Google putting its trust in Rust to weed out memory bugs in Android development

Not rewriting the whole OS, of course, but using the language going forward

Matthew Hughes Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 12:38 UTC

Google has signalled support for the Rust programming language in low-level system code to limit the prevalence of memory-based security vulnerabilities.

The Android project has largely been built in two languages. Java (and more recently, JVM-compatible languages like Kotlin) have been favoured for higher-level parts of the operating system, such as the UI. OS fundamentals, like the kernel and drivers, have typically been written in C, and, to a lesser extent, C++.

C and even C++ are considered well suited for system-level programming as they offer a degree of closeness to the underlying hardware that's hard to achieve with higher-level languages. There are no intermediate layers of abstraction, like the Java virtual machine. C is also highly portable, and developers are left to their own devices when it comes to things like memory handling.

But this flexibility has repeatedly proven to be a double-edged sword. With no garbage collection to rely on, simple memory management errors frequently result in serious security issues, such as buffer overflows and overreads. According to Google, memory-safety bugs represent 70 per cent of all high-severity security vulnerabilities found in the Android Open Source Project.

Introduced in 2010 by Mozilla, the Rust programming language provides a happy medium between the low-level power of C and the memory safety found in higher-level languages like Java.

But its approach is novel. Rust doesn't place the same emphasis on manual memory management like C. Nor does it come with a Java-style garbage collector (although the existence of a Rust garbage collector is a somewhat contentious topic). Rather, it takes a third tack, with memory usage linked inextricably to scope.

Google Android toy in front of a laptop showing some code

If Google and Apple won't help us, we'll sort it out the Linux way: 21 companies form Mobile Native Foundation

READ MORE

A core concept of Rust is ownership. Put simply, every value has an owner. When that owner goes out of scope, the value is dropped. This limits the risk of memory-based security bugs, while also limiting the amount of code needed to be written to ensure safety.

Additionally, Rust requires all variables be initialised before use, preventing an issue that Google claims is the root cause of between 3 and 5 per cent of all Android security vulnerabilities. Rust also comes with native protections against buffer overflows, another memory security woe.

Google has said it doesn't intend to start rewriting the entire OS in Rust, which would be a mammoth undertaking given the millions of lines of code within Android. Rather, it intends to use Rust going forward. This, it said, is due to the disproportionate amount of memory-safety errors in newly written code. Vintage code is comparatively more robust, with errors already weeded out.

Android's adoption of Rust won't happen overnight. Describing the task as "a large undertaking," Google highlighted the vast amounts of underlying work needed to be done. "There are toolchains and dependencies that need to be maintained, test infrastructure and tooling that must be updated, and developers that need to be trained," it said.

Scaling the language to widespread use will be a "multi-year project," although the company has some early-adopter projects in the pipeline that rely on Rust.

Android's embrace of Rust is indicative of the language's growing popularity. In July last year, Linus Torvalds suggested Rust may find a place in the Linux project, particularly with respect to device drivers. This preceded the porting of the GNU Coreutils suite (which is a suite of basic file, shell and text manipulation utilities) to Rust in 2020 by Debian developer and Mozilla director Sylvestre Ledru. ®

19 Comments

Another supply-chain attack? Android maker Gigaset injects malware into victims' phones via poisoned update

Software nasty also 'persists after a factory reset'
Gareth Corfield Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 20:11 UTC

Android smartphones from Gigaset have been infected by malware direct from the manufacturer in what appears to be a supply-chain attack.

The Trojan, once downloaded and installed on a victim's device via a poisoned software update from the vendor, is capable of opening browser windows, fetching more malicious apps, and sending people text messages to further spread the malware, say researchers and users.

The malicious updates were seeded on April 1, judging by reports out of Germany.

Continue reading

AWS straps Python support to its automated CodeGuru tool, slashes prices – just don't go over 100,000 lines

Or the cost triples, which is one way to encourage concise programming
Tim Anderson Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 19:06 UTC

AWS has declared Python support in its automated code review system CodeGuru production ready, as well as reducing the price by "up to 90 per cent."

Our first look at the CodeGuru preview in late 2019 was disappointing. We had trouble getting it to make any recommendations, and the price at $0.75 per 100 lines of code seemed excessive – though any code review system is well worth it if it finds issues that prevent bugs or security problems making their way into production.

Since then, AWS has made a number of improvements, including a preview of Python support (alongside Java) in December last year. "We analyzed large code corpuses and Python documentation to source hard-to-find coding issues and trained our detectors to provide best practice recommendations," said the company.

Continue reading

Software in space race heats up: Microsoft eyes satellite image processing with Thales Alenia Space's digital image analyst

DeeperVision software coming to Azure Marketplace
Richard Speed Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 18:11 UTC

Microsoft has buddied up with Thales Alenia Space as it continues to set up ground stations in its data centres as part of its Azure Orbital push.

The company is up against stiff competition from cloud rival AWS in the Ground-station-as-a-Service stakes. Last month Bezos' team dangled $1m of cloud credit before space startups as part of its Space Accelerator programme. AWS Ground Station itself became available ahead of Azure Orbital in 2019, leaving Microsoft with a bit to do to win the hearts and hydrazine of satellite operators.

To help it on its way, Microsoft has signed up Thales Alenia Space (TAS), a joint venture between Thales (67 per cent) and Leonardo (33 per cent). In 2020 TAS laid claim to revenues of €1.85bn and its 7,700 employees over ten countries.

Continue reading

US national parks to be smothered under blanket of liquid-hot Magma. Yes, the open-source 5G software

Now sulky teens can TikTok while you marvel at boring nature stuff
Richard Speed Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 17:21 UTC

AccessParks, broadband provider to the US National Park Service, has signed up FreedomFi to deploy 5G networking over hundreds of sites using Magma open source 5G software.

The deal is a multi-year affair and the network itself will use the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) to punt a 5G service required by AccessParks.

Boris Renski, known for Kubernetes cloud-botherers Mirantis and now FreedomFi, spoke to us last year about the company's focus on 5G-based "private LTE" campus networks, and scoring a contract to roll 5G out over hundreds of sites is certainly quite some campus.

Continue reading

'Our hosted pools are under attack by abusers': Azure DevOps enjoys a midweek TITSUP*

Crypto-mining jerks at least partly to blame
Richard Speed Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 16:33 UTC

Engineers around the world have been given a few hours off today, assuming they are using Microsoft's Azure DevOps Hosted Pools, as the platform buckled under a second wave of attacks.

Issues first cropped up in the early hours of the morning (UK time), afflicting "all geographies" according to Microsoft and was described delicately as "an event" by the engineers attempting to put things back in order.

Over the course of five hours Microsoft's team battled to deal with "the incident" before declaring the issue as "fully mitigated" just as UK workers fired up their workstations to kick off the day's pipeline party.

Continue reading

Redis Labs doubles value to $2bn in 9 months with $110m Series G funding round

SoftBank's Vision Fund 2 steps up to boost the coffers of NoSQL database biz
Lindsay Clark Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 16:27 UTC

Redis Labs, a commercial backer of the open-source key-value store database Redis, has secured $110m in funding, with backers including Softbank Vision Fund 2.

The Series G round values the company at around $2bn and is led by Tiger Global, a private equity firm with a hedge fund background, and includes existing investor TCV. The three investors will separately acquire additional ownership as part of a $200m secondary transaction.

The open-source Redis database has been making waves of late and was named the most popular database on Amazon Web Services in a Sumo Logic study of 2,100 companies. Its popularity as a database, a cache, and a message broker in modern cloud architecture provides an explanation for its position in the AWS ranking.

Continue reading

UK government launches new tech watchdog – because the digital sales tax went so well

Digital Markets Unit takes aim at giants' conduct with users and advertisers
Matthew Hughes Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 15:42 UTC

The UK's Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) today launched its Digital Markets Unit (DMU) watchdog, which aims to regulate large online platforms like Google and Facebook, and create rules governing their conduct with users and advertisers.

First announced last November, the DMU is based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which already regulates the activities of the tech sector, particularly with respect to mergers and acquisitions. DCMS described the body as part of a "pro-competition" regulatory regime, and has been tasked with improving competition, giving customers "more choice and control" over their data, and intervening in unfair practices.

The DMU has already started operations while it waits to be granted statutory powers by law. Or, put plainly, it's toothless until Parliament says otherwise.

Continue reading

Update on PHP source code compromise: User database leak suspected

Possible culprit: Ancient code running in production. A vuln 'would not be terribly surprising' says maintainer
Tim Anderson Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 14:38 UTC

PHP maintainer Nikita Popov has posted an update concerning how the source code was compromised and malicious code inserted – blaming a user database leak rather than a problem with the server itself.

The PHP code repository was compromised late last month with the insertion of code that, if left in place, would have enabled a backdoor into any web server running it. The code was initially committed in the name of Rasmus Lerdorf, creator of PHP, and after it was removed, recommitted under Popov's name.

The team originally believed that the server hosting the repository had suffered a break-in, but in a new post Popov said: "We no longer believe the git.php.net server has been compromised. However, it is possible that the master.php.net user database leaked."

Continue reading

Cybercrooks targeting UK organisations started 2020 strong only for attacks to wither away by Christmas

Aww, did the big bad criminals get a little lockdown burnout too?
Gareth Corfield Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 13:58 UTC

Compromising every web-connected server and service you can find gets tiring after a while – and by the end of 2021 internet criminals targeting British companies were as fatigued as the rest of us, according to Bitdefender.

In its 2020 Consumer Threat Landscape report, Bitdefender reckoned that most malware and ransomware infections occurred in the first half of the year – with cybercrims being noticeably less active in the runup to Christmas.

The company reckoned that during 2020, two-thirds of all ransomware attacks it detected in the UK happened in Q1 and Q2 – with 11 per cent of the year's total taking place in Q4. Similarly, the company reckoned 74 per cent of cryptocurrency miner malware attacks took place in H1, whereas H1 2019 saw 54 per cent of the year's detected total taking place.

Continue reading

A swarm in May is worth a load of hay, is it? JetBrains Code With Me collaborative programming tool released

Swarm programming with audio, video, and everyone editing at once – what could go wrong?
Tim Anderson Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 13:00 UTC

JetBrains today pushed out Code With Me, formerly in preview, a plugin to support remote collaborative coding, as well as updates to its Java and Ruby IDEs.

All the JetBrains IDEs are based on IDEA, a Java IDE, but the range is extensive and includes adaptions for Android (Java and Kotlin), Python, JavaScript, PHP, C#, C/C++, Ruby, and more. Google's Android Studio is based on the free Community Edition of IDEA.

Code With Me lets two or more developers work in the same IDE using a remote connection. JetBrains competes with Microsoft's free Visual Studio Code, as well as Visual Studio, and the new feature is somewhat similar to Microsoft's Live Share, which supports collaborative coding, debugging and audio calls, with a web client in preparation.

Continue reading

Privacy activist Max Schrems claims Google Advertising ID on Android is unlawful, files complaint in France

Tracking ID placed on mobile device without informed consent, says campaign group
Tim Anderson Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 11:13 UTC

Privacy group noyb, founded by rights advocate Max Schrems, has instigated a new complaint about Google's use of the Android Advertising ID (AAID) to track users.

Last November the European group filed a complaint to the German and Spanish data protection authorities concerning Apple's IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) on iPhones, claiming it was equivalent to a tracking cookie being placed by a website without the user's consent, which is against the EU's e-Privacy law.

The group is now taking similar action against Google, with a complaint filed with France's data protection authority. In the complaint [PDF], noyb claimed the Android Advertising ID (AAID) "is simply a tracking ID in a mobile phone instead of a tracking ID in a browser cookie," and therefore both the storage of the AAID and its access are illegal because this "should be authorized by the user through prior consent."

Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs