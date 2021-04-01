I've got the power! Or have I? Uninterruptible Phone-disposal Stuffup

Remembering airports of the past and borked kiosks of today

Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 10:10 UTC

Bork!Bork!Bork! In some parts of the world a festival involving chocolate eggs and bunnies is about to begin. For this poor kiosk, it appears festivities are temporarily at a halt.

The kiosk in question lurks within the Lehigh Valley Mall, in Pennsylvania, USA. A nice part of the world located near the city of Allentown and not far from the ambitiously titled Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Lehigh Valley Mall, Allentown, PA, USA. September 17, 2017

Lehigh Valley Mall in Allentown, PA

We recall that very airport before Allentown was removed from its name and replaced with Lehigh Valley, and we still well remember the delight at discovering it was possible, according to the travel company, to fly from there back to the UK (this was during the last century, we hasten to add.)

Imagine our delight, therefore, when we pitched up, checked in our bags and boarded a bus to take us to the aircraft. Which it did. On a bone-crunching 90-minute road-trip to Newark Airport in the state of New Jersey.

Happy days. Still, at least nearby there was a "World Famous" bar and grill to amuse, which was neither world famous nor, to be honest, much of a bar.

Times have moved on but bork is ever constant, and today's installment of mall mayhem is centred on an ecoATM, a device designed to take unwanted smartphones and handout payment to customers without the need to trouble a salesperson.

It's a neat device and the manufacturer modestly states "we continue to do our small part in reducing rubbish across the world."

If only the same care and attention were lavished on this particular bit of ATM hardware. Aside from a version of Windows that we suspect predates many of the phones likely to be shoved into the machine's maw, it looks very much like the APC PowerChute Business Edition service is having a bad day. Without looking at the event logs, an exact diagnosis is tricky.

Our reader stopped short of jabbing the screen himself.

However, the stopping of the agent isn't going to help the management of whatever Uninterruptible Power Supply is lurking within the green box. The result, we hope, will be no worse than the discovery that an unmanaged UPS might let one down when most needed.

After all, nobody wants a kiosk full of old phones doing an OVH. ®

Scientists stumped by strange X-rays from Uranus

UCL astronomer tells us: 'We were surprised by our discovery'
Katyanna Quach Fri 2 Apr 2021 // 06:01 UTC

X-rays are emanating from Uranus for the first time, according to the latest observations made using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

It may not seem so surprising at first since Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune have been found to scatter X-rays from the Sun. But the data suggests that there is an additional source of unknown radiation being generated by Uranus itself.

“Planets with lots of hydrogen in their atmosphere scatter X-rays in the same way that we think Uranus is [doing],” Affelia Wibisono, co-author of the Uranus X-ray study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, and a PhD student at University College London, explained to The Register.

Indian business tech spending dips in 2020’s final quarter, lockdown workers helped boost router sales

Good times for NVMe-based flash arrays and Cisco
Laura Dobberstein Fri 2 Apr 2021 // 00:56 UTC

India’s overall network and storage market both showed declines in the final quarter of 2020 due to lingering work and school from home measures and banking organizations spending less on storage.

India’s overall networking market declined 4.2 per cent year-on-year in Q4 2020 while the external storage market declined 15.6 per cent by vendor revenue, said IDC in quarterly trackers released this week.

When it came to the networking market, COVID slowed down campus investments in enterprise WLAN (-26.3 per cent) while the expanded work-and-learn from home market for consumer gateway routers soared a whopping 57.8 per cent.

If you can't log into Azure, Teams or Xbox Live right now: Microsoft cloud services in worldwide outage

It's not DNS. There's no way it can be DNS... It was DNS
Team Register Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 22:58 UTC

Updated Unlucky netizens are right now unable to log into Microsoft's online services, including Azure, Teams, Dynamics, and Xbox Live, due to an ongoing global outage.

The IT breakdown is blamed on a DNS issue, and started an hour and a half ago at time of writing. According to the Windows giant's status page:

In a devastating blow to all eight of you, Microsoft pulls the plug on Cortana's Android, iOS apps

Chatty digital assistant can still be found on Outlook, Teams, Windows
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 22:22 UTC

It's the end of the line for the Android and iOS incarnations of Microsoft's AI assistant Cortana.

“After March 31, 2021, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported,” the Windows giant warned on Wednesday.

"The Cortana content you created – such as reminders and lists – will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free."

Turns out humans are leading AI systems astray because we can't agree on labeling

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Asking for a friend's machine-learning code
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 21:04 UTC

Top datasets used to train AI models and benchmark how the technology has progressed over time are riddled with labeling errors, a study shows.

Data is a vital resource in teaching machines how to complete specific tasks, whether that's identifying different species of plants or automatically generating captions. Most neural networks are spoon-fed lots and lots of annotated samples before they can learn common patterns in data.

But these labels aren’t always correct; training machines using error-prone datasets can decrease their performance or accuracy. In the aforementioned study, led by MIT, analysts combed through ten popular datasets that have been cited more than 100,000 times in academic papers and found that on average 3.4 per cent of the samples are wrongly labelled.

FCC acting commissioner proposes dedicated spectrum for private space launches

'The regulatory frameworks we rely on to support these efforts are dated'
Matthew Hughes Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 19:58 UTC

FCC acting commissh Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed giving the US commercial space industry a dedicated block of spectrum in order to support future rocket launches.

The measure would allow a secondary allocation to the 2200-2290-MHZ band to be used by private space travel and satellite companies during the pre-launch testing and launch phases. At present, this wavelength is only available to federal agencies and approved foreign partners [PDF] and is limited to a handful of specific use-cases: tracking, telemetry, and control data communications.

Although private operators can access dedicated spectrum, this is only available on an ad-hoc basis, with independent commercial space firms forced to apply for Special Temporary Authority (STA) in advance.

Micron chief warns 'severe shortage' of DRAM expected to continue this year

And drought in Taiwan threatens supply. Good news for firm's wallet, not so much for chip buyers
Matthew Hughes Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 19:05 UTC

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has warned about a "severe shortage" of supply in the DRAM memory market, with the situation expected to worsen as the year progresses.

Speaking at an earnings conference call talking investors through the company's Q2 results, Mehrotra said: "As a result of the strong demand and limited supply, the DRAM market is currently facing a severe undersupply, which is causing DRAM prices to increase rapidly. We see the DRAM market tightening further through the year."

Micron's chief financial officer, David Zisner, added: "While demand is strong across both the DRAM and NAND markets, our supply is now constrained as our inventories are very lean, particularly in DRAM."

It's been a long time coming but AWS has at last enabled an interactive serial console for de-borking VMs

Handy in an emergency, but only for Nitro instances and requires work in advance
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 18:05 UTC

AWS has introduced the "interactive EC2 Serial Console", enabling troubleshooting of virtual machines when normal SSH access is not working, with one user gushing: "I have been waiting 10 years for this moment."

The purpose of serial console access is to enable troubleshooting when an SSH connection is impossible, for example, because of an out-of-memory condition. "It provides a one-click, text-based access to an instances' serial port as though a monitor and keyboard were attached to it," said the AWS post. Previously, admins could see serial console logs, using the command get-console-output, but not enter any commands.

Back in January 2011, a user reported on the AWS forum (login required) about a case where the console output was "Continue to wait; or Press S to skip mounting or M for manual recovery."

Dutch watchdog fines Booking.com €475k after it kept customer data thefts quiet for more than 3 weeks

Thousands of people's personal information purloined after UAE hotels compromised
Jude Karabus Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 16:12 UTC

The Netherlands Data Protection Authority has fined Booking.com €475,000 for notifying it too late that criminals had accessed the data of 4,109 people who booked a hotel room via the website.

The Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (AP) said criminals managed to extract the login credentials to their Booking.com accounts from employees of 40 hotels in the United Arab Emirates using social engineering techniques.

They then gained access to data including users' names, addresses, telephone numbers, and details about their booking. It added (translated from the Dutch):

Microsoft welcomes 'raddest' and most 'feature-dense' Kubernetes release to AKS, shows 1.17 the door

Mere months to go before 1.21 arrives
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 15:18 UTC

Kubernetes 1.20 has finally put in an appearance on Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), just squeaking into March and a good few months since the upstream release.

The release also means the end of life for 1.17, which went to GA in AKS in July 2020 after its upstream release in December 2019.

The support for each version by the Kubernetes community was recently upped from nine to 12 months. As far as Microsoft is concerned, AKS supports the latest GA minor version along with two previous latest minor versions.

While truly self-driving cars are surely just around the corner, for now here's an AI early-warning system for your semi-autonomous ride

Hey, we heard you like machine learning. So we put a machine-learning system in your machine-learning system
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 14:21 UTC

Self-driving cars could be equipped with a trained early-warning system that alerts the person behind the wheel whenever it realizes it's entering a situation where a human driver has had to take over before.

Today's systems, like Tesla’s inappropriately named Autopilot with “full self-driving capability," rely on software to identify objects and structures in real-time to perform specific driving functions, such as changing lanes or stopping at traffic lights.

It's not a completely autonomous affair, though: drivers have to take control of the car when the software is unable to deal with a situation developing around it. This breakdown in ability is typically because the code controlling the vehicle encounters a scenario it is unfamiliar with or finds confusing. The faster things go south, the faster the human has to react and take over.

