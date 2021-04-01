X.Org says it's saving a packet with Packet after migrating freedesktop.org off Google Kubernetes Engine

The hidden cost of multi-cloud, and how full open source reduces lock-in

Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 08:07 UTC

The X.Org Foundation has successfully completed a migration from Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to Packet, which it reckoned "should save us around $30 per day."

The X.Org Foundation manages a number of key open-source projects including the Wayland graphics protocol, the X.Org server, and the Mesa 3D graphics library. The migration was mentioned in the X.Org board minutes last week.

The brief note has brought closure to a problem that at one time threatened to disrupt the developers' work. In January 2020, the monthly bill from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) was over $6,000, and the following month board member Daniel Vetter sent out an email explaining that if the costs were not reduced, CI (Continuous Integration) services would have to be cut "somewhere between May and June this year."

"That would have been a pretty bad drawback for all the projects there," Benjamin Tissoires, a senior software engineer at Red Hat, told us. His company allowed him the time to investigate.

How did cloud costs get out of control?

The story began back in 2018, when freedesktop.org migrated from a homegrown project hosting infrastructure to one based on the community edition of GitLab, a source control and DevOps system, hosted on GCP. "We politely declined the offer of a license to the pay-for GitLab Enterprise Edition; we wanted to be fully in control of our infrastructure, and on a level playing field with the rest of the open-source community," said Collabora's Daniel Stone from the freedesktop.org team.

GitLab offered to sponsor the GCP hosting for an initial period and everything looked good.

Initially the cloud costs were around $350 to $400 per month. The system was popular, new projects came on board, including Mesa, and there was more use of modern development practices like CI.

By March 2019 the bill had risen to over $3,000. A $30,000 grant from Google removed the issue for around eight months, then at the end of 2019 when the grant was spent it was apparent that something was badly wrong.

"Every time you pull data from the cluster, from Google to anywhere else, you're paying for it," said Tissoires. "When we started to run stuff with GitLab we had more and more jobs running on the CI and it turns out that those jobs were drawing a lot more data from Google Kubernetes cluster."

Tissoires presented the full figures for January 2020 at the X.org developer conference in a presentation here [PDF]. His breakdown showed networking (data transfer) costs of $3,699, much more than the compute cost of $2,258. The rest of the bill was for logging and cloud storage required by Kubernetes, a modest $360.

X.Org GCP costs

Bills from GCP tripled between November 2018 and January 2020, though disguised by a $30K grant which covered costs for eight months (red bars). SPI stands for Service Provider Infrastructure. Chart from Benjamin Tissoires' presentation to the X.Org conference

He set about analysing the usage, which turned out to be split roughly half and half between pulling down container images from the Docker registry, and transferring artifacts, these being the output from project builds.

The setup was complicated because although GitLab was on GCP, the CI runners, which execute the CI jobs, were hosted elsewhere, on Packet (now called Equinix Metal).

Registry operations were reduced by increasing the space for downloaded images, so they could be cached for longer, and took into account the images most likely to be reused.

Artifacts were being pushed into Google Cloud storage, often unnecessarily. "When you don't know the costs, you just push everything. We started to be more careful," said Tissoires. Costs fell by 50 per cent to $3,000 per month. Not much more could be done while on GCP since the fixed cost of the GKE infrastructure was around $2,500.

A painful move

That was a short-term fix. Packet, which sponsors X.org usage on its own infrastructure, suggested that it would be better to host GitLab on Kubernetes there as well. "It was painful to migrate," Tissoires said, "especially because they wanted to migrate without downtime. Which I managed to do... The first step was to deploy a Kubernetes cluster on Packet, that's when we realised that GKE gives you a lot and if you want to reproduce that, that's painful." The Kubernetes distribution they used was the lightweight K3s.

Money falling from the sky

Why cloud costs get out of control: Too much lift and shift, and pricing that is 'screwy and broken'

READ MORE

Disregarding Packet's sponsorship, the cost of VMs is similar to what it was on GCP. Network usage is much cheaper, mainly because it is now within one provider, but also because Packet's $0.05/GB egress charge is less than Google's, which defaults to around $0.12/GB.

The numbers for X.Org's usage may seem small from an enterprise perspective, but the exercise was revealing for any user of public cloud. The biggest point, perhaps, has been the cost of hybrid or multi-cloud that can be easy to overlook – network bandwidth. The cost of data transfer within a single cloud provider is generally small by comparison, especially if it is within the same region.

A second key point was the impact of skilled analysis and remediation on costs. Tissoires and his team were able to reduce the bill by half.

There was another, less obvious benefit to this migration. Packet hosting is a much simpler affair than GCP (or other public clouds like AWS and Azure), which means it requires more technical knowledge to operate.

Tissoires said he sees this as an advantage. If the sponsorship arrangement with Packet were to end and another migration were needed, X.Org would be better placed than with GCP. "The idea is that we migrated the data once so we can always do it another time, we've got the full infrastructure in Kubernetes that we baked, which means that we can [easily] migrate to new machines," he said, whereas before there was a dependency on GKE specifically.

The resources include "a bunch of scripts to connect two clusters together so we were able to move the data while still keeping the service up," he said. "We are not completely locked in Packet."

Similar thinking applied when the option of using GitLab's cloud platform was considered and rejected. "We like to be controlling the data," said Tissoires, "and we want to run only open-source software. On GitLab cloud you are running the Enterprise edition." ®

15 Comments

If you can't log into Azure, Teams or Xbox Live right now: Microsoft cloud services in worldwide outage

It's not DNS. There's no way it can be DNS... It was DNS
Team Register Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 22:58 UTC

Unlucky netizens are right now unable to log into Microsoft's online services, including Azure, Teams, Dynamics, and Xbox Live, due to an ongoing global outage.

The IT breakdown is blamed on a DNS issue, and started an hour and a half ago at time of writing. According to the Windows giant's status page:

Continue reading

In a devastating blow to all eight of you, Microsoft pulls the plug on Cortana's Android, iOS apps

Chatty digital assistant can still be found on Outlook, Teams, Windows
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 22:22 UTC

It's the end of the line for the Android and iOS incarnations of Microsoft's AI assistant Cortana.

“After March 31, 2021, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported,” the Windows giant warned on Wednesday.

"The Cortana content you created – such as reminders and lists – will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free."

Continue reading

Turns out humans are leading AI systems astray because we can't agree on labeling

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Asking for a friend's machine-learning code
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 21:04 UTC

Top datasets used to train AI models and benchmark how the technology has progressed over time are riddled with labeling errors, a study shows.

Data is a vital resource in teaching machines how to complete specific tasks, whether that's identifying different species of plants or automatically generating captions. Most neural networks are spoon-fed lots and lots of annotated samples before they can learn common patterns in data.

But these labels aren’t always correct; training machines using error-prone datasets can decrease their performance or accuracy. In the aforementioned study, led by MIT, analysts combed through ten popular datasets that have been cited more than 100,000 times in academic papers and found that on average 3.4 per cent of the samples are wrongly labelled.

Continue reading

FCC acting commissioner proposes dedicated spectrum for private space launches

'The regulatory frameworks we rely on to support these efforts are dated'
Matthew Hughes Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 19:58 UTC

FCC acting commissh Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed giving the US commercial space industry a dedicated block of spectrum in order to support future rocket launches.

The measure would allow a secondary allocation to the 2200-2290-MHZ band to be used by private space travel and satellite companies during the pre-launch testing and launch phases. At present, this wavelength is only available to federal agencies and approved foreign partners [PDF] and is limited to a handful of specific use-cases: tracking, telemetry, and control data communications.

Although private operators can access dedicated spectrum, this is only available on an ad-hoc basis, with independent commercial space firms forced to apply for Special Temporary Authority (STA) in advance.

Continue reading

Micron chief warns 'severe shortage' of DRAM expected to continue this year

And drought in Taiwan threatens supply. Good news for firm's wallet, not so much for chip buyers
Matthew Hughes Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 19:05 UTC

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra has warned about a "severe shortage" of supply in the DRAM memory market, with the situation expected to worsen as the year progresses.

Speaking at an earnings conference call talking investors through the company's Q2 results, Mehrotra said: "As a result of the strong demand and limited supply, the DRAM market is currently facing a severe undersupply, which is causing DRAM prices to increase rapidly. We see the DRAM market tightening further through the year."

