IBM, Red Hat face copyright, antitrust lawsuit from SCO Group successor Xinuos

Big Blue and its claret-capped subsidiary accused of nicking UnixWare blueprints, lying, and conspiring

Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 20:48 UTC

Xinuos, formed around SCO Group assets a decade ago under the name UnXis and at the time disavowing any interest in continuing SCO's long-running Linux litigation, today sued IBM and Red Hat for alleged copyright and antitrust law violations.

"First, IBM stole Xinuos' intellectual property and used that stolen property to build and sell a product to compete with Xinuos itself," the US Virgin Islands-based software biz claims in its complaint [PDF]. "Second, stolen property in IBM's hand, IBM and Red Hat illegally agreed to divide the relevant market and use their growing market powers to victimize consumers, innovative competitors, and innovation itself."

The complaint further contends that after the two companies conspired to divide the market, IBM then acquired Red Hat to solidify its position.

SCO Group in 2003 made a similar intellectual property claim. It argued that SCO Group owned the rights to AT&T's Unix and UnixWare operating system source code, that Linux 2.4.x and 2.5.x were unauthorized derivatives of Unix, and that IBM violated its contractual obligations by distributing Linux code.

That case dragged on for years, and drew a fair amount of attention when SCO Group said it would sue individual Linux users for infringement. Though SCO filed for bankruptcy in 2007 and some of the claims have been dismissed, its case against IBM remains unresolved.

There was a status report filed on February 16, 2018, details remaining claims and counterclaims. And in May last year, Magistrate Judge Paul Warner was no longer assigned to oversee settlement discussions. But SCO Group v. IBM is still open.

SCO Group's 2004 lawsuit against Novell appeared to come to a more conclusive end in 2007 when the judge hearing the case ruled that Novell owned the Unix copyrights. But that was reversed on appeal and the spat continued until SCO sold its assets to Xinuos/UnXis in April 2011, and the US Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in August that year upheld the trial judge's prior ruling in favor of Novell.

Xinuos' lawsuit contends that IBM stole UnixWare and OpenServer code and incorporated it into the heart of its AIX, z/OS mainframe, and its midrange server operating systems. It further asserts that IBM has misled investors by stating in its annual reports since 2008 that it owns all of the Unix and UnixWare copyrights.

"While this case is about Xinuos and the theft of our intellectual property," said Sean Snyder, president and CEO of Xinuos, in a statement. "It is also about market manipulation that has harmed consumers, competitors, the open-source community, and innovation itself."

An IBM spokesperson told The Register that the company has not yet been served with a copy of the complaint. Red Hat did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ®

13 Comments

Printers used to be a pricey luxury in Asian homes, then along came ... you know what

Best not to go long on printer shares, IDC predicts copy shops will rise again
Laura Dobberstein Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 23:57 UTC

Analyst firm IDC has spotted up an uptick in the Asia Pacific region's printer market, thanks to a certain virus you may read about in the news of late.

The firm's new Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals (HCP) Tracker noted 5.5 per cent year-on-year growth for 2020, taking units sold from 3.3 million in Q4 2019 to 3.5 million in Q4 2020. Overall, numbers were still down 13.9 per cent for the whole of last year.

“Unlike the Western regions, home-based users have never been a big market for HCP in this region except for a few countries such as Indonesia,” said Han Jie Poh, IDC's senior research manager for imaging, print, and document solutions research at IDC Asia/Pacific.

Continue reading

Pentagon pal Microsoft to supply US Army with 120,000+ HoloLens units in contract worth up to $22bn

Gives Blue Screen of Death a whole new meaning
Chris Williams, Editor in Chief Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 22:48 UTC

Microsoft has agreed to supply at least 120,000 production units of its HoloLens augmented-reality headsets to the US Army.

In 2018, the software giant signed a $480m contract to supply 100,000 prototypes of the techno-goggles to Uncle Sam. This first batch of hardware was intended to "increase lethality by enhancing the ability to detect, decide and engage before the enemy."

And now, the software giant has announced it's moving on from the prototype phase to a production run and field deployment of its headgear, dubbed the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS).

Continue reading

Biden's $2tn infrastructure plan includes massive broadband rollout, equates internet access with water and power as essential utilities

Plus $50bn pledge to boost chip R&D and fabbing in Land of the Free
Kieren McCarthy in San Francisco Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 19:45 UTC

A new national infrastructure plan outlined by US President Joe Biden on Wednesday equates fast internet access – broadband – with other utilities including water and power.

“President Biden’s plan invests in the infrastructure necessary to finally deliver the water, broadband, and electricity service that Americans deserve,” reads a summary of the $2tn blueprint.

There is much more in the plan, including money for developing chip tech in the United States, restoring crumbling physical infrastructure such as road and pipes, and efforts to push toward new, cleaner energy sources in an effort to combat climate change, but the focus on broadband comes after years of talk and promises by the US government on internet access that have amounted to little.

Continue reading

Oracle dangles new cloud lift-and-shift service in the wake of SAP RISE

It's all about driving down costs on OCI... so it can compete with AWS, claims analyst
Lindsay Clark Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 17:32 UTC

Oracle has launched a free service it hopes will convince more customers to shift their applications to the cloud – Oracle’s cloud, that is.

In a launch that bears more than a striking resemblance to RISE, SAP's recently launched programme to migrate customers to the fluffy white stuff, Oracle has put its hat in the ring with Oracle Cloud Lift Services (OCLS).

OCLS was created to give Oracle customers “expanded access to technical tools and cloud engineering resources to quickly migrate workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).”

Continue reading

Huawei's 2020 financials tied to fortunes of Chinese clients as non-domestic biz shrinks

Global pandemic and sanctions? Yes, they played a bit part too
Matthew Hughes Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 16:16 UTC

Huawei was forced to rely solely on the buying power of its domestic customers in calendar 2020 as foreign trade melted away in the face of US-led sanctions and a global pandemic.

The privately owned tech maker today reported a 3.8 per cent hike in sales to ¥891.4bn (£98.67bn/$136.16bn) due to growth in China alone as declines were confirmed in all other regions.

It was no surprise that the steepest drop was witnessed in the Americas, where turnover was down 24.5 per cent to ¥49.6bn (£5.49bn/$7.57bn). This is Huawei's smallest international market, and it's also home to the US, which championed the sanctions-led assault on the company in 2019 and 2020.

Continue reading

'Imagine' if Virgin Galactic actually did sub-orbital tourism: Firm unveils new chrome job on SpaceShip III

That schedule, however, is looking a lot less shiny
Richard Speed Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 15:04 UTC

The ambitiously named Virgin Galactic has unveiled the latest vehicle in its fleet – the Spaceship III named VSS Imagine.

The reveal comes ahead of ground testing for the suborbital jalopy which, should all go well, will lead to glide flights this summer from the company's base at Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The "breakthrough livery design" is, er, silver. A similar "breakthrough" exterior finish has featured on Elon Musk's exploding Starships. Heck, even the old Apollo command module featured a silver coating.

Continue reading

State of Maine orders review of $54.6m Workday project as it alleges delivery failure and threatens cancellation

Falls back on ancient mainframe as Workday protests state has 'no basis to terminate our agreement'
Lindsay Clark Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 14:05 UTC

The US state of Maine is requesting an official review of its $54.6m project to renew its HR system, currently being built by Workday under a contract the state is threatening to cancel, a move which could leave the state government continuing to rely on its 30-year-old mainframe-based system.

If the state ends the project, it will be the second time it has abandoned efforts to modernise its HR system, having cancelled an Infor-base project in 2018.

The state's Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability has requested a review of the project including implementation issues related to personnel and timelines, budgets, spending and payments to vendors, contractor performance and officials' response to implementation.

Continue reading

Amazon eyes up space startups for an AWS Accelerator, dangles $1m of cloud credits for a chosen ten

Planting that Bezos flag in the newest cloud sector: spaaaaaace
Richard Speed Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 13:03 UTC

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is known for his proclivity towards all things space, and now the Web Services wing of his empire has earmarked $1m in cloud credits that will be evenly distributed to 10 space startups.

Clearly, the world's richest man thinks commercial space will be a big grower and wants those fledgling businesses to nail their corporate colours to AWS via the Space Accelerator programme.

Ten companies are due to be selected by by AWS and space investment group Seraphim for an intensive four-week program with AWS Cloud geared toward accelerating research and growth. Each would then be handed $100k of AWS Activate credit.

Continue reading

VMware builds narrow one-way road to move its crown jewels towards cloudy subscriptions

...but only on clouds it controls. Multi-cloud licensing is still all sorts of fun
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 12:15 UTC

VMware has taken another step towards turning its crown jewels into a subscription service, but the path it has chosen to walk is narrow.

The new product is called “VMware Cloud Universal”, however the expectation set by the name is a little misleading because it doesn’t really accord with VMware’s usual vision of running anything, anywhere.

The core of the service is licence portability for Cloud Foundation – VMware’s bundle of vSphere, VSAN, NSX, and the Tanzu container-wrangling suite - between on-premises rigs and either VMware Cloud on AWS or VMware Cloud on Dell EMC.

Continue reading

Mullet over: Aussie boys' school tells kids 'business in the front, party in the back' hairstyle is 'not acceptable'

A fine Australian tradition stomped on
Richard Currie Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 11:34 UTC

A school in Perth, Western Australia, has turned arbiter of fashion and declared something we all know deep down to be true – that the mullet is "not acceptable".

Trinity College, described by Rupert Murdoch's national News website as an "elite private boys' school", made the ruling in a recent newsletter.

The missive reportedly stated: "It is without reservation that the College sets clear requirements that ensure health and safety, as well as setting a high standard for personal presentation.

Continue reading

AI recommendations fail fans who like hard rock and hip hop – official science

Welcome to the new bland
Katyanna Quach Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 11:04 UTC

People who listen to rock or hip hop are harder for music recommendation algorithms to please, according to a study by machine-learning experts and data scientists.

The problem appears to be this, we're told:

Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs