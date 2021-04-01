New systemd 248 feature 'extension images' updates immutable file systems without really updating them

Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 11:03 UTC

Version 248 of systemd, a widely used system and service manager for Linux, adds a feature called system extension images, designed to allow system files to be added, or appear to be added, even on read-only file systems.

As developer Lennart Poettering explained: "When a system extension image is activated, its /usr/ and /opt/ hierarchies and os-release information are combined via overlayfs with the file system hierarchy of the host OS."

The primary use case for system extension images is for immutable operating systems like Red Hat's Silverblue and Kinoite. In these OSes, the file system is read-only and is updated by replacing it with a new image rather than being patched, which is better both for security and stability.

It does cause compatibility issues for applications that need updated system files, and is difficult for developers who need more flexibility. Typically, these problems are overcome by running virtual machines or containers, but system extension images let users and developers update or add system files without actually modifying the immutable file system. Developers could add debugging tools, or install a newly compiled build including system files.

"System extension images should not be misunderstood as a generic software packaging framework, as no dependency scheme is available: system extensions should carry all files they need themselves, except for those already shipped in the underlying host system image.

"Typically, system extension images are built at the same time as the base OS image – within the same build system," say the docs. System extension images may be provided as plan directories or as disk images, activated or deactivated with the systemd-sysext command.

Poettering lists other new features in his post. There is a new configuration file, /etc/veritytab, for configuring dm-verity integrity protection, for cryptographic checking of the integrity of block devices, as well as a new kernel command-line option, systemd.verity.root_options.

There are also improvements to systemd-oomd, designed to take corrective action when free memory is running very low. There is "a new DefaultMemoryPressureDurationSec=setting to configure the time a unit's cgroup needs to exceed memory pressure limits before action will be taken," said Poettering, adding: "systemd-oomd is now considered fully supported (the usual backwards-compatiblity promises apply)."

Finally, the main git development branch for systemd has been renamed to "main" in accordance with the trend towards inclusive branch names.

New releases of systemd appear around every four months, the previous one being in November 2020. ®

Dutch watchdog fines Booking.com €475k after it kept customer data thefts quiet for more than 3 weeks

Thousands of people's personal information purloined after UAE hotels compromised
Jude Karabus Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 16:12 UTC

The Netherlands Data Protection Authority has fined Booking.com €475,000 for notifying it too late that criminals had accessed the data of 4,109 people who booked a hotel room via the website.

The Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens (AP) said criminals managed to extract the login credentials to their Booking.com accounts from employees of 40 hotels in the United Arab Emirates using social engineering techniques.

They then gained access to data including users' names, addresses, telephone numbers, and details about their booking. It added (translated from the Dutch):

Microsoft welcomes 'raddest' and most 'feature-dense' Kubernetes release to AKS, shows 1.17 the door

Mere months to go before 1.21 arrives
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 15:18 UTC

Kubernetes 1.20 has finally put in an appearance on Microsoft's Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), just squeaking into March and a good few months since the upstream release.

The release also means the end of life for 1.17, which went to GA in AKS in July 2020 after its upstream release in December 2019.

The support for each version by the Kubernetes community was recently upped from nine to 12 months. As far as Microsoft is concerned, AKS supports the latest GA minor version along with two previous latest minor versions.

While truly self-driving cars are surely just around the corner, for now here's an AI early-warning system for your semi-autonomous ride

Hey, we heard you like machine learning. So we put a machine-learning system in your machine-learning system
Katyanna Quach Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 14:21 UTC

Self-driving cars could be equipped with a trained early-warning system that alerts the person behind the wheel whenever it realizes it's entering a situation where a human driver has had to take over before.

Today's systems, like Tesla’s inappropriately named Autopilot with “full self-driving capability," rely on software to identify objects and structures in real-time to perform specific driving functions, such as changing lanes or stopping at traffic lights.

It's not a completely autonomous affair, though: drivers have to take control of the car when the software is unable to deal with a situation developing around it. This breakdown in ability is typically because the code controlling the vehicle encounters a scenario it is unfamiliar with or finds confusing. The faster things go south, the faster the human has to react and take over.

Canonical releases Ubuntu on Windows Preview with early builds, new tools for the brave

But no official Linux GUI support yet
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 13:31 UTC

Canonical has released a Community Preview of Ubuntu on Windows as "a sandbox for experimenting with new features and functionality" on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2.

Ubuntu on Windows is normally installed via the Microsoft Store, and only LTS (Long Term Support) releases are available.

By contrast, the new preview, which is only available by a special link given in Canonical's post here, is a frequently updated build, currently based on "Hirsute Hippo", the codename for Ubuntu 21.04 for which the stable release is expected on 22 April.

Sierra Nevada Corporation resurrects plans for crewed Dream Chaser spaceplane

Updates on its blow-up space station while Bigelow threatens to burst NASA's bubble
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 12:47 UTC

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has unveiled plans for an enormous inflatable space station tended by cargo and crew carrying versions of its Dream Chaser spaceplane.

"There is no scalable space travel industry without a spaceplane," said SNC chair and owner Eren Ozmen.

That's handy, because with the retirement of the Space Shuttle, the Dream Chaser is nearasdammit the last spaceplane standing. NASA, however, disagreed and selected Boeing's Calamity Capsule and SpaceX's Crew Dragon for transportation purposes to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

It's official: Microsoft updates Visual Studio Code to run on Raspberry Pi OS

Also: Accessibility improvements and cosmetic tweaks included
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 11:54 UTC

A new version of Visual Studio Code has arrived just in time for Chocolate Egg Day featuring "official support for Raspberry Pi OS", which might come as a surprise to those who have spent the last month or so complaining about it.

I've got the power! Or have I? Uninterruptible Phone-disposal Stuffup

Remembering airports of the past and borked kiosks of today
Richard Speed Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 10:10 UTC

Bork!Bork!Bork! In some parts of the world a festival involving chocolate eggs and bunnies is about to begin. For this poor kiosk, it appears festivities are temporarily at a halt.

The kiosk in question lurks within the Lehigh Valley Mall, in Pennsylvania, USA. A nice part of the world located near the city of Allentown and not far from the ambitiously titled Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Openreach out and hike prices on legacy fixed-line products: Broadband plumber pulls trigger after Ofcom gives the nod

BT Group arm says it'll 'encourage' switch to modern kit; ISP says consumers on legacy CAN'T switch
Matthew Hughes Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 09:05 UTC

Openreach has said it will raise the cost of installing and delivering certain “legacy” wholesale products, including FTTC and copper, in order to spread the cost of the ongoing full-fibre rollout.

The move follows this month’s publication of Ofcom’s 2021 Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review (WFTMR), which gave Openreach a greater level of autonomy in how it charges for wholesale residential broadband products.

With Ofcom removing cost-based pricing on copper products, Openreach is able to distribute its infrastructure costs across all customers, and not just those that have opted for a faster (and thus costlier) full fibre connection. Price controls on full-fibre connections are not expected to kick in until 2031 at the earliest.

X.Org says it's saving a packet with Packet after migrating freedesktop.org off Google Kubernetes Engine

The hidden cost of multi-cloud, and how full open source reduces lock-in
Tim Anderson Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 08:07 UTC

The X.Org Foundation has successfully completed a migration from Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to Packet, which it reckoned "should save us around $30 per day."

The X.Org Foundation manages a number of key open-source projects including the Wayland graphics protocol, the X.Org server, and the Mesa 3D graphics library. The migration was mentioned in the X.Org board minutes last week.

The brief note has brought closure to a problem that at one time threatened to disrupt the developers' work. In January 2020, the monthly bill from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) was over $6,000, and the following month board member Daniel Vetter sent out an email explaining that if the costs were not reduced, CI (Continuous Integration) services would have to be cut "somewhere between May and June this year."

Pakistan’s IT minister objects to tax changes he thinks may harm local IT industry

Crackdown on offshore payments to freelancers hits a nerve
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 07:32 UTC

Pakistan’s minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Aminul Haque, has protested the government’s new tax treatment for IT companies.

Haque expressed his concern in a Tweet timed to coincide with a meeting of the Prime Minister’s Taskforce on IT & Telecom.

Android, iOS beam telemetry to Google, Apple even when you tell them not to – study

Search giant insists it's necessary, iTitan didn't have anything to say
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Thu 1 Apr 2021 // 07:10 UTC

Android and iOS phones transmit telemetry back to Google and Apple, even when users have chosen not to send analytics data.

In a recent released research paper, titled "Mobile Handset Privacy: Measuring The Data iOS and Android Send to Apple And Google" [PDF], Douglas Leith, chairman of computer systems in the school of computer science and statistics at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, documents how iPhones and Android devices phone home regardless of the wishes of their owners.

According to Leith, Android and iOS handsets share data about their salient characteristics with their makers every 4.5 minutes on average.

