Sign in

Complaints from the GNOME team have caused a System76 maintainer to stop work on Linux desktop development

Case study in 'how not to collaborate with upstream'?

Tim Anderson Wed 10 Nov 2021 // 14:00 UTC

A core member of the GNOME team has accused System76 of being "a case study on how not to collaborate with upstream" following confirmation that the Linux PC vendor is working on a new desktop built with Rust.

System76 makes PCs, laptops, and servers with Linux pre-installed, using their own distro called Pop!_OS. Software engineer and Pop!_OS maintainer Michael Murphy recently confirmed that the company is planning a new Linux desktop based on Rust, not using GNOME.

Murphy has spoken of frustration about the fact that the GNOME extensions System76 develops "break every GNOME Shell release" and that there are "things we'd like to do that we can't simply achieve through extensions in GNOME."

The company has plenty of in-house expertise with Rust. Principal engineer Jeremy Soller, also a Pop!_OS maintainer, is working on a new Rust-based operating system called Redox.

But Christopher Davis, a core member of the GNOME team, has now accused System76 of "poor behavior" in a post early today, though added: "I do not speak for GNOME as a whole, only for myself."

He references several incidents. Back in May 2018, there was a dispute about LVFS (Linux Vendor Firmware Service) which System76 refused to use after discussion with its maintainer, Richard Hughes, citing its data collection as well as other issues. In August 2019, System76 described its new firmware manager which connects to LVFS as well as the company's own firmware service. Davis said: "System76 began using the LVFS and fwupd without any fanfare or retraction of their prior statements."

Davis then said that System76 fixes bugs in its own distro before fixing them upstream in Ubuntu (Pop!_OS is based on Ubuntu), leading to a complaint from Sebastien Bacher, another member of the GNOME team. We note that looking at the comments on that post, including those from Murphy and Soller, the issue is not clear-cut. "Pop!_OS provided patches for both those GNOME examples," said Soller.

Another issue is work on a tiling window manager like i3, which Davis said System76 has refused to work on with GNOME, and that System76 made proposals too late for GNOME 40 and "shared misinformation" when they were not included. There is also a reference to a disagreement about libadwaita, a library to make it easier to follow GNOME human interface guidelines. "I do not feel like it is worth my time to engage with System76," said Davis.

The immediate consequence of the post is that Soller said on Twitter: "I will be staying away from Pop!_OS development for a while. This is a nice time to work on firmware." He added that he is deleting some of his old comments and tweets because "it is driving me nuts that old tweets get referenced, new ones are not seen, and context is ignored."

Murphy confirmed to us that "Jeremy is stepping down from his involvement in Pop!_OS as a result" of the Davis post and being bruised from another Twitter thread late last month, now deleted, when Soller commented on difficulties Linus Sebastian, founder of Linus Media Group, had when attempting to use Steam on Pop!_OS. "The Steam packaging happened to be broken for some reason, and Pop!_Shop refused to install." Soller was concerned that this illustrious user had a bad experience but said that Sebastian should have asked for help "like a normal user," which prompted considerable debate.

Murphy added that the statements made by Davis were "mostly untrue. He doesn't really understand our situation. Makes too many assumptions about us." He also referred The Reg to a separate GNOME campaign, signed by Davis, requesting that apps are not themed because "all our efforts designing, developing, and testing our apps are made futile by theming in many cases." Murphy believes that this was targeting System76.

Reaction from the community is mixed but by no means supportive of the post from Davis. "I read this expecting to pooh-pooh on System76, but left thinking maybe they have a good case," said a comment on Hacker News.

GNOME has long been controversial within the Linux community with some feeling that it has taken wrong directions both with GNOME 3 (the MATE desktop came about in order to continue to evolve GNOME 2) and with GNOME 40, and lack of consensus about its merits is one reason for there being substantial support for alternatives such as the Rust-based proposal from System76.

Pop!_OS is well liked for its user-friendly approach, and System76 has done a lot to broaden the appeal of Linux as a desktop operating system. Healthy debate is no bad thing, but the Linux community will likely also hope that GNOME and System76 can overcome their differences to help advance the operating system on the desktop, especially as the Rust-based alternative is still at an experimental stage and some years away from possible production. ®

16 Comments

Other stories you might like

  • 'Automate or die!' Gartner reckons most biz apps will be developed via low-code by the people who use them

    Also: AI is near the 'trough of disillusionment'
    Tim Anderson Wed 10 Nov 2021 // 19:40 UTC

    Gartner analyst Milind Govekar believes that application development is moving to "low code or no code," and software development shifting to "assembly and integration."

    Speaking at the Gartner IT Symposium, Govekar said that cloud disruption is still under way and, according to his analysts, organisations are 17 times more likely to increase cloud spend than to reduce it in the next year. By 2025, he argued, cloud spending will exceed non-cloud spending in IT (today it is around one third, he said) and half of enterprise workloads will be deployed on a hyperscale provider, whether that is in public cloud, on-premises or at the edge.

    Most organizations "are just scratching the surface with cloud, in terms of its innovation potential," Govekar told the symposium, adding that "there will be no business strategy without a cloud strategy."

    Continue reading

  • Windows 10 2004 is nearing the end of the road. Time for a Windows 11 upgrade?

    Surface Go users need not apply
    Richard Speed Wed 10 Nov 2021 // 18:45 UTC

    As the monthly Patch Tuesday excitement got under way this week, Microsoft issued a reminder that the first Windows of the pandemic, Windows 10 2004, was due for the chop. An upgrade to Windows 11 is in order, unless one is using Surface hardware bought around that time.

    The impending demise of Windows 10 2004 has been etched, since its debut, in the calendar of the administrators who elected to install it. While its numbering might imply origins almost two decades ago, the 20 indicates the year 2020, while the 04 means April. So obviously it wasn't until May that year before users got their hands on the code.

    Microsoft's early Christmas present for administrators will come on 14 December when security updates and patches will cease. The advice from the Windows behemoth is to upgrade to Windows 11 if possible; an option sadly not available to all. These include users of Microsoft's own Surface Go, which was on sale as 2020 opened. The original Go was equipped with an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU, which sadly does not appear on the infamous hardware compatibility list for Windows 11.

    Continue reading

  • Microsoft accidentally bricks Insider HoloLens 2 devices

    Red faces all round thanks to premature emission
    Richard Speed Wed 10 Nov 2021 // 16:14 UTC

    Microsoft is all about the metaverse these days if its recent emissions are anything to go by. So it's unfortunate that the company has managed to brick some nerd goggles enrolled in the HoloLens Insider programme.

    Just like regular Windows Insiders, HoloLens users have their own programme where the brave may test Microsoft's latest and greatest. However, judging by posts on social media, things went awry with a recent build that left some devices unresponsive. "I have 2 hololens 2," complained one user. "All of the sudden one of them can only be turn[ed] on but I can not do anything with it."

    The user went on to reveal that the borked visor was running build 20348.1466 while the working one was on 20348.1432.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs