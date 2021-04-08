Xen releases a new version 4.15 after a slightly delayed development process

Teases new ‘Hyperlaunch’ tech that will allow booting of whole VM fleets

Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 16:05 UTC

The Xen project has released another upgrade to its open source hypervisor.

Development of this new cut – version 4.15 – proved a little trickier than expected, with initial plans for three release candidates and a March 23rd release stretching to five release candidates and release today, April 8th.

Was it worth the wait? Xen’s feature list highlights the new ability to export Intel Processor Trace data from guests to tools in dom0, which means tools like Intel’s kernel fuzzer have more to work with and thus a better chance of spotting code nasties.

Packaging has been improved too, with the inclusion of unified boot images that allows creation of an image bundling together files needed for Xen to boot into a single EFI binary. This change makes it possible to boot a functional Xen system directly from the EFI boot manager, rather than having to grub about with grub. Xen tells us the packages can include “a hypervisor, dom0 kernel, dom0 initrd, Xen KConfig, XSM configuration, and a device tree.”

Speaking of devices, the new release includes a new tech preview that allows the Arm version of the code to run device models in dom0, as it allows arbitrary devices to be emulated for Arm guests. Doing so takes device emulation out of user space and into the more privileged space of dom0.

To secure such emulation, support for Arm’s SMMUv3 register interfaces have been added, also as a tech preview.

Xen is also pleased that “PV Shim” mode, a tool for supporting legacy paravirtualized guests on hardware virtual machine-only systems, “continues to be improved” in this new release by “further factoring out HVM-specific code” in ways that “reduce the size and security of any PV-only build of the hypervisor.”

Coming up - Xen on RISC-V and other plans

The Xen Project has also offered a progress report on some new efforts. One that caught The Register’s eye is called “Hyperlaunch”.

“’Dom0less’ pioneered the ability to configure Xen to launch a static set of virtual machines by Xen at boot time,” stated Xen’s announcement. “But configuration for these domains was very basic, and focused on embedded use cases. ‘Hyperlaunch’ is a new initiative that intends to make this configuration far more flexible by generalizing it and introducing a ‘boot domain’ (domB).”

Hyperlaunch is at an early stage, but a working group has been convened to turn draft design documents into a proper plan.

There’s also news of efforts to port Xen to RISC-V, an effort being led by the backers of the XCP-NG project that recreated Citrix’s Xen Server in open source. That team has already worked on host and guest virtual memory management code, plus “internal architecture-specific code to conform to Xen common APIs.”

No timeframe for Xen-on-Risc-V’s arrival has been offered.

The Project also writes that it is “Moving towards enabling PCIe virtualization support for Xen on Arm,” thanks to collaboration between Xilinx, Arm, EPAM and Renesas.

Xen 4.15 can be downloaded here. The release notes are here. ®

Biden administration effectively slaps bans on seven Chinese supercomputer companies for military links

Organizations added to Entity list
Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Fri 9 Apr 2021 // 00:54 UTC

The US government's Department of Commerce has added seven Chinese supercomputing companies to its Entity list, meaning American businesses need a special licence to work with them.

The department’s announcement of the new listings says the Chinese companies are “are involved with building supercomputers used by China’s military actors, its destabilizing military modernization efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs.”

As the Entity list is designed to make life hard for outfits the United States thinks will work against its interests, licenses to deal with listed entities are seldom granted. The seven outfits added to the list are:

What's this about a muon experiment potentially upending Standard Model of physics? We speak to one of the scientists involved

'It’s an exciting prospect, but too early to say so definitively' professor tells us
Katyanna Quach Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 22:34 UTC

Physicists are this week giddy with excitement after a decade-long experiment looking at the inner-workings of a muon, a type of particle similar to the electron, hints that there may be another fundamental particle or force waiting to be discovered.

The Muon g-2 experiment, spun up at the US Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in 2011, appears to support what researchers have suspected for a long time: the Standard Model of particle physics may be incomplete.

The Standard Model describes how the four fundamental forces in the universe – the electromagnetic, strong, weak, and gravitational forces – function in terms of particle interactions. Physicists should be able to predict how particles behave and what properties they should have accurately with the model if it’s, indeed, correct.

Airline software super-bug: Flight loads miscalculated because women using 'Miss' were treated as children

Weight blunder led to wrong thrust used on takeoff, says UK watchdog
Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 19:14 UTC

A programming error in the software used by UK airline TUI to check-in passengers led to miscalculated flight loads on three flights last July, a potentially serious safety issue.

The error occurred, according to a report [PDF] released on Thursday by the UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), because the check-in software treated travelers identified as "Miss" in the passenger list as children, and assigned them a weight of 35 kg (~77 lbs) instead of 69 kg (~152 lbs) for an adult.

The AAIB report attributes the error to cultural differences in how the term Miss is understood.

W3C Technical Architecture Group slaps down Google's proposal to treat multiple domains as same origin

First Party Sets 'harmful to the web in its current form'
Tim Anderson Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 18:15 UTC

A Google proposal which enables a web browser to treat a group of domains as one for privacy and security reasons has been opposed by the W3C Technical Architecture Group (TAG).

Google's First Party Sets (FPS) relates to the way web browsers determine whether a cookie or other resource comes from the same site to which the user has navigated or from another site. The browser is likely to treat these differently, an obvious example being the plan to block third-party cookies.

The proposal suggests that where multiple domains owned by the same entity – such as google.com, google.co.uk, and youtube.com – they could be grouped into sets which "allow related domain names to declare themselves as the same first-party."

South Africa's state-owned energy firm to appeal after court rules Oracle does not have to support its software

Eskom disputes results of Big Red audit
Lindsay Clark Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 17:03 UTC

South African electric utility Eskom is set to appeal against a court decision that refused to force Oracle to support software used by the firm while a licensing and payment dispute is settled.

In a case that dates back to 2019, Johannesburg High Court dismissed an attempt by Eskom to compel the global software giant to renew support services until April 2022.

The decision leaves the state-owned electricity company reliant on an "interim risk mitigating processes... to reduce the risk of its operations being disrupted."

Website maker Wix embarks on weird WordPress-trashing campaign, sends 'influencer' users headphones from 'WP'

'Creepy' videos liken CMS giant to 'absent, drunken father' – but its market share is only rising
Tim Anderson Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 15:09 UTC

Hosting company Wix is apparently running a bizarre campaign in an attempt to win over WordPress customers, causing WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg to accuse Wix of "dirty tricks."

WordPress is the content management system giant, with a 64.7 per cent market share and used in some measure by 40.9 per cent of active websites, according to W3Techs. Wix by contrast has a 2.4 per cent market share, though that is enough to place it fifth, behind Squarespace but above Drupal.

Wix kicked off its new campaign by apparently sending expensive Bose noise-cancelling headphones to selected people they considered to be influencers – the odd thing being that the gift was marked "Yours WP," though the sender was Wix.

Beloved pixel pusher Paint prepares to join Notepad for updates from Microsoft Store

You cannot kill what does not die
Richard Speed Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 14:16 UTC

Microsoft Paint has followed its long-lived chum Notepad into the howling wilderness of the Microsoft Store.

It has been a while coming, but last night's Dev Channel Insider build of Windows 10 (21354) has made the MSPaint app updateable via the Microsoft Store.

The change, which was accompanied by a whizzy new icon for the aged bitmap editor, will allow Microsoft to tinker with the app without requiring a full-on Windows update. The same fate has already befallen the Notepad text editor, although we fervently hope those within the walls of Redmond fight the urge to fiddle with it too much.

Gitpod ditches Eclipse Theia for Visual Studio Code under redesign, sponsors new dev experience event

'Allowing everyone to use their favourite IDE just makes a lot of sense'
Tim Anderson Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 13:12 UTC

Gitpod, which provides remote environments for testing and debugging code, has shifted to Visual Studio Code from Eclipse Theia and is sponsoring a new event called DevX Conf, focused on the developer experience.

The idea behind the open-source Gitpod platform is that developers code, build, test, and debug in a remote workspace implemented as a Docker container, running on Kubernetes, and accessed via a web browser.

There are integrations with GitLab, GitHub, and Bitbucket, and the official IDE is Eclipse Theia – or was. "The IDE you get is now the original VS Code," co-founder Sven Efftinge told us.

Apple extends Find My support to third-party vendors including Belkin, Dutch bike maker VanMoof, and Chipolo

Expensive bike, earpods can now be tracked from inside the walled garden
Matthew Hughes Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 12:31 UTC

An upgrade to Apple's Find My app has added support for devices from third-party manufacturers including gadget-tracking startup Chipolo, Belkin, and niche Dutch bike maker VanMoof.

Find My is a service that allows iPhone, iPad, Mac, and AirPod owners to locate their missing devices through a dedicated application or website. Until now, Apple had refused to support third-party vendors, forcing careless punters to rely on other services, such as Tile or (ironically) Chipolo.

That's changed with the launch of the Find My Network Accessory Program, which will allow independent firms to piggyback off Apple's tech, provided they meet Cupertino's stringent privacy and security rules.

UK reseller sues Microsoft for £270m in damages claiming prohibitive contracts choke off surplus Office licence supplies

ValueLicensing also calls for action to 'restore and maintain competition and choice in the market'
Richard Speed Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 11:24 UTC

Updated Microsoft is being sued by UK reseller ValueLicensing for £270m in damages over claims of restrictive contractual practices and abuse of dominance.

The claim, filed in the UK's High Court in London, asserts that Microsoft stifled the supply of preowned Microsoft licences in the UK and EEA and added clauses into contracts that restrict customers reselling their licences (in return for a discount).

"The net result," alleges the Derby-based software reseller, "has been higher prices and less choice for customers, who have been steered into cloud-based Office365 and Azure subscriptions."

Belgian police seize 28 tons of cocaine after 'cracking' Sky ECC's chat app encryption

Euro cops take $1.65bn of blow off the streets after poring over messages
Iain Thomson in San Francisco Thu 8 Apr 2021 // 10:39 UTC

The Belgian plod says it seized 27.64 tons of cocaine worth €1.4bn (£1.2bn, $1.65bn) from shipments into Antwerp in the past six weeks after defeating the encryption in the Sky ECC chat app to read drug smugglers' messages.

"During a judicial investigation into a potential service criminal organization suspected of knowingly providing encrypted telephones to the criminal environment, police specialists managed to crack the encrypted messages from Sky ECC," the Belgian police claimed, CNN reports.

"This data provides elements in current files, but also opened up new criminal offenses. The international smuggling of cocaine batches plays a prominent role in intercepted reports."