Micron's chief financial officer, David Zisner, added: "While demand is strong across both the DRAM and NAND markets, our supply is now constrained as our inventories are very lean, particularly in DRAM."

Continue reading

It's been a long time coming but AWS has at last enabled an interactive serial console for de-borking VMs

Handy in an emergency, but only for Nitro instances and requires work in advance
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 18:05 UTC

AWS has introduced the "interactive EC2 Serial Console", enabling troubleshooting of virtual machines when normal SSH access is not working, with one user gushing: "I have been waiting 10 years for this moment."

The purpose of serial console access is to enable troubleshooting when an SSH connection is impossible, for example, because of an out-of-memory condition. "It provides a one-click, text-based access to an instances' serial port as though a monitor and keyboard were attached to it," said the AWS post. Previously, admins could see serial console logs, using the command get-console-output, but not enter any commands.

Back in January 2011, a user reported on the AWS forum (login required) about a case where the console output was "Continue to wait; or Press S to skip mounting or M for manual recovery."

Continue reading

Dutch watchdog fines Booking.com €475k after it kept customer data thefts quiet for more than 3 weeks

Thousands of people's personal information purloined after UAE hotels compromised
Jude Karabus Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 16:12 UTC

The Netherlands Data Protection Authority has fined Booking.com €475,000 for notifying it too late that criminals had accessed the data of 4,109 people who booked a hotel room via the website.

The Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (AP) said criminals managed to extract the login credentials to their Booking.com accounts from employees of 40 hotels in the United Arab Emirates using social engineering techniques.

They then gained access to data including users' names, addresses, telephone numbers, and details about their booking. It added (translated from the Dutch):

Continue reading

Microsoft welcomes 'raddest' and most 'feature-dense' Kubernetes release to AKS, shows 1.17 the door

Mere months to go before 1.21 arrives
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 15:18 UTC

Kubernetes 1.20 has finally put in an appearance on Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), just squeaking into March and a good few months since the upstream release.

The release also means the end of life for 1.17, which went to GA in AKS in July 2020 after its upstream release in December 2019.

The support for each version by the Kubernetes community was recently upped from nine to 12 months. As far as Microsoft is concerned, AKS supports the latest GA minor version along with two previous latest minor versions.

Continue reading

While truly self-driving cars are surely just around the corner, for now here's an AI early-warning system for your semi-autonomous ride

Hey, we heard you like machine learning. So we put a machine-learning system in your machine-learning system
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 14:21 UTC

Self-driving cars could be equipped with a trained early-warning system that alerts the person behind the wheel whenever it realizes it's entering a situation where a human driver has had to take over before.

Today's systems, like Tesla’s inappropriately named Autopilot with “full self-driving capability," rely on software to identify objects and structures in real-time to perform specific driving functions, such as changing lanes or stopping at traffic lights.

It's not a completely autonomous affair, though: drivers have to take control of the car when the software is unable to deal with a situation developing around it. This breakdown in ability is typically because the code controlling the vehicle encounters a scenario it is unfamiliar with or finds confusing. The faster things go south, the faster the human has to react and take over.

Continue reading

Canonical releases Ubuntu on Windows Preview with early builds, new tools for the brave

But no official Linux GUI support yet
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 13:31 UTC

Canonical has released a Community Preview of Ubuntu on Windows as "a sandbox for experimenting with new features and functionality" on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2.

Ubuntu on Windows is normally installed via the Microsoft Store, and only LTS (Long Term Support) releases are available.

By contrast, the new preview, which is only available by a special link given in Canonical's post here, is a frequently updated build, currently based on "Hirsute Hippo", the codename for Ubuntu 21.04 for which the stable release is expected on 22 April.

Continue reading

Sierra Nevada Corporation resurrects plans for crewed Dream Chaser spaceplane

Updates on its blow-up space station while Bigelow threatens to burst NASA's bubble
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 12:47 UTC

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has unveiled plans for an enormous inflatable space station tended by cargo and crew carrying versions of its Dream Chaser spaceplane.

"There is no scalable space travel industry without a spaceplane," said SNC chair and owner Eren Ozmen.

That's handy, because with the retirement of the Space Shuttle, the Dream Chaser is nearasdammit the last spaceplane standing. NASA, however, disagreed and selected Boeing's Calamity Capsule and SpaceX's Crew Dragon for transportation purposes to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs