders

Tim Anderson Thu 18 Mar 2021 // 11:03 UTC

UBports, a community project to build Ubuntu for smartphones, has released OTA-16, a new version of Ubuntu Touch with numerous updates – yet the dream of a viable alternative to iOS and Android seems as distant as ever.

Ubuntu Touch was originally an official Canonical project, with version 1.0 released in 2013, but the company withdrew in early 2017 when CEO Mark Shuttleworth stated:

"I took the view that, if convergence was the future and we could deliver it as free software, that would be widely appreciated both in the free software community and in the technology industry, where there is substantial frustration with the existing, closed, alternatives available to manufacturers. I was wrong on both counts."

The move also ended the development of the Unity desktop, intended to converge desktop and mobile, with Ubuntu reverting to GNOME.

The community-supported UBports project, founded by Norwegian Marius Gripsgard, took over development and released Ubuntu Touch 15.04 OTA-2 in September 2017. That the team has moved up to OTA-16 is impressive; the less good news is that mobiles running Ubuntu Touch are a long way from mainstream.

Ubuntu Touch running on a range of devices

Ubuntu Touch running on a range of devices (pic: UBports CC-BY-SA-4.0)

It can be pre-installed on Volla Phone or installed after purchase on a range of devices including Fairphone and around 50 others. PinePhone is supported in general by Ubuntu Touch but not by this release. Unfortunately, we do not have any of the compatible devices to hand so a try-out with OTA-16 will have to wait.

The new release updated the Qt framework used for the OS from 5.9.5 to 5.12.9. "Upgrading it put us back inside Qt's long-term support cycle," the team stated, as well as enabling future new features. It also helps prepare for an upgrade of the base OS from Ubuntu 16.04 to 20.04, though OTA-16 is still based on 16.04.

The web browser in Ubuntu Touch is called Morph, and based on the Qt WebEngine, which uses de-Googled code from the Chromium project. In this release there is a revamped download system, a fixed-page zoom, and a new checkbox to "always deny location" for a specific web page.

A previous Canonical-developed web engine called Oxide has not been used since 2018; it seems that some Ubuntu Touch apps depend on Oxide and we were warned that these will now not work. Anbox, which lets users run Android applications, now has its installer included by default, but Anbox itself is not pre-installed. Video recording, which was broken on 32-bit phones designed for Android 7, has been fixed, and there are a number of other improvements.

Ubuntu Touch is not the only Linux-based OS for smartphones. There is also the Debian-based PureOS, used by Librem devices, KDE-supported Plasma Mobile, Jolla's Sailfish OS, postmarketOS, and more. There are others, like the /e/ Foundation, which uses an OS based on the Android Open Source Project with code added to fill the gap left by Google's proprietary apps and services. All the options have minuscule market share and are likely to elicit blank looks for those who enquire about them at their local mobile phone stores.

The difficulty has been that while it is easy to see the value of a strong open-source alternative to Android and iOS, there are almost too many options, none of which have mainstream appeal.

The thinking behind Ubuntu Touch, and a possible way out of the problem, was always convergence – the idea that one carefully designed OS can run on both mobile and desktop, and perhaps both at once via connection to a desktop display, keyboard, and mouse. It is a long-standing concept that seems to make sense, but has proved so far impossible to implement well enough to win mass appeal. ®

Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 06:56 UTC

Video OVH founder Octave Klaba says the police and insurers have UPSes, batteries and fuses extracted from the remains of its data centre that burned down the other week.

In a video shared on Tuesday, Klaba said the electrical equipment has been removed from site and will be examined by experts, as will video of the fire that destroyed one of the company’s four data centres in Strasbourg, France. The founder and CTO added he will offer an update on both the root cause of the blaze and restoration progress on Friday.

For now, Klaba said OVH has adopted a new policy to back up all customer data, for free.

“Some customers do not understand what they bought,” he said, referring to confusion about OVH having its own backups of some services and no backups of other data. In future the cloudy concern will therefore just make customer backups a part of its products.

Tim Anderson Tue 16 Mar 2021 // 18:45 UTC

The chief security officer for F-Secure, Mikko Hyppönen, had a Twitter account suspended after linking to a download of Adobe Acrobat for DOS, first released in 1993.

Curiously, the tweet that attracted the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown notice was a retweet of a post made five years ago, the original of which has not been taken down. But what was Hypponen doing tweeting links to dodgy Adobe software downloads?

"Good question," he told us. "Why would you tweet about something so esoteric and weird and old? Five years ago I was trying to figure out something specific about PDF file structure and looking at PDF standards – because the standard for the PDF file format is 900 pages, I shit you not.

Katyanna Quach Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 06:33 UTC

Cryptocurrency miners found a way to sidestep Nvidia's anti-mining protections for its RTX 3060 graphics card, and craft coins to their hearts' content.

A day before its 3060 went on sale, Nvidia announced the GPU would require a GeForce driver designed to detect whether the hardware was running proof-of-work algorithms used to mine Ethereum. If this code was observed, the driver would force the chipset to slash its mining efficiency, or hash rate, crippling its ability to produce digital currency.

It was hoped that these measures would deter crypto-miners from snapping up all of these relatively cheap cards at launch, and leave a few more for gamers. It was a little bit obvious that miners would just buy the RTX 3060s anyway in hope that the driver-level protection would be defeated eventually.

Paul Kunert Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 10:15 UTC

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and ex-exec-chairwoman Ginny Rometty were collectively awarded more than $38m in compensation for their services in fiscal 2020, a year in which Big Blue's revenues shrank and operating profit more than halved.

According to the 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, Krishna, who was elevated to top dog in April last year, made $17.009m. This included $1.353m in salary, $13.159m in stock awards, $2.181m in a non-equity incentive plan, $42,806 in pension and $274,146 in other compensation. He was confirmed as chairman months ago from 1 January when Rometty retired.

As for the outgoing exec, she was awarded a total of $21.062m: $1.6m salary, $12.728m in stock options, $4.25m in non-equity incentive plan, $100,604 for a change of pension retention plan value, $1.5m for change in value, and $883,314 for all other compensation. In the prior year, Rometty was handed $20.16m.

It's tough at the top of IBM.

Gareth Corfield Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 07:45 UTC

Access management outfit BeyondTrust has urged organizations to remove admin rights from users, arguing that doing so would have at least mitigated more than 100 vulnerabilities in Microsoft products last year.

Restricting privileges is infosec 101: as Microsoft explains here, it limits the amount of damage or change an individual can do, which is especially useful when their account is hijacked. However, there are businesses and groups out there that are, for instance, pressured internally into handing people admin rights to keep folks working with awkward software deployments.

BeyondTrust – which has a clear commercial interest here as it sells tools that manage privileged access – gives an example of an overworked IT support desk granting users long-term special rights to perform tasks to stop them filing new tickets each time they need to access something.

The stateside biz brings this up because it analyzed 1,268 CVE-listed bugs fixed in Microsoft products and services during 2020, and concluded, in a report out this week, that the exploitation of more than half of the 196 critical-rated vulnerabilities – 109 to be exact – could have been mitigated by removing admin rights from users.

Chris Mellor Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 11:45 UTC

Micron is stopping development of 3D XPoint technology and shifting resources into memory products that use the Compute Express Link (CXL).

3D XPoint is the storage-class memory used in Intel's Optane brand SSDs and Persistent Memory (DIMM) products. CXL is an industry standard interface that enables flexible interconnection between compute, memory and storage devices.

Micron president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement: "Memory and storage are critical to the data economy, and the need for data centre memory innovation has never been greater.

"Today's announcement reflects our focus to invest in high-value solutions for customers that also deliver strong shareholder returns."

Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 00:10 UTC

Netizens who say Google continued to track them around the web even when using Chrome's incognito mode can proceed with their privacy lawsuit against the internet giant, a judge has ruled.

The decision by Judge Lucy Koh, based in a San Jose federal district court just down the road from Google HQ, once again sees the internet titan and its data-snaffling policies under the microscope. Specifically, the judge denied Google’s motion to dismiss the class-action-seeking lawsuit, stating: “The court concludes that Google did not notify users that Google engages in the alleged data collection while the user is in private browsing mode.”

The plaintiffs in the case – Chasom Brown, Maria Nguyen, William Byatt, Jeremy Davis, and Christopher Castillo – complain that people who used Chrome's incognito mode expected to be just that – incognito – but in reality Google still observed them to provide targeted advertising; Google’s main revenue source. According to the lawsuit:

Richard Speed Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 17:51 UTC

NASA has fired up the avionics of the Artemis I core stage ahead of tomorrow's planned redo of the prematurely terminated hotfire test.

The milestone came a fortnight after engineers completed the assembly of the twin solid rocket boosters atop the mobile launcher currently sat inside Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building. The first of the 10 booster segments was placed back in November last year, and the final nose assembly was dropped into place on 2 March.

Those boosters are, however, missing a key ingredient: the SLS core stage, which continues to languish on the B-2 test stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Once managers give the nod on the test day, the stage's tanks will be filled with 700,000 gallons of propellant. Six barges loaded with liquid oxygen and hydrogen will supply the test stand. Each barge represents between 18 and 20 tanker trucks' worth of propellant.

Gareth Corfield Wed 17 Mar 2021 // 12:40 UTC

An English college has temporarily closed all eight of its campuses and moved all teaching online after a "major" ransomware attack "disabled" its IT systems.

South and City College Birmingham (SCCB) has told its 13,000 students that all lectures will now be delivered via the web – and has urged them to stay away from the college's campuses for the rest of this week.

"The College has suffered a major ransomware attack on our IT system which has disabled many of our core IT systems," the institute said in a note to students posted on its website. "The College buildings will be closed to students for a week from Monday 15th March to allow our IT specialists to fix the problem."

Younger students - the 14 to 16-year olds getting vocational and academic qualifications at the college - will start to return on Monday, the college said.

Katyanna Quach Tue 16 Mar 2021 // 23:06 UTC

A 50-year-old mother allegedly used machine-learning software to generate fake footage of her young daughter's cheerleader rivals naked, drinking booze, and vaping in a bid to drive them out of their squad.

Rafaella Spone was this month arrested and charged with three counts apiece of harassment and cyber harassment of a child. Police in Hilltown Township, Pennsylvania, began investigating when three high-school students in the US state said they started receiving strange text messages and video clips from various unknown cellphone numbers.

A mother of one girl said her daughter received a message reading, “you should kill yourself,” along with photos of the child doctored to show her naked, vaping, and drinking alcohol. An altered video of the student vaping was also sent to the owner of her cheerleader gym, which could have caused her to be kicked out, it is claimed.

Another student was sent a photo of her pictured in a bikini with the words “toxic traits, revenge, dating boys, and smoking” written across it. The third teenager was accused of “drinking at the shore,” and smoking pot.

