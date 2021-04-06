Yep, the 'Who owns Linux?' case is back from the dead

Not to worry, zombies with a gambling addiction probably won't eat your enterprise brains

Rupert Goodwins Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 08:45 UTC

Column It seemed like a classic April The First spoof. Indeed, some tech titles had it on their lists of best pranks of the day. But it's true: the software zombie court case to end all zombie software court cases has woken from its slumber. Nearly 29 years after it first lurched from the crypt, SCO v The World Of Linux is back, and it smells just as bad as ever.

The details need not worry us: they were bad enough at the time. Have a look at this timeline if you want to follow the trail of dead.

At its most basic, the whole saga started with the reanimated Unix dev corpse SCO Group claiming it owned the rights to core technology in Unix and Linux, and that everyone else was using them illegally. An opening court case against IBM was followed by a salvo of letters demanding money from 1,500 companies, then the pre-IBM Red Hat countersued to stop the nonsense.

This new zombie should not scare anyone building their enterprise stack out of IBM, Red Hat or Linux

This sort of thing went on for decades in various forms, with other bit players circulating in and out.

Did SCO Group even own the rights to Unix it claimed it had got from NetWare? Did those rights extend to code that everyone else was using? SCO Group presented this as a solid piece of litigation seeking to protect the rights of the innovator to profit from their work: a more correct image would be a skeletal hand stuffing a slot machine with coins. Lots and lots of coins.

The odds were slim, but as with so many gambles the gambler is blinded by the size of the pot. Take the copyright claim – sure, every major company had that code running somewhere.

But as copyright only covers what a thing is rather than what it does, any offending code could easily be removed and new, non-infringing code written instead. There may be damages from the infringement, but there's no question of needing a licence thereafter. Here, the gamble was that enough companies wouldn't want to take the risk and would pay up rather than risk the costs of a court case they'd probably win.

android_money_648

Over a decade on, and millions in legal fees, Supreme Court rules for Google over Oracle in Java API legal war

DON'T MISS

Nobody bit – but as SCO Group had extracted a $50m war chest from investors, there was everything to be gained by carrying on anyway. The court case against IBM – well, in most cases back then where people claimed infringement by IBM, IBM gave them some money in exchange for signing a legal promise never to go near Big Blue again. But every so often, it decides to fight – as it did this time.

SCO Group mostly lost, but the odd appeal let it carry on until it had spent every cent of its investors' money and it shut up shop in 2008, having had a fine five years on someone else's dime.

And thanks to the wonder of bankruptcy laws, the rights that SCO Group claimed would make it rich still had some residual value and could be bought out of bankruptcy by someone else with a fondness for the fruit machines.

That someone was Xinuos (try spelling it backwards). And they've found some more coins down the back of their – or someone else's – sofa. IBM and Red Hat are once again in the firing line for a rehash of the copyright claims with a little extra antitrust thrown in, because why not. Once again, the details don't really matter, it's just that someone's put some more money in the slot machine and is having another tug at the handle.

This new zombie should not scare anyone building their enterprise stack out of IBM, Red Hat or Linux. The idea that people will pay for them to go away didn't work then, and it certainly won't work now. The market for open-source stacks may have grown enough in the past 10 or so years and the potential winnings may look even better than before – on paper. Nothing has happened to shorten the odds.

In fact, the opposite is true. When the first case was filed, corporate unease at open source was far higher than it is now. Open source has won the argument, it has won its court cases, and it has won its place as the primary model for computing innovation. When the first SCO Group lawsuit was filed, Steve Ballmer had just called Linux "a cancer." Today, Ubuntu for Windows is a thing. The revolution is over, the palace has been stormed, and the penguin flag flies high.

Last time, the fear wasn't that SCO Group had a strong case, it was that with something so odd and messy in court, anything could happen. This time, the only question is who on Earth is pumping their money into such an uninviting machine? As scary zombie movies go, it's even funnier than an April Fool. ®

73 Comments

DARPA adds RISC-V to its Toolbox: Defense researchers can get special access to SiFive chip designs

Labs offered tech by Arm as well as its upstart rival and others
Katyanna Quach Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 01:49 UTC

Engineers and scientists working on American military research programs can now access RISC-V processor core designs and associated blueprints through DARPA's Toolbox, and use the technology in their prototypes and experiments.

The RISC-V chip designs will be provided by SiFive, which late last week announced a Toolbox licensing agreement with DARPA aka the US government's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Toolbox attempts to lower the barriers and costs for entry into the world of chip design and manufacturing, at least for DARPA projects.

Continue reading

Taiwan’s PC-fest COMPUTEX cancels real-world edition – three months after promising in-person gathering

If you can’t guess why, how’s life under that rock?
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 00:46 UTC

The organisers of COMPUTEX, Taiwan’s annual PC-tech-fest, have shelved plans to run a real-world event this June.

Event organisers the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA) announced that the event would return to the real world in December 2020. At the time the organisers promised to “utilize artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time to create a smart Online-Merge-Offline (OMO) exhibition platform, connecting the tech community through an innovative model that breaks barriers and limitations.”

But last week it emerged that not even AI could save COMPUTEX 2021 from the complexities of COVID-19.

Continue reading

Imagine your data center backup generator kicks in during power outage ... and catches fire. Well, it happened

WebNX facility falls offline in blaze, takes customers down with it
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 22:30 UTC

A power outage kicked off a fire in web hosting biz WebNX's Ogden data center in Utah on Sunday, knocking the facility offline temporarily and leaving several servers in need of a rebuild.

Kevin Brown, Fire Marshal for the US city's Fire Department told The Register in a phone interview that firefighters responded to a call on Sunday evening. The fire, he said, "originated in a generator in the building and spread to several servers."

Brown said the facility's fire suppression system contained the blaze and that fire department personnel assisted with the cleanup. He said power was cut to the building until an electrical engineer could inspect the facility to make sure current could be restored safely, which he added is standard procedure.

Continue reading

SAP: It takes exploit devs about 72 hours to turn one of our security patches into a weapon against customers

So please don't delay in applying updates, says, well, everyone
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 21:04 UTC

SAP and security analysts Onapsis say cyber-criminals are pretty quick to analyze the enterprise software outfit's patches and develop exploits to get into vulnerable systems.

In a joint report issued by the two organizations, Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis, cited "conclusive evidence that cyberattackers are actively targeting and exploiting unsecured SAP applications," and warned time was of the essence, reporting "SAP vulnerabilities being weaponized in less than 72 hours since the release of patches."

For newly provisioned SAP applications in cloud environments, discovery and attack can occur in as little as three hours, the report says. However, the average time from the provisioning of a new SAP instance at cloud service provider to exploitation and compromise is just under a week.

Continue reading

Sitting idle while global chips fry: US car industry asks Biden to earmark cash for automotive semiconductors

Forget smartphones – whaddabout motors?
Matthew Hughes Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 19:56 UTC

The US automotive industry has warned it faces a bleak six months of disruption caused by the global shortage of semiconductors, adding that the chaos will result in 1.28 million fewer cars made this year.

The gloomy prediction came from the Alliance for Auto Innovation, an umbrella group that consists of big-name carmakers like BMW and Ford, as well as downstream suppliers like HARMAN, Intel, and Texas Instruments. Its members account for 99 per cent of all cars manufactured in the US.

In a written reply to a government-initiated review of the US semiconductor supply chain obtained by Reuters, the alliance urged the Biden administration to dedicate some of the planned $37bn of semiconductor investment to automotive silicon, rather than the small-node chips used in PCs and smartphones.

Continue reading

Think tank report names and shames 'stakeholder capitalist' Salesforce for paying no corporate income tax in the US

'Improving the state of the world'... by not paying the government
Lindsay Clark Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 18:58 UTC

SaaSy CRM giant Salesforce.com is among the tech companies named in a think tank report for paying no corporate income tax in the US despite sizeable earnings.

According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), a nonprofit tax policy organisation [PDF], Salesforce is among nine tech and 55 S&P and Fortune 500 companies failing to pay corporation tax.

The companies are, however, using perfectly legal mechanisms to minimise their tax bills.

Continue reading

The JavaScript ecosystem is 'hopelessly fragmented'... so here is another runtime: Deno is now a company

Would-be Node.js successor gets $5m cash injection
Tim Anderson Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 16:41 UTC

Deno, the JavaScript runtime from the creator of Node.js, is now a company with nearly $5m to fund development – though its developers say it will remain "permissively free."

Deno 1.0 was released in May 2020 by Ryan Dahl, Bert Belder, and Bartek Iwańczuk. Dahl, the original developer of Node.js, had reflected on what he considered to be his design mistakes, some of which he saw as unfixable, and therefore created Deno.

The new runtime ticks boxes for modern development trends, including being part-coded in Rust and having first-class support for TypeScript. Like Node.js, the project depends on the Chromium V8 JavaScript runtime.

Continue reading

They said it'd never happen, but here we are in the year of our Lord 2021 and Microsoft has its own OpenJDK flavour

Timing is everything
Richard Speed Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 15:45 UTC

It may be chilly in the UK this week, but that is nothing compared to the state of Hell as Microsoft continued its support of OpenJDK.

A preview of the Microsoft Build of OpenJDK was announced today in Long Term Support guise. The distribution includes binaries for Java 11, based on OpenJDK 11.0.10+9, on x64 server and desktop environments for macOS, Linux, and (of course) Windows.

The company has come on quite some way since its tentative signup with OpenJDK back in 2019, noting that Microsoft "and its subsidiaries are heavily dependent on Java in many aspects."

Continue reading

Ice Lake, Baby: Intel's 10nm 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable server processors to arrive at last

Stop, collaborate and listen, Chipzilla's back with its brand new invention
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 15:00 UTC

Intel on Tuesday announced the availability of its "Ice Lake" 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors, intended for applications running on servers, high-end workstations, and in data centers.

And, yes, this is Intel's first Xeon Scalable processor family on its much-delayed 10nm process node.

"Our 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform is the most flexible and performant in our history, designed to handle the diversity of workloads from the cloud to the network to the edge," said Navin Shenoy, EVP and general manager of Intel's Data Platforms Group, in a statement.

Continue reading

Their 'next job could be in cyber': UK Cyber Security Council launches itself by pointing world+dog to domain it doesn't own

Shouting cyber cyber cyber, mega mega fail thing
Gareth Corfield Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 13:50 UTC

The UK Cyber Security Council announced itself to the public realm last week by touting a domain it doesn't own. Helpfully, internet jokesters then bought up variations on the official address.

A brainchild of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the UK Cyber Security Council is billed by government as "the regulatory body, and voice, for UK cyber security education, training and skills." As part of that it "drives progress towards meeting the key challenges the profession faces."

All very worthy and important. When British infosec folk noticed that the official press release mentioned an email address for ukcybersecurity[.]org[.]uk, however, everything started unravelling.

Continue reading

Another SAP in the face for Oracle: Alphabet soups up financial software by moving off Big Red systems

Nothing to do with THAT court case or lack of Oracle certification on GCP. Nope. Definitely not
Lindsay Clark Tue 6 Apr 2021 // 12:22 UTC

Google owner Alphabet has switched from Oracle to SAP for its main financial software in a move that has dented Big Red's share price.

The timing of the news, which first appeared on CNBC, is also likely to raise eyebrows, coming as it does on the heels of Google's victory over Oracle in the long-running Java code dispute.

Alphabet and Google's core financial systems will move to SAP in May, Google apparently told employees in an email. Alphabet will continue to run various other Oracle systems, however, according to the outlet's sources.

Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs