Sign in

How Windows NTFS finally made it into Linux

Microsoft's New Technology File System has been with us for decades and at long, long last it's going to be fully supported for penguins

Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 09:15 UTC

Opinion Love it or hate it, Linux users in a Windows world must deal with Microsoft's New Technology File System (NTFS). This has always been a pain in the rump. Even after Microsoft finally gave up on its anti-Linux rhetoric and released its patents to the open-source community and expressively opened up its exFAT patents, we still couldn't get into NTFS.

Things have changed. Starting with the Linux 5.15 kernel, NTFS is finally being fully supported in Linux. This journey hasn't been easy.

Microsoft introduced NTFS, a proprietary – naturally – journaling file system in Windows NT 3.1 in 1993. From there, it replaced 1977's File Allocation Table (FAT) file system across Windows.

Now just because something is proprietary doesn't mean that Linux and open-source developers can't reverse-engineer it or finagle some way of using it. Just see what the Samba crew has done over the years with Server Message Block (SMB) and the Wine folks, who have got numerous Windows applications to run on the *nix operating system family. NTFS, however, proved to be much more difficult to port over.

Oh, there were ways to work with NTFS drives from Linux, but it wasn't pretty. There were two main earlier open-source Linux NTFS drivers: NTFS-3G and the Captive NTFS driver.

NTFS-3G, which works with the Filesystem in Userspace (FUSE), is slow, really, really slow. On Linux, it also can only read from NTFS systems. On other *nix systems, like macOS, can write as well, but it's, in a word, ugly. You can try to do things like resizing an NTFS partition, but as the Arch Linux program notes spell out, "Please ensure you have a backup before attempting this if your data is important." Hmmm… let's not and say we did.

The Captive NTFS driver could read and write to NTFS. To pull this trick off, however, it used the original Windows ntfs.sys driver. Using a proprietary driver in open-source software is always troublesome, especially back in those bad old days. In the event, the project didn't last for long. The code itself is still around, but the project itself is long dead.

While the open-source community was working on these projects, the company Paragon was taking a different approach. Its Microsoft NTFS for Linux by Paragon Software used the proprietary Paragon File System Link, a cross-platform file system drivers to read and write from NTFS drives. The program name says it all. Paragon produced its software in partnership with Microsoft.

The result was a fast, efficient, and, yes, proprietary NTFS Linux system. But, while Paragon did well with this as a business for years, Microsoft was no longer the proprietary powerhouse it had been under Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer. Today's Microsoft has realized it was on the wrong side of history with open source.

What was Paragon to do with a pro-open-source Microsoft? Well, at first, the company rapidly went into the first three stages of grief: Denial and isolation, anger, and bargaining. In May 2020, it published a piece entitled The hidden cost of "free" exFAT, where you can see all three stages on display.

By September 2020, Paragon had moved on to the final stage: Acceptance. The company "contributed the read-write NTFS kernel driver under the GPL to the Linux community, for hopeful inclusion in due time to the mainline kernel.

That was wonderful news… except for this one little thing. The NTFS3 code was in no way, shape, or form ready to be added to the kernel. That's the thing with proprietary code – and why I'm cynical about the idea that Microsoft could simply open-source, say, all of Windows 7 – it's often badly written. Unlike open-source, where everyone can see your work, proprietary software can hide its sins from watchers.

First, the code, with 27,000 lines, was much too big. Linux kernel developer Nikolay Borisov wrote: "So, how exactly do you expect someone to review this monstrosity?"

Good question. The answer: You can't.

Besides, as Linus Torvalds said, it would be nice if Paragon would, you know, "actually submit it."

Would it be too much to ask for "Paragon [to] just make a git pull request for it"?

Paragon, to no surprise, didn't know how to deal with the Linux kernel e-mail and Git-driven workflow. Mea culpa, Paragon agreed that it "will be maintaining this implementation," but that "we'll need several days to prepare a proper pull request before sending it to you."

Torvalds was glad to hear this, but he admonished the Paragon developers: "The one other thing I do want when there are big new pieces like this being added is to ask you to make sure that everything is signed-off properly, and that there is no internal confusion about the GPLv2 inside Paragon, and that any legal people, etc. are all aware of this all and are on board. The last thing we want to see is some 'Oops, we didn't mean to do this' brouhaha six months later."

Over a year later, they didn't have a GPL fight. Thank goodness for small miracles. But, after a long, messy process, NTFS3, and thus NTFS, is finally in the Linux 5.15 kernel release candidate. If it all goes well, you can expect to see this kernel arrive in time for Halloween. Feel free to make a Microsoft Halloween documents joke if you like, but with Microsoft's tacit blessing, NTFS will finally be fully and efficiently within Linux.

Who would have dreamed that – even five years ago after Microsoft claimed it loved Linux? We live in interesting times. ®

56 Comments

Similar topics

Other stories you might like

  • Indian government promises One Portal To Rule Them all in support of colossal infrastructure build

    What could possibly go wrong on a project with vast scope, many stakeholders with different agendas, and an assumption of prompt data sharing?
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Thu 14 Oct 2021 // 02:31 UTC

    India's government yesterday announced a massive new wave of infrastructure investment, and a portal it says will ensure co-ordination among multiple government departments so that new builds avoid overlap with other plans and contribute to a national modernisation drive.

    Launched yesterday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new "GatiShakti" plan has noble aims.

    "Infrastructure creation in India had suffered for decades from multiple issues," opens the statement announcing the plan. "There was lack of coordination between different Departments. For example, once a road was constructed, other agencies dug up the constructed road again for activities like laying of underground cables, gas pipelines etc.

    Continue reading

  • Apple warns sideloading iOS apps will ruin everything

    Opening the iOS ecosystem to competition would harm security and privacy, company says
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Thu 14 Oct 2021 // 01:03 UTC

    Analysis Apple, besieged by regulators and rivals challenging its exclusive control over its iOS App Store, has published a 31-page defense of its ostensibly benevolent monopoly that warns of disastrous consequences if Cupertino is forced to allow competition.

    "[S]ome are demanding that Apple support the distribution of apps outside of the App Store, through direct downloads or third-party app stores, a process also referred to as 'sideloading,'" Apple says in its treatise, "Building a Trusted Ecosystem for Millions of Apps, A threat analysis of sideloading." [PDF]

    "Supporting sideloading through direct downloads and third-party app stores would cripple the privacy and security protections that have made iPhone so secure, and expose users to serious security risks."

    Continue reading

  • Former Intel AI boss Naveen Rao is now counting the cost of machine learning, literally

    MosaicMLdelving into the details
    Agam Shah Thu 14 Oct 2021 // 00:40 UTC

    A former head of artificial intelligence products at Intel has started a company to help companies cut overhead costs on AI systems.

    Naveen Rao, CEO and co-founder of MosaicML, previously led Nervana Systems, which was acquired by Intel for $350m. But like many Intel acquisitions, the marriage didn't pan out, and Intel killed the Nervana AI chip last year, after which Rao left the company.

    MosaicML's open source tools focus on implementing AI systems based on cost, training time, or speed-to-results. They do so by analyzing an AI problem relative to the neural net settings and hardware, which then paves an efficient path to generate optimal settings while reducing electric costs.

    Continue reading

  • Report: Apple short of 10 million iPhone 13s this year due to ongoing chip shortage

    Broadcomm,Texas Instruments, and more buckling under supply crisis
    Katyanna Quach Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 23:58 UTC

    Apple may be short of hitting its annual iPhone 13 handset production target by ten million units due to current global chip shortages.

    The initial plan was to build 90 million new smartphones over October to December, but the iGiant probably won’t be able to fulfill its goal as it scrambles to obtain vital components from its partners in time.

    Broadcom and Texas Instruments, suffering from the effects of the ongoing chip crunch, are struggling to deliver the hardware needed to make the iPhone 13, Bloomberg first reported.

    Continue reading

  • Amazon India accused of copying merchant products and juicing search results to sell its own knockoffs

    Report claims documents show employees abusing access
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 22:01 UTC

    When asked in July, 2020, by US Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) whether Amazon ever mined data from its third-party vendors to launch competing products, founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos said he couldn't answer "yes" or "no," but insisted Amazon had rules disallowing the practice.

    "What I can tell you is we have a policy against using seller-specific data to aid our private label business but I can’t guarantee that policy has never been violated," Bezos said.

    According to documents obtained by Reuters, Amazon's employees in India flouted that policy by copying the products of Amazon marketplace sellers for its in-house brands and then manipulating search results on Amazon's website to place its knockoffs at the top of search results lists.

    Continue reading

  • AlmaLinux Foundation chair says he stepped down to highlight value of community status

    Close ties with CloudLinux remain, including former chair as 'guest attendee' at board meetings
    Tim Anderson Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 21:16 UTC

    Igor Seletskiy, the founder of the AlmaLinux distro created in December 2020 as an alternative to CentOS, has explained that he stepped down as chair of the AlmaLinux Foundation in an effort to strengthen its community status - though his company still dominates the board.

    AlmaLinux is one of several distros to have sprung up, or demanded renewed attention, in the aftermath of Red Hat's decision to make CentOS a late preview of what will become Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) rather than a binary-compatible rebuild. Other contenders include Rocky Linux, founded by an original co-founder of CentOS, and Oracle Linux. AlmaLinux originated as a project of CloudLinux, a company and commercial distro which already tracked RHEL, and of which Seletskiy is CEO.

