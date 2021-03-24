Tired: Linux fans using the Edge browser. Wired: Linux fans using a Microsoft account to sign into the Edge browser

And now the circle is complete

Richard Speed Wed 24 Mar 2021 // 17:56 UTC

Sync is here for the wafer-thin Venn intersection of Linux users running the Edge browser and those who are happy to sign in using a Microsoft account.

Arriving last night from version 91.0.831.1 of Microsoft's Dev Channel, users would be able to synchronise their favourites, extensions, and passwords over devices. So long as they login with their Microsoft account, of course.

While the thought of using a Microsoft account might cause the odd facial twitch or two among penguinistas, El Reg could point out that dipping a toe into the Redmondian waters by installing Edge in the first place sets one on a journey with an inevitable conclusion.

The functionality requires a personal Microsoft account and the user must manually enable it as an experimental option. Kyle Pflug, Microsoft principal PM lead for the Edge developer ecosystem, said: "We hope to turn this on by default very soon."

The update brings the Edge experience on Linux closer to that enjoyed by users on other platforms. There is, however, a way to go yet. The first preview builds of Edge for Linux arrived last October for Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, and openSUSE, and was aimed squarely at developers. The goal was to give those developing under Linux a target for testing their sites and apps.

Signing in with a Microsoft account was promised in a "future preview" and now here it is. Azure Active Directory support, however, remains absent. Probably not a bad thing considering the problems Microsoft has had with its authentication servers in recent weeks.

The team has also tinkered with themes for the Linux version of the browser, although warned that some extensions, such as Microsoft's own Editor, tended to crash on install and be subsequently disabled. "We're currently investigating," said Microsoft.

The Linux version of Edge has remained resolutely in the weekly updated Dev Channel and has yet to trouble the Insider Beta Channel, a precursor to being declared stable. ®

Microsoft kills broad entry-level IT certifications, replaces them with all-Microsoft curriculum

‘Technology Associate’ exams that taught general skills like Python, HTML and Java are on the way out. No refunds offered
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 18 Feb 2021 // 06:57 UTC

Microsoft has retired the exams for Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) certifications, its broad entry-level tech certifications, and replaced them with a heavily Microsoft-centric curriculum.

Aspirants for the MTA certs will be able to buy the right to sit exams until June 30, 2021 and take those exams between then and the same date the following year. Applicants who don’t pass the tests by June 30, 2022, won’t be awarded an MTA certification. Those who hold the MTA certification will see it remain in the active section of Microsoft’s certification transcript portal for two years, until 2024. And that's that for those certs.

A dozen exams will die as a result of this move, which Microsoft tried to justify in an FAQ by saying, “We’ve evolved our certifications to focus on job roles that align with industry and hiring trends.”

Microsoft's GitHub under fire after disappearing proof-of-concept exploit for critical Microsoft Exchange vuln

Funny how code that targets Redmond vanishes while tons of others menacing other vendors remain
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 00:32 UTC

On Wednesday, shortly after security researcher Nguyen Jang posted a proof-of-concept exploit on GitHub that abuses a Microsoft Exchange vulnerability revealed earlier this month, GitHub, which is owned by Microsoft, removed code, to the alarm of security researchers.

The PoC code, something short of an actual functioning exploit, consisted of a 169-line Python file. It took advantage of CVE-2021-26855, a Microsoft Exchange Server flaw that allows an attacker to bypass authentication and act with administrative privileges.

The bug, referred to as ProxyLogon, was one of four Microsoft Exchange zero-days that Microsoft patched in an out-of-band release on March 3, 2021. It's part of the "Hafnium" attack that prompted a US government warning last week.

Jang posted a write-up of his work, in Vietnamese, with a link to the code on GitHub. And a few hours later, the link to the code on GitHub no longer functioned.

Microsoft giveth and Microsoft taketh away: Certification renewals to be free ... but annual

'Rigorous' exam first, then take a freebie assessment once a year from home
Richard Speed Thu 17 Dec 2020 // 13:59 UTC

Microsoft is updating its certification system to one that requires an annual renewal as it eyes the rapidly changing tech landscape.

Following its move from product-focused exams in favour of something more role-based, the company has turned its gaze on how renewals work. Rather than swotting up for one big exam once every two years, from June 2021 the role-based and speciality certifications will only last for a year before a renewal assessment is required.

That's the bad news. The good news is that the renewal assessment is free and can be taken online. Each renewal assessment is also accompanied by a selection of training modules, also free of charge.

The first of the freebie renewal assessments kicks off in February 2021 and they can be taken anytime within six months of certification expiry. Role-based and speciality certifications due to expire in the 1 Jan – 30 June 2021 timeframe will be extended for six months to give holders a bit more time to renew once the assessments turn up.

Microsoft goes large with fifth Azure region in China

Will go live in 2022 and ‘effectively double’ capacity in the Middle Kingdom
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Mon 8 Mar 2021 // 03:02 UTC

Microsoft has revealed it plans to open a fifth Azure region in China.

The forthcoming “China North 3” region will “effectively double the capacity of Microsoft’s intelligent cloud portfolio in China in the coming years” says the software giant’s announcement.

As required by Chinese law, Microsoft won’t own or operate the new bit barn. That job falls to 21Vianet, the Chinese company that Microsoft has worked with behind the Great Firewall since 2014.

Microsoft says the new bit barn will be open sometime in the year 2022 and that the doubling of capacity will happen “in the coming years”.

The great Microsoft cull continues as paid content set to be stripped from Business and Education Store

So how's that UWP thing working out for you?
Richard Speed Fri 12 Mar 2021 // 14:19 UTC

Axe-happy Redmond has set the clock ticking on paid apps from its moribund Microsoft Store for Business and Education.

The changes will be imposed from 14 April and the software giant has also demanded that an Azure Active Directory account be used for browsing – no more anonymous nosing.

A wander through the support sections for the store confirmed that while users who had already bought a paid app could continue to use it, no additional licences will be purchasable.

Free apps can still be acquired and the changes only apply to businessstore.microsoft.com or educationstore.microsoft.com. "This change doesn't impact apps in the Microsoft Store on Windows 10," added Microsoft. Great news for the three people that bother to use it.

Bournemouth, Christchurch, Poole Council awards reseller a multimillion-pound contract for Microsoft services

Sun, sea and software? UK south coast authority goes all in on Redmond
Lindsay Clark Tue 23 Mar 2021 // 10:15 UTC

Updated Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council has awarded reseller Bytes Software Services a three-year contract for Microsoft software and cloud services that could be worth up to £18m.

Formed in April 2019 after the merging of Bournemouth and Poole unitary authority with the non-metropolitan district of Christchurch on the English south coast, BCP Council expects its spending with Microsoft via the framework agreement to nearly double.

According to a contract award notice, the value of the deal has been set at up to £6 million per annum. "This is an estimated value based on a potential increase in spend on Microsoft Licensing during the term of the agreement. The current spend per annum (2020/2021) for the Supply of Microsoft Licensing is £2.9 million," it said.

The council serves a population of 395,331 and is currently still building its strategic governance model, which itself involves the tendering of an IT and consultancy partner for £18m.

Spotted in the wild: Rare Microsoft 365 price cut for frontline workers

There are caveats but deal perfect for the ten Surface Go users out there
Laura Dobberstein Tue 9 Mar 2021 // 20:01 UTC

Software licensing analysts have spotted a rare and elusive price cut for two editions of Microsoft 365 – that is, if you are looking for frontline worker enterprise versions of the license.

Licensing School in the UK spotted the change on the March 2021 updated modern work plan comparison details for US enterprise accounts. The price reduction drops the monthly rate from $4 per month to $2.25 for Microsoft 365 F1 accounts and from $10 to $8 for Microsoft 365 F3 accounts.

On 1 April 2020, Microsoft took what was known at the time as Microsoft 365 F1 and upgraded it to be called F3. They then created a new F1.

The frontline accounts are intended for those interacting with customers in the field or who might be using devices on the go. Think retail associates, customer service reps, responders, healthcare workers, those spending time on the factory floor, etc.

Microsoft lines its UserVoice forums up against the wall, readies firing squad of '1st party solutions'

Customers directed to howl into the wind of the Microsoft Store
Richard Speed Wed 10 Mar 2021 // 14:03 UTC

Microsoft has finally confirmed that it is indeed closing down its UserVoice forums, after The Register noted earlier this week that staffers had been merrily shutting some of the crowd-contributed pages.

We wrote on Monday that for the Redmond to chuck Office 365 UserVoice in the bin was "ominous" and Microsoft has proven us right, saying it would be leaving UserVoice feedback sites "on a product-by-product" basis.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Register: "We are always striving to better serve our customers, including how we can improve the tools and processes for collecting feedback. We are leveraging 1st party solutions and are evaluating enhancements and standardizations to improve and streamline how we communicate with customers and collect their feedback."

The company highlighted alternative methods by which users could make themselves heard, including the moribund Microsoft Store and the Windows Feedback Hub, the Insider version of which did such a great job in preventing the Windows 10 October 2018 Update data deletion fiasco (in which the company ignored reports from Insiders ahead of forcing the borked update onto customers).

ZIP folders were originally a Microsoft engineer's side hustle until bosses figured out he worked for Microsoft

Also: Edge on Apple arrives in the Dev Channel, HealthBot goes to the cloud, and Chile to get an Azure Region
Richard Speed Mon 11 Jan 2021 // 21:04 UTC

In brief Retired Microsoft engineer Dave Plummer uploaded another Windows war story to his YouTube channel over the weekend, this time concerning the history of the handy zip folder functionality that has been a feature of the Windows shell over recent decades.

Plummer said that having made a few dollars selling software of his own (notably the Amiga HyperCache) he'd asked for a moonlighting clause to be added to his Microsoft contract to allow him to continue selling his wares.

"Microsoft had no objection," he said, "and they cheerfully agreed."

So long as he got approval from his manager. A vice president's nod was needed if the software was directly related to his day job.

Linux as root partition on Hyper-V: Microsoft submits patches for kernel 5.12

Next step in Redmond's 'complete virtualization stack with Linux'
Tim Anderson Wed 17 Feb 2021 // 15:45 UTC

Patches submitted by Microsoft for the next version of the Linux kernel, 5.12, add the ability to boot the OS as the root partition on its Hyper-V hypervisor.

The new "hyperv-next" patches follow an RFC last September stating that the company "wants to create a complete virtualization stack with Linux and Microsoft Hypervisor."

In November Microsoft added a "userspace interface for creating and running guest virtual machines while running on the Microsoft hypervisor" that depends on root partition support.

Although Linux already runs well on Hyper-V, the architecture requires that the Microsoft hypervisor has "at least one parent, or root, partition, running Windows." This root partition has direct access to the hardware, and creates the child partitions that run the guest operating systems such as Windows or Linux. The root partition includes a memory manager, management APIs, and virtual devices for I/O, disk control, and more.

