IBM, Red Hat face copyright, antitrust lawsuit from SCO Group successor Xinuos

Big Blue and its claret-capped subsidiary accused of nicking UnixWare blueprints, lying, and conspiring

Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Wed 31 Mar 2021 // 20:48 UTC

Updated Xinuos, formed around SCO Group assets a decade ago under the name UnXis and at the time disavowing any interest in continuing SCO's long-running Linux litigation, today sued IBM and Red Hat for alleged copyright and antitrust law violations.

"First, IBM stole Xinuos' intellectual property and used that stolen property to build and sell a product to compete with Xinuos itself," the US Virgin Islands-based software biz claims in its complaint [PDF]. "Second, stolen property in IBM's hand, IBM and Red Hat illegally agreed to divide the relevant market and use their growing market powers to victimize consumers, innovative competitors, and innovation itself."

The complaint further contends that after the two companies conspired to divide the market, IBM then acquired Red Hat to solidify its position.

SCO Group in 2003 made a similar intellectual property claim. It argued that SCO Group owned the rights to AT&T's Unix and UnixWare operating system source code, that Linux 2.4.x and 2.5.x were unauthorized derivatives of Unix, and that IBM violated its contractual obligations by distributing Linux code.

That case dragged on for years, and drew a fair amount of attention when SCO Group said it would sue individual Linux users for infringement. Though SCO filed for bankruptcy in 2007 and some of the claims have been dismissed, its case against IBM remains unresolved.

There was a status report filed on February 16, 2018, details remaining claims and counterclaims. And in May last year, Magistrate Judge Paul Warner was no longer assigned to oversee settlement discussions. But SCO Group v. IBM is still open.

SCO Group's 2004 lawsuit against Novell appeared to come to a more conclusive end in 2007 when the judge hearing the case ruled that Novell owned the Unix copyrights. But that was reversed on appeal and the spat continued until SCO sold its assets to Xinuos/UnXis in April 2011, and the US Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in August that year upheld the trial judge's prior ruling in favor of Novell.

Xinuos' lawsuit contends that IBM stole UnixWare and OpenServer code and incorporated it into the heart of its AIX, z/OS mainframe, and its midrange server operating systems. It further asserts that IBM has misled investors by stating in its annual reports since 2008 that it owns all of the Unix and UnixWare copyrights.

"While this case is about Xinuos and the theft of our intellectual property," said Sean Snyder, president and CEO of Xinuos, in a statement. "It is also about market manipulation that has harmed consumers, competitors, the open-source community, and innovation itself."

An IBM spokesperson told The Register that the company has not yet been served with a copy of the complaint. Red Hat did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ®

Updated to add

“Xinuos’s copyright allegations merely rehash the stale claims of its predecessor, whose copyrights Xinuos purchased out of bankruptcy—and have no merit,” an IBM spokesperson said in an email to The Register.

“Xinuos’s antitrust allegations, brought against IBM and Red Hat, the world’s largest open source company, similarly defy logic. IBM and Red Hat will aggressively defend the integrity of the open source development process and the inherent choice, and thus competition, that open source fosters.”

56 Comments

Microsoft welcomes 'raddest' and most 'feature-dense' Kubernetes release to AKS, shows 1.17 the door

Mere months to go before 1.21 arrives
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 15:18 UTC

Kubernetes 1.20 has finally put in an appearance on Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), just squeaking into March and a good few months since the upstream release.

The release also means the end of life for 1.17, which went to GA in AKS in July 2020 after its upstream release in December 2019.

The support for each version by the Kubernetes community was recently upped from nine to 12 months. As far as Microsoft is concerned, AKS supports the latest GA minor version along with two previous latest minor versions.

Continue reading

While truly self-driving cars are surely just around the corner, for now here's an AI early-warning system for your semi-autonomous ride

Hey, we heard you like machine learning. So we put a machine-learning system in your machine-learning system
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 14:21 UTC

Self-driving cars could be equipped with a trained early-warning system that alerts the person behind the wheel whenever it realizes it's entering a situation where a human driver has had to take over before.

Today's systems, like Tesla’s inappropriately named Autopilot with “full self-driving capability," rely on software to identify objects and structures in real-time to perform specific driving functions, such as changing lanes or stopping at traffic lights.

It's not a completely autonomous affair, though: drivers have to take control of the car when the software is unable to deal with a situation developing around it. This breakdown in ability is typically because the code controlling the vehicle encounters a scenario it is unfamiliar with or finds confusing. The faster things go south, the faster the human has to react and take over.

Continue reading

Canonical releases Ubuntu on Windows Preview with early builds, new tools for the brave

But no official Linux GUI support yet
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 13:31 UTC

Canonical has released a Community Preview of Ubuntu on Windows as "a sandbox for experimenting with new features and functionality" on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2.

Ubuntu on Windows is normally installed via the Microsoft Store, and only LTS (Long Term Support) releases are available.

By contrast, the new preview, which is only available by a special link given in Canonical's post here, is a frequently updated build, currently based on "Hirsute Hippo", the codename for Ubuntu 21.04 for which the stable release is expected on 22 April.

Continue reading

Sierra Nevada Corporation resurrects plans for crewed Dream Chaser spaceplane

Updates on its blow-up space station while Bigelow threatens to burst NASA's bubble
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 12:47 UTC

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has unveiled plans for an enormous inflatable space station tended by cargo and crew carrying versions of its Dream Chaser spaceplane.

"There is no scalable space travel industry without a spaceplane," said SNC chair and owner Eren Ozmen.

That's handy, because with the retirement of the Space Shuttle, the Dream Chaser is nearasdammit the last spaceplane standing. NASA, however, disagreed and selected Boeing's Calamity Capsule and SpaceX's Crew Dragon for transportation purposes to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

Continue reading

It's official: Microsoft updates Visual Studio Code to run on Raspberry Pi OS

Also: Accessibility improvements and cosmetic tweaks included
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 11:54 UTC

A new version of Visual Studio Code has arrived just in time for Chocolate Egg Day featuring "official support for Raspberry Pi OS", which might come as a surprise to those who have spent the last month or so complaining about it.

Continue reading

New systemd 248 feature 'extension images' updates immutable file systems without really updating them

Plus other improvements to the Linux service manager
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 11:03 UTC

Version 248 of systemd, a widely used system and service manager for Linux, adds a feature called system extension images, designed to allow system files to be added, or appear to be added, even on read-only file systems.

As developer Lennart Poettering explained: "When a system extension image is activated, its /usr/ and /opt/ hierarchies and os-release information are combined via overlayfs with the file system hierarchy of the host OS."

The primary use case for system extension images is for immutable operating systems like Red Hat's Silverblue and Kinoite. In these OSes, the file system is read-only and is updated by replacing it with a new image rather than being patched, which is better both for security and stability.

Continue reading

I've got the power! Or have I? Uninterruptible Phone-disposal Stuffup

Remembering airports of the past and borked kiosks of today
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 10:10 UTC

Bork!Bork!Bork! In some parts of the world a festival involving chocolate eggs and bunnies is about to begin. For this poor kiosk, it appears festivities are temporarily at a halt.

The kiosk in question lurks within the Lehigh Valley Mall, in Pennsylvania, USA. A nice part of the world located near the city of Allentown and not far from the ambitiously titled Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Continue reading

Openreach out and hike prices on legacy fixed-line products: Broadband plumber pulls trigger after Ofcom gives the nod

BT Group arm says it'll 'encourage' switch to modern kit; ISP says consumers on legacy CAN'T switch
Matthew Hughes Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 09:05 UTC

Openreach has said it will raise the cost of installing and delivering certain “legacy” wholesale products, including FTTC and copper, in order to spread the cost of the ongoing full-fibre rollout.

The move follows this month’s publication of Ofcom’s 2021 Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review (WFTMR), which gave Openreach a greater level of autonomy in how it charges for wholesale residential broadband products.

With Ofcom removing cost-based pricing on copper products, Openreach is able to distribute its infrastructure costs across all customers, and not just those that have opted for a faster (and thus costlier) full fibre connection. Price controls on full-fibre connections are not expected to kick in until 2031 at the earliest.

Continue reading

X.Org says it's saving a packet with Packet after migrating freedesktop.org off Google Kubernetes Engine

The hidden cost of multi-cloud, and how full open source reduces lock-in
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 08:07 UTC

The X.Org Foundation has successfully completed a migration from Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to Packet, which it reckoned "should save us around $30 per day."

The X.Org Foundation manages a number of key open-source projects including the Wayland graphics protocol, the X.Org server, and the Mesa 3D graphics library. The migration was mentioned in the X.Org board minutes last week.

The brief note has brought closure to a problem that at one time threatened to disrupt the developers' work. In January 2020, the monthly bill from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) was over $6,000, and the following month board member Daniel Vetter sent out an email explaining that if the costs were not reduced, CI (Continuous Integration) services would have to be cut "somewhere between May and June this year."

Continue reading

Pakistan’s IT minister objects to tax changes he thinks may harm local IT industry

Crackdown on offshore payments to freelancers hits a nerve
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 07:32 UTC

Pakistan’s minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Aminul Haque, has protested the government’s new tax treatment for IT companies.

Haque expressed his concern in a Tweet timed to coincide with a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom.

Continue reading

Android, iOS beam telemetry to Google, Apple even when you tell them not to – study

Search giant insists it's necessary, iTitan didn't have anything to say
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 07:10 UTC

Android and iOS phones transmit telemetry back to Google and Apple, even when users have chosen not to send analytics data.

In a recent released research paper, titled "Mobile Handset Privacy: Measuring The Data iOS and Android Send to Apple And Google" [PDF], Douglas Leith, chairman of computer systems in the school of computer science and statistics at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, documents how iPhones and Android devices phone home regardless of the wishes of their owners.

According to Leith, Android and iOS handsets share data about their salient characteristics with their makers every 4.5 minutes on average.

Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs