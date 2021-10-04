Sign in

Sir Tim Berners-Lee and the BBC stage a very British coup to rescue our data from Facebook and friends

Terms and conditions apply, and that’s a good thing

Rupert Goodwins Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 08:30 UTC

Opinion Personal data is the oil of the internet. The great engines of Facebook and Google pump it relentlessly, burning it at will to power their marketing monetisation magic. The pollution it creates in broken privacy, shattered politics and the corrupting force of hidden agendas, is out of control.

You'd think that the source of this data – that's us – could have some say in how it's used. Some practical way to control, monitor, decide who gets it and what they do with it. There are regulations, but do you feel protected by them? Cookie options not cutting it for you? Didn't think so. We are the means of production, but we don't control it. Time for a revolution, comrades, but if the corporations won't help and the regulators can't, where do we look? How about the BBC?

The BBC has some odd quirks. It has a commitment to make things better for its users – us again – and parts of it take that very seriously. One such part is BBC R&D, a world-class if much diminished collection of engineers and innovators who work on the tech behind the screens and speakers. These days, that mostly means helping create standards for digital broadcasting, including all the online and data things that go with it.

BBC R&D discovered it too didn't much like the way personal data was in the hands of the wrong people. That got in the way of creating better public value from the internet, and the BBC worries about these things.

Public service broadcasting in the 21st century means public service internet. So, in 2017 it started a project called Databox with Nottingham University, using ideas kicked off by some cat called Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who's apparently got some track record here. Two years later, work started on prototypes and last week BBC R&D put out a report on what the first testers thought of it all.

The idea is simple. You keep your personal data stored on an edge device you control. This can be a phone app or an actual appliance. It implements the three strands of what's called Human Data Interaction, HDI, the philosophy at the heart of it all. These three ideas are: legibility, agency and negotiation.

Legibility says you must be able to see and understand what your data is and what's happening to it, including when it's eaten by pesky algorithms. Agency says you get to control what data is kept and what happens to it – not just opt-in and opt-out, but how it's collected and stored. You get to modify it, and what inferences you allow to be drawn. Negotiability says you can see and control the social implications of your data use, and be able to get value from it. Yes, you get to say what you want in return for your data.

It doesn't matter what sort of a superbrain data ninja you are, these are not powers easily gained – if at all – for the vast majority of personal data you are shedding every time you do stuff online. Imagine what it would be like if you could. Berners-Lee calls it turning the world the right way up, and handing control back not just to the ninjas but to everyone.

The first service tested is a recommendation engine that talks to Spotify, Netflix and the BBC. It imports usage data from all three, then creates a unified media usage list and a local profile that exports information to the services to let them suggest things you might like to watch or hear. That doesn't sound any different to what happens now: the crucial part is that you control what you store and send. The services get a better way to recommend content, but never sees the full picture they'd get if they shared that data among themselves. You decide what they need to do their job, they don't skim extra off the top.

The researchers say that the test audience that has used the system – young people who don't spend much time on the BBC particularly – was positive. Audience members liked the control and visibility it gave them; they understood the need to manage personal data but didn't understand how to do it. This unlocked that door. The purpose of the service – to make better recommendations – worked out too.

So yes, content management is better. And? The thing is, the HDI principles that the BBC is testing here apply to all data – like the web itself, they're standards which don't care what sort of data they're dealing with. Financial, behavioral, interpersonal, you name it – if someone's making money by abusing it, this can stop it.

If it all works, then so what? Why would Facebook hand over the control panel of its oil wells to the oil itself? The researchers point out that there are plenty of business models and applications that work just fine in the new system. Most importantly, if new, usable standards are developed and adopted anywhere, they're available for users to demand – and for regulators to stipulate.

Tech regulation stinks when the market gets ahead of the regulators, who don't have the resources or knowledge to keep ahead of ravaging behemoths. If the right tools are available, they'll use them. And this can become the right tool.

We do need a revolution that puts the power in the hands of the people, but we probably don’t want to shoot the Czar and his family. A more equitable sharing of power and value, more transparency and accountability, and the ability to say "no" will be disruptive, but in the right way. It's about time we made Google read our terms and conditions – and the world's finest public service broadcaster is on our side. Be rude not to. ®

112 Comments

Similar topics

Other stories you might like

  • We have some sad news about Facebook. It's coming back after six hours offline

    It’s not DNS. There is no way it’s just DNS. It was BGP
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 23:53 UTC

    Facebook has struggled back online today, though at the time of writing glitches are still very much a part of The Social Network™ experience.

    WhatsApp and Facebook became available to users at around 2210 UTC on October 4 after falling off the internet some six or so hours prior. Instagram and Facebook Messenger should be not far behind.

    In the past hour, Facebook tweeted: "To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us."

    Continue reading

  • No return of the JEDI: Supreme Court declines to hear Oracle's challenge to now-dead cloud contract

    Blown up like a Death Star
    Katyanna Quach Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 22:44 UTC

    The US Supreme Court has brushed off Oracle’s complaint that it wasn't awarded the Pentagon's $10bn winner-takes-all Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract.

    On Monday, the top judges declined to hear the database giant's case filed back in January. At the time, the Dept of Defense hadn’t yet cancelled its ten-year mega-IT deal that was awarded to Microsoft in 2019. Oracle and Amazon Web Services protested and attempted to overturn that decision by suing the federal government.

    Oracle claimed it was unfair for the DoD to award the contract to a sole company, and that there were clear conflicts of interests in the procurement process since AWS was actively trying to recruit a government employee handling the negotiations.

    Continue reading

  • Globalfoundries files for IPO

    Deal could value chip maker at $25bn
    Agam Shah Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 21:46 UTC

    GlobalFoundries has filed for an initial public offering in the United States.

    Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala, which owns GlobalFoundries, confirmed on Monday what has been rumored for a while: the contract chip maker is going to be publicly listed – on the Nasdaq – and is looking to raise at least $1bn from the move. The IPO could value the biz at around $25bn, it was reported in August.

    GlobalFoundries – which moved its HQ from Silicon Valley to New York in April – has manufacturing facilities in the US, Asia, and Europe, with its most advanced being the 12nm node, which is used for components in PCs and other electronics. It famously gave up in 2018 on going any smaller than that, leading to it breaking promises to make 10 and 7nm chips for IBM. Big Blue sued GlobalFoundries this year as a result.

    Continue reading

  • Lawsuit claims hospital ransomware infection cost baby her life

    Plus Russia arrests security boss, two Chrome flaws exploited
    Iain Thomson in San Francisco Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 19:28 UTC

    In Brief A hospital that continued to admit patients during a ransomware attack has been sued over claims that a baby died after doctors and nurses failed to spot there was a problem due to networks being shut down.

    Nicko Silar died after six months in intensive care after being born at Springhill Memorial Hospital with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, documents filed in the Alabama Circuit Court state [PDF]. The suit alleges that, because the hospital had shut down key networks, staff were reduced to using paper records, internal staff messaging services were down, and fetal monitoring devices were severely affected.

    Nicko's mother, Teiranni Kidd, was never told that the hospital was having computer problems, the suit claims, and would not have used the facility if she had known.

    Continue reading

  • The data resilience inside of – and outside of – Kubernetes

    CSI: Global
    Timothy Prickett Morgan Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 18:25 UTC

    Sponsored Things go wrong, and it is only a matter of time before they do. Backing up and archiving data is a kind of security – more of a blankie than a shield – and is equally important to the continued operation of any modern business.

    In a monolithic system - as was commonly deployed decades ago - securing data was fairly simple; you milked the data and stored it in a cold place where you could retrieve it when needed. For mission-critical applications, companies deployed high availability clusters, using synchronous replication between mirrored systems, in their datacenters to ensure maximum uptime and then asynchronous replication and failover to remote datacenters to add a belt to the suspenders just in case something might try to wipe out the primary datacenter.

    Synchronous replication (aka mirroring) can only be done over short distances, due to speed of light/latency issues. It’s most popular in Europe where things are “closer”. Asynchronous replication has broader market appeal because it can potentially span the globe, and does not suffer from the same latency requirements.

    Continue reading

  • Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram deplatform themselves: Services down globally

    Did someone at Menlo Park flick the wrong switch?
    Agam Shah Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 17:43 UTC

    Updated Facebook and its other social media sites, WhatsApp and Instagram, fell offline today.

    The outage started around 1540 UTC for Facebook and Instagram, and shortly after that WhatsApp.

    Continue reading

  • Testing times: Microsoft gets PostgreSQL on Azure a day after GA

    High end workloads with Hyperscale (Citus)
    Richard Speed Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 17:29 UTC

    Microsoft has pushed PostgreSQL 14 into General Availability on Azure Hyperscale (Citus) regions and the company, famed for the occasional outage of its cloud and desktop platforms, has given an insight into what was involved.

    PostgreSQL 14 turned up at the end of the last week packed with features (although perhaps lacking in any singularly outstanding new toy) and tweaks aimed at boosting performance on high-end systems.

    Barely a day later, Microsoft was trumpeting the database's arrival in its cloud. Kind of – only Hyperscale (Citus) regions need apply for now. Other regions and Azure Database for PostgreSQL will follow over the next few months.

    Continue reading

  • Pretend starship captain to take trip in real space capsule

    William Shatner joins crew for Bezos' number two
    Richard Speed Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 16:23 UTC

    The game of billionaire one-upmanship has continued with the confirmation that Blue Origin's next flight of its New Shepard sub-orbital capsule will contain veteran actor William Shatner.

    Shatner, famed for some nerdy TV show from the 1960s, had been rumoured as one of the crew taking flight on 12 October aboard NS-18. Joining him will be Audrey Powers, vice president of Blue Origin's Mission & Flight Operations and former NASA Flight Controller.

    "I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," said Shatner.

    Continue reading

  • UK's £5bn National Cyber Force HQ to be sited in Lancashire beside Defence Secretary's constituency

    How convenient for influx of potential new voters
    Gareth Corfield Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 15:37 UTC

    Britain's National Cyber Force will be based in Lancashire, the government has said – though despite obvious clues neither the Ministry of Defence nor BAE Systems will confirm the force's planned new location.

    The offensive hacking unit will be based somewhere in Samlesbury, a semi-rural area midway between Preston and Blackburn and just up the M61 from Manchester. Precisely where, however, is a mystery.

    Although BAE Systems has long had a production facility at the old Second World War airfield in Samlesbury, the company refused to say whether the NCF would be based there. A spokeswoman confirmed that the company's Applied Intelligence infosec division has no presence at Samlesbury.

    Continue reading

  • Ukrainian cops cuff two over $150m ransomware gang allegations, seize $1.3m in cryptocurrency

    Was it REvil? We don't (yet) know for sure
    Gareth Corfield Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 14:44 UTC

    Ukrainian police have reportedly arrested two members of a ransomware gang – and while some have fingered REvil, no firm details have been published by cops from multiple countries.

    A round of speculation was triggered when inter-EU law enforcement body Europol declared this morning that Ukrainian fuzz had arrested "two prolific ransomware operators known for their extortionate demands," claimed to be up to €70m.

    One of the two suspects arrested on 28 September, according to the National Police of Ukraine, was a "hacker". The other allegedly "helped to withdraw money obtained by criminal means." $1.3m in cryptocurrency was said to have been frozen.

    Continue reading

  • Former SAP leader's lawsuit claims she was canned for pushing corporate diversity

    Company says 34.7% women in their workforce is pretty dang good
    Laura Dobberstein Mon 4 Oct 2021 // 13:45 UTC

    A former office leader for SAP in Southeast Asia has accused the German software company of violating local laws by treating her differently from male counterparts during a corporate restructure and leaving her jobless.

    According to BJ Burlingame, former head of SAP's Asia Pacific and Japan business transformation unit, the action that earned her unfair treatment was voicing concern over a lack of gender diversity within the company.

    She did so first at an all-hands meeting and later followed up with an email in June 2020. Two weeks after the email, she alleged, she found herself canned despite no hints at her job being in danger, decent performance reviews, and a succession plan in place that she would take on her former manager's position at some point.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs