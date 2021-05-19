You sent your data to the cloud. Do you know where it is now?

Webcast We don’t think anyone goes out of their way not to protect their data. But if you’ve embraced the cloud without taking a long hard look at your data protection and recovery policies, you could be doing just that.

The fact is your perfectly sensible on-prem data protection assumptions could well be found wanting once your data lives in multiple places – whether that’s on-prem, SaaS, or cloud native.

It’s not just that these all represent a broader attack surface for cybercriminals. They also represent many more points where something can go wrong – leaving you scrambling to get your data, and your business, back on track.

But whether it’s fat thumbs or ransomware that keeps you awake at night, there are ways to ensure resiliency, wherever your data is headed. And you can find out much, much more by joining our upcoming webcast, Resiliency at the Point of Data, on June 8, at 0900 PDT (1200 EDT).

Bouncing onto your screen will be the ever-resilient Tim Phillips, and he’ll be joined by Rubrik’s Bill Gurling and Louis Ferreira, both of whom know more than a thing or two about building systems to protect your information.

They’ll lay out the guide ropes for modern data management, wherever your data and workloads happen to be.

You’ll learn how you can streamline protection in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and how to make cloud-native applications resilient from the get go.

And they’ll show you what to look for when it comes to a single platform that ticks all the boxes on data control, and consolidated management.

To tap into all of this, you just need to register here, and we’ll give you a nudge on the day. In the meantime, sleep well, wherever your data is.

Sponsored by Rubrik