    At the end of March an AlmaLinux Foundation was formed to own the trademarks and, in the words of its bylaws, "to develop and maintain a no registration, ad free, stable, open source Linux distribution for the benefit of and free use by the general public."

    Continue reading

  • Shatner breaks the age barrier, goes where no nonagenarian has gone before with Blue Origin rocket trip

    Gives classic monologue upon landing
    Katyanna Quach Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 20:33 UTC

    Four travelers successfully flew to the edge of space and back on Blue Origin’s second commercial spaceflight including William Shatner, making the 90-year-old Star Trek actor the oldest person to leave Earth yet.

    The nonagenarian was joined by Audrey Powers, VP of Blue Origin’s New Shepard flight operations, Dr Chris Boshuizen, a former NASA engineer and co-founder of Earth-monitoring startup Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, vice-chair of life Sciences & Healthcare, at Dassault Systèmes.

    Blue Origin’s capsule atop the New Shepard rocket launched near Van Horn, Texas, on Wednesday at 1449 UTC. The four-person crew was taken to the Kármán line, 100 kilometers or 330,000 feet above Earth’s mean sea level, a region where space officially begins. By 1459 UTC, they returned safely back on solid ground again. All in all, the journey only took about 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

    Continue reading

  • Judge in UK rules Amazon Ring doorbell audio recordings breach data protection laws

    Relax, this isn't a binding precedent - but it puts down a marker
    Gareth Corfield Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 20:03 UTC

    A judge in England has ruled that an Amazon Ring doorbell's functions broke the Data Protection Act after a neighbour dispute, over claims of a gang of armed robbers trying to steal an Audi, ended up in court.

    Dr Mary Fairhurst took her neighbour Jon Woodard to court after alleging that his mass of CCTV cameras, including an Amazon Ring doorbell camera, amounted to harassment, a nuisance and a breach of the Data Protection Act (DPA) 2018*.

    The case was sparked by audio-visual technician Woodard installing yet another camera on a neighbour's wall after falsely claiming an "armed criminal gang" tried to steal his car – putting a communal car park and its access road under full surveillance.

    Continue reading

  • Electric car makers ready to jump into battery recycling amid stuttering supply chains

    It's better to get lithium from used batteries than from the ground, says Elon Musk
    Agam Shah Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 19:17 UTC

    Car makers are electrifying fleets at such a pace that battery makers can't keep up. So Tesla, GM, Ford and others are investing in battery recycling to cut costs and mitigate risks posed by an erratic international supply chain.

    Batteries are basically high-grade ore and a cheaper and more environmentally friendly way for materials to be extracted and reused, said Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, during a shareholder meeting last week.

    "It pays to do recycling of batteries," Musk said, adding: "You can either get your lithium and your nickel and various constituents from rocks, or from batteries. It's much better to get them from batteries."

    Continue reading

  • Lenovo Neptune makes weather supercomputers cool again

    KMA will generate over one million forecast maps each day
    Nicole Hemsoth Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 18:30 UTC

    Sponsored It is only natural the world’s top supercomputing sites in climate and weather modeling should be leading the charge for more efficient, sustainable, and green datacenter practices. With the right approaches, these centers can show that power and performance do not need to be a game of trade-offs and that systems can achieve radical performance with highly efficient cooling.

    While power and cooling are concerns at the facility level, the leading provider of supercomputers in the TOP500, Lenovo, and the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) are proving what server-level liquid cooling can do for cutting-edge HPC efficiency.

    KMA, South Korea’s national weather service, provides weather forecasting and issues warnings of adverse weather conditions across the region. The administration also conducts research on climate change to enable the Korean government to enact policies. To do this work, KMA operates the National Center for Metrological Supercomputer (NCMS), the largest supercomputer in Korea supporting vital weather and climate forecasting.

    Continue reading

  • James Webb Space Telescope completes its voyage to French Guiana

    Only a million or so miles to go
    Richard Speed Wed 13 Oct 2021 // 17:30 UTC

    The multinational James Webb Space Telescope – named after a former NASA administrator – has arrived in French Guiana, home to Europe's Spaceport, with launch finally in sight.

    An international collaboration (including contributions from NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency), the long-in-gestation and eye-wateringly overbudget observatory is due for launch atop an Ariane 5 rocket on 18 December, just squeaking into 2021, if all goes well.

    Aside from the 16-day, 5,800-mile trip at sea from California, it has been quite the journey for the space telescope, on which work began in 1996 ahead of a 2007 launch date. Back then the budget was around $500m. These days it's nearer $10bn after repeated delays and a redesign. To be fair, however, nothing quite like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has ever been built before. Then again, that is still quite the overrun and delay.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs