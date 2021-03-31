Printers used to be a pricey luxury in Asian homes, then along came ... you know what

Best not to go long on printer shares, IDC predicts copy shops will rise again

Laura Dobberstein Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 23:57 UTC

Analyst firm IDC has spotted up an uptick in the Asia Pacific region's printer market, thanks to a certain virus you may read about in the news of late.

The firm's new Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals (HCP) Tracker noted 5.5 per cent year-on-year growth for 2020, taking units sold from 3.3 million in Q4 2019 to 3.5 million in Q4 2020. Overall, numbers were still down 13.9 per cent for the whole of last year.

“Unlike the Western regions, home-based users have never been a big market for HCP in this region except for a few countries such as Indonesia,” said Han Jie Poh, IDC's senior research manager for imaging, print, and document solutions research at IDC Asia/Pacific.

Consumer sales rose while commercial peripherals dropped as the COVID-era change in the work and education environment inspired people to install or replace printers in their homes. Company reimbursements and government IT product stimulus packages contributed to the surge, Poh said.

But the analyst said the even the inkjet printers that sold well in late 2020 - at price points of US$50-100 - are "quite expensive for majority of the households in this region".

PCs on sale in a retail store

Asian PC shipments flatlined in 2020 as global sales soared by 13% – why?

Moving into 2021, Poj predicted sales would therefore sink to previously normal levels

"It is likely that they would outsource to copy shops for any print requirement once things return back to normal without maintaining a device at home," he said.

IDC's numbers cover single-function printers, multifunctional systems (such as all-singing fax/print/scan devices), and single-function digital copiers. The numbers covered an Asia Pacific region, but excluded Japan and China.

Inkjets were the clear top product with 66.6 per cent of the market share for Q4 2020. Lasers won 31.9 per cent of spend for the same period, with dot matrix printers still hanging on with 1.5 per cent of the market.

The demand for inkjets caused product shortages and even led some to settle for laser printers in the absence of inkjet stock, said the analyst. Entry-level lasers dominated the market.

The HPC market has shrunk, measured by shipments, since the second quarter of 2018. IDC noted that the worldwide market for HCP grew for the first time in two years - by 8.6 per cent year over year to nearly 26.2 million units - in Q3 2020. ®

Dutch watchdog fines Booking.com €475k after it kept customer data thefts quiet for more than 3 weeks

Thousands of people's personal information purloined after UAE hotels compromised
Jude Karabus Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 16:12 UTC

The Netherlands Data Protection Authority has fined Booking.com €475,000 for notifying it too late that criminals had accessed the data of 4,109 people who booked a hotel room via the website.

The Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (AP) said criminals managed to extract the login credentials to their Booking.com accounts from employees of 40 hotels in the United Arab Emirates using social engineering techniques.

They then gained access to data including users' names, addresses, telephone numbers, and details about their booking. It added (translated from the Dutch):

Microsoft welcomes 'raddest' and most 'feature-dense' Kubernetes release to AKS, shows 1.17 the door

Mere months to go before 1.21 arrives
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 15:18 UTC

Kubernetes 1.20 has finally put in an appearance on Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), just squeaking into March and a good few months since the upstream release.

The release also means the end of life for 1.17, which went to GA in AKS in July 2020 after its upstream release in December 2019.

The support for each version by the Kubernetes community was recently upped from nine to 12 months. As far as Microsoft is concerned, AKS supports the latest GA minor version along with two previous latest minor versions.

While truly self-driving cars are surely just around the corner, for now here's an AI early-warning system for your semi-autonomous ride

Hey, we heard you like machine learning. So we put a machine-learning system in your machine-learning system
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 14:21 UTC

Self-driving cars could be equipped with a trained early-warning system that alerts the person behind the wheel whenever it realizes it's entering a situation where a human driver has had to take over before.

Today's systems, like Tesla’s inappropriately named Autopilot with “full self-driving capability," rely on software to identify objects and structures in real-time to perform specific driving functions, such as changing lanes or stopping at traffic lights.

It's not a completely autonomous affair, though: drivers have to take control of the car when the software is unable to deal with a situation developing around it. This breakdown in ability is typically because the code controlling the vehicle encounters a scenario it is unfamiliar with or finds confusing. The faster things go south, the faster the human has to react and take over.

Canonical releases Ubuntu on Windows Preview with early builds, new tools for the brave

But no official Linux GUI support yet
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 13:31 UTC

Canonical has released a Community Preview of Ubuntu on Windows as "a sandbox for experimenting with new features and functionality" on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2.

Ubuntu on Windows is normally installed via the Microsoft Store, and only LTS (Long Term Support) releases are available.

By contrast, the new preview, which is only available by a special link given in Canonical's post here, is a frequently updated build, currently based on "Hirsute Hippo", the codename for Ubuntu 21.04 for which the stable release is expected on 22 April.

Sierra Nevada Corporation resurrects plans for crewed Dream Chaser spaceplane

Updates on its blow-up space station while Bigelow threatens to burst NASA's bubble
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 12:47 UTC

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has unveiled plans for an enormous inflatable space station tended by cargo and crew carrying versions of its Dream Chaser spaceplane.

"There is no scalable space travel industry without a spaceplane," said SNC chair and owner Eren Ozmen.

That's handy, because with the retirement of the Space Shuttle, the Dream Chaser is nearasdammit the last spaceplane standing. NASA, however, disagreed and selected Boeing's Calamity Capsule and SpaceX's Crew Dragon for transportation purposes to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

It's official: Microsoft updates Visual Studio Code to run on Raspberry Pi OS

Also: Accessibility improvements and cosmetic tweaks included
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 11:54 UTC

A new version of Visual Studio Code has arrived just in time for Chocolate Egg Day featuring "official support for Raspberry Pi OS", which might come as a surprise to those who have spent the last month or so complaining about it.

New systemd 248 feature 'extension images' updates immutable file systems without really updating them

Plus other improvements to the Linux service manager
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 11:03 UTC

Version 248 of systemd, a widely used system and service manager for Linux, adds a feature called system extension images, designed to allow system files to be added, or appear to be added, even on read-only file systems.

As developer Lennart Poettering explained: "When a system extension image is activated, its /usr/ and /opt/ hierarchies and os-release information are combined via overlayfs with the file system hierarchy of the host OS."

The primary use case for system extension images is for immutable operating systems like Red Hat's Silverblue and Kinoite. In these OSes, the file system is read-only and is updated by replacing it with a new image rather than being patched, which is better both for security and stability.

I've got the power! Or have I? Uninterruptible Phone-disposal Stuffup

Remembering airports of the past and borked kiosks of today
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 10:10 UTC

Bork!Bork!Bork! In some parts of the world a festival involving chocolate eggs and bunnies is about to begin. For this poor kiosk, it appears festivities are temporarily at a halt.

The kiosk in question lurks within the Lehigh Valley Mall, in Pennsylvania, USA. A nice part of the world located near the city of Allentown and not far from the ambitiously titled Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Openreach out and hike prices on legacy fixed-line products: Broadband plumber pulls trigger after Ofcom gives the nod

BT Group arm says it'll 'encourage' switch to modern kit; ISP says consumers on legacy CAN'T switch
Matthew Hughes Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 09:05 UTC

Openreach has said it will raise the cost of installing and delivering certain “legacy” wholesale products, including FTTC and copper, in order to spread the cost of the ongoing full-fibre rollout.

The move follows this month’s publication of Ofcom’s 2021 Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review (WFTMR), which gave Openreach a greater level of autonomy in how it charges for wholesale residential broadband products.

With Ofcom removing cost-based pricing on copper products, Openreach is able to distribute its infrastructure costs across all customers, and not just those that have opted for a faster (and thus costlier) full fibre connection. Price controls on full-fibre connections are not expected to kick in until 2031 at the earliest.

X.Org says it's saving a packet with Packet after migrating freedesktop.org off Google Kubernetes Engine

The hidden cost of multi-cloud, and how full open source reduces lock-in
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 08:07 UTC

The X.Org Foundation has successfully completed a migration from Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to Packet, which it reckoned "should save us around $30 per day."

The X.Org Foundation manages a number of key open-source projects including the Wayland graphics protocol, the X.Org server, and the Mesa 3D graphics library. The migration was mentioned in the X.Org board minutes last week.

The brief note has brought closure to a problem that at one time threatened to disrupt the developers' work. In January 2020, the monthly bill from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) was over $6,000, and the following month board member Daniel Vetter sent out an email explaining that if the costs were not reduced, CI (Continuous Integration) services would have to be cut "somewhere between May and June this year."

Pakistan’s IT minister objects to tax changes he thinks may harm local IT industry

Crackdown on offshore payments to freelancers hits a nerve
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 07:32 UTC

Pakistan’s minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Aminul Haque, has protested the government’s new tax treatment for IT companies.

Haque expressed his concern in a Tweet timed to coincide with a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom.

