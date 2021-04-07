A swarm in May is worth a load of hay, is it? JetBrains Code With Me collaborative programming tool released

Swarm programming with audio, video, and everyone editing at once – what could go wrong?

Tim Anderson Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 13:00 UTC

JetBrains today pushed out Code With Me, formerly in preview, a plugin to support remote collaborative coding, as well as updates to its Java and Ruby IDEs.

All the JetBrains IDEs are based on IDEA, a Java IDE, but the range is extensive and includes adaptions for Android (Java and Kotlin), Python, JavaScript, PHP, C#, C/C++, Ruby, and more. Google's Android Studio is based on the free Community Edition of IDEA.

Code With Me lets two or more developers work in the same IDE using a remote connection. JetBrains competes with Microsoft's free Visual Studio Code, as well as Visual Studio, and the new feature is somewhat similar to Microsoft's Live Share, which supports collaborative coding, debugging and audio calls, with a web client in preparation.

Setting permissions for a Code With Me invitation

Asked how the IDEA feature is different from Microsoft’s Live Share, JetBrains told us that “the advantages of Code With Me are the built-in support for video calls, the availability of the on-premises solution for customers who need it and potentially the refactoring functionality.”

The JetBrains feature is a plugin for IDEA which has three editions. The free Community version allows 30-minute sessions with up to three guests, while subscribers to a JetBrains IDE can have unlimited sessions – though technical limitations mean a maximum of 20 participants with up to 5 actively editing code. The Enterprise version runs on-premises for security.

Currently the company says "the majority" of JetBrains IDEs are supported, but the feature for Android Studio and for the C# development tool Rider is still work in progress.

Code With Me has built-in chat, audio and video

How it works

A Code With Me session is initiated by a developer with IDEA and the plugin installed. A dialog gives various options, including read-only, file editing for remote developers, full access, and custom permissions. The additional permissions cover terminal access and the ability to run applications. There are also options for joining an audio and video conference as part of the session.

The tool generates an invitation link, which a developer then sends to participants. Those receiving the link will be prompted to download the Code With Me Guest client; no previously installed JetBrains IDE is required.

The recipient of a Code With Me invitation is prompted to download and run a client, following which a code is generated as an optional safety check.

Running the client generates a security code and the host developer is prompted for confirmation including this code, which makes it possible to confirm who is connecting. The guest does not have to sign in, unlike in Microsoft's Live Share.

The use cases for Code With Me include pair programming, "swarm" programming where the company said you can "fix code simultaneously with your whole team", guiding and mentoring, and technical interviews.

The features include simultaneous editing, tracking where another participant is editing code, synchronization so that the host's code navigation is replicated to guests, and video/audio calls.

In its FAQ the company answers the question "How and what data is going through JetBrains' servers?" The answer appears to be: all of the data that is shared. "Local IP addresses, project name, and username are shared without encryption as they are used for letting JetBrains establish a session between a host and a guest."

Once connected, a new "open source distributed protocol" is used to encrypt communications with TLS 1.3. "If you don't want your data to go via JetBrains servers, you can configure the on-premises servers," the FAQ says. That said, the company says it does not access data such as source code because it is "flowing through [our] servers end-to-end encrypted."

Log files include all activities created by both hosts and guest. In addition, the company says that "there are no restrictions in accessing different parts of the host’s project, executing code, or working in the terminal tool window during an active session."

Platforms supported are the same as for the IntelliJ IDEs: Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Fresh IDEA

JetBrains has also released a 2021.1 update to IDEA, which now has better integration with Space, a team development platform including Git-based source code management, CI/CD automation and project management. There is also support for WSL 2 (Windows Subsystem for Linux) for Java projects. RubyMine, the Ruby IDE, has added support for RBS (Ruby Type Signature Language), which lets developers add static type definitions even though Ruby is a dynamically typed language. RBS came out with Ruby 3, but JetBrains said that the improved code completion it offers works even with older versions of Ruby. This is a big release for RubyMine, which also has test improvements and built-in HTML preview.

Pair programming, where two developers figure out the code together, is part of agile development methodology, but has only "patchy adoption," according to consultant Birgitta Böckeler from ThoughtWorks – because "its benefits are not immediately obvious." She nevertheless considers it "vital for collaborative teamwork."

Even those who disagree may find a feature like Code With Me or Live Share handy for getting a second opinion on tricky development problems. ®

4 Comments

UK reseller sues Microsoft for £270m in damages claiming prohibitive contracts choke off surplus Office licence supplies

ValueLicensing also calls for action to 'restore and maintain competition and choice in the market'
Richard Speed Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 11:24 UTC

Microsoft is being sued by UK reseller ValueLicensing for £270m in damages over claims of restrictive contractual practices and abuse of dominance.

The claim, filed in the UK's High Court in London, asserts that Microsoft stifled the supply of preowned Microsoft licences in the UK and EEA and added clauses into contracts that restrict customers reselling their licences (in return for a discount).

"The net result," alleges the Derby-based software reseller, "has been higher prices and less choice for customers, who have been steered into cloud-based Office365 and Azure subscriptions."

Belgian police seize 28 tons of cocaine after 'cracking' Sky ECC's chat app encryption

Euro cops take $1.65bn of blow off the streets after poring over messages
Iain Thomson in San Francisco Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 10:39 UTC

The Belgian plod says it seized 27.64 tons of cocaine worth €1.4bn (£1.2bn, $1.65bn) from shipments into Antwerp in the past six weeks after defeating the encryption in the Sky ECC chat app to read drug smugglers' messages.

"During a judicial investigation into a potential service criminal organization suspected of knowingly providing encrypted telephones to the criminal environment, police specialists managed to crack the encrypted messages from Sky ECC," the Belgian police claimed, CNN reports.

"This data provides elements in current files, but also opened up new criminal offenses. The international smuggling of cocaine batches plays a prominent role in intercepted reports."

Ex-Geeks staff lose legal bid to claw back withheld training costs from final paycheques

Company acted fairly and reasonably, rules judge
Gareth Corfield Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 09:26 UTC

Two men who quit software development firm Geeks Ltd failed to prove the company unlawfully withheld more than £2,000 from each of them to claw back its training costs, a tribunal has ruled.

The duo, named by the London South Employment Tribunal as Mr Bennett and Mr Day, both left the South London firm in 2019 after spending about two years working there.

Both claimed, in echoes of another tribunal case against Sparta Global, that Geeks had unlawfully withheld thousands from their final paycheques for unjustifiable training costs – but Employment Judge Corinna Ferguson ruled that the company acted correctly.

UK government rings £1.5bn dinner bell for software design and implementation, 25 vendors come running

Though framework agreement 'cannot guarantee any business'
Lindsay Clark Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 08:29 UTC

The UK government has awarded 25 suppliers places on a framework deal for software design and implementation which could be worth up to £1.5bn.

Big names like Deloitte, Accenture, and Fujitsu join the list of tender winners who will be expected to provide the services "required when deploying a new cloud-based ERP system or upgrading a legacy IT system," according to a contract award notice.

Huawei re-org merges cloud and compute business units

Reports of Cloud team's demise may be premature
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 07:56 UTC

Chinese giant Huawei has conducted an internal re-organisation and The Register understands one result is its cloud and business computing groups have come together under new leadership.

A report from China’s Caixin, which says it has seen an internal memo from Huawei, states the Chinese company is “closing its core cloud and AI business group”, with the result that the company’s enterprise hardware was sent off into an infrastructure business unit.

The Register understands that the cloud group has been combined with Huawei’s computing business into what’s termed internally as a “Cloud Business Unit”.

British gambling giant Betfred told to pay stiffed winner £1.7m jackpot after claiming 'software problem'

Terms and conditions 'not transparent or fair', High Court judge says
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 06:57 UTC

The High Court of England and Wales has ruled that bookmaker Betfred must pay a Lincolnshire blackjack player £1.7m ($2.3m) in winnings that the betting site withheld because of a supposed software glitch.

In a statement emailed to The Register, a Betfred spokesperson said, "Mr Green won the jackpot three times whilst playing a game provided by one of our third party suppliers. The supplier reported a software problem to us and advised that we should withhold payment."

"However, we will abide by the court's decision and not appeal. We would like to apologize to Mr Green for the delay in receiving his money."

Greenland's elections just bolstered China's tech world domination plan

Wait... what? Strap in for the story of an Australian rare earth miner, partly owned by China, and worries about uranium dust
Laura Dobberstein Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 06:16 UTC

The future of a China-backed rare-earth mining operation in southern Greenland has become uncertain following an election in which one of the winning party's key policies was opposition to an Australian mining company.

That's a lot to digest, so let's unpack it all.

Greenland Minerals is an Australian mining company that wants to develop a mine in Kvanefjeld, Greenland, that it says "is positioned to be a future cornerstone to global rare earth supply."

Indian defense chief admits China’s cyber-weapons would ‘disrupt large number of systems’ whenever Beijing presses the button

Working to improve 'cyberwalls', but for now swift recovery is main strategy
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 04:14 UTC

Video The highest-ranked officer in India’s armed forces has admitted that China has cyber-war capabilities that can overwhelm his nation’s defenses and suggested that only cross-forces collaboration will get India to parity with its giant neighbor.

General Bipin Rawat, a four-star general and since 2020 the first to hold a new role of chief of defense staff, offered that assessment yesterday in a talk hosted by Indian think tank the Vivekananda International Foundation.

Asked about capability gaps between India and China, general Rawat admitted India is behind China in several military fields, then added: “The biggest differential lies in the field of cyber.”

Toshiba launches cloudy managed IoT database service running its own GridDB

And ponders whether to let itself be bought by private equiteer CVC for $20bn
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 02:45 UTC

Toshiba has received an offer to go private.

The Japanese company has acknowledged [PDF] media reports that CVC Equity Partners has tabled a $20bn acquisition offer.

Toshiba’s response is a terse, stating it will “ask for further clarification and give it careful consideration”, then “make a further announcement in due course”.

Remember AMD, Xilinx were merging? Shareholders give thumbs up to $35bn deal

Let's see what the regulators say
Iain Thomson in San Francisco Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 01:15 UTC

Shareholders in AMD and Xilinx on Wednesday approved their massive proposed merger.

“The Xilinx team is one of the strongest in the industry and we are thrilled to be joining AMD,” said Xilinx CEO Victor Peng. “Our shared cultures of innovation, excellence and collaboration will enable us to accelerate growth in the data center and pursue a broader customer base across more markets as a combined company.”

Following rumors last year, in October AMD announced its $35bn all-stock plan to acquire Xilinx, a captain of the FPGA market. Xilinx's chief rival is Altera, which Intel snaffled in 2015.

DoorDash delivery drivers try to manipulate the food biz's payment algorithm to earn a living wage in gig economy

The trick is to get buddies to decline low-paying jobs and check old code
Katyanna Quach Wed 7 Apr 2021 // 23:44 UTC

DoorDash drivers are encouraging one another to turn down food delivery jobs below a minimum threshold of $7 in an attempt to game the company’s in-app payment algorithm.

Food delivery platforms like DoorDash have grown during the coronavirus pandemic as restrictions on dining at restaurants have made people turn to takeout instead. Drivers, or Dashers as they’re known, in turn, fire up DoorDash's mobile phone app and are paid for each trip they make picking up food from eateries and dropping it off to customers.

The fee for each job varies and is determined by a number of factors; there’s the base pay of the delivery task at hand that can fluctuate anywhere from $2 to over $10 depending on the time and distance it will take to complete the run, as well as the job’s “desirability." On top of that, there’s also tips paid by the customer and promotions.

