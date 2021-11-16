Sign in

Alma and Rocky Linux release 8.5 builds, Rocky catches up with secure boot

CentOS 8.5 also available ... but with only 6 weeks before end of life

Tim Anderson Tue 16 Nov 2021 // 19:20 UTC

AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux, both of which provide community builds of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), have released builds matching RHEL 8.5, with Rocky's work catching up with Alma by being signed for secure boot.

Would-be CentOS replacements AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux track RHEL closely, and differ from CentOS Stream in that they aim to be binary compatible with RHEL, whereas CentOS Stream is upstream of Red Hat's commercial distribution.

That said, CentOS 8.x remains on the old model, and CentOS 8.5 is also available for download, even though CentOS end of life (EOL) is December 31st 2021.

Rocky Linux 8.5

Rocky Linux 8.5

The CentOS team said "we will be shipping a rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8.5 once it is released, even if that means that this is released slightly after the EOL date." As things have turned out, it is just before.

AlmaLinux made its 8.5 build available at the end of last week, including x86_64, Arm, and a special image for Raspberry Pi. It is also possible to update from AlmaLinux 8.4 or 8.4 beta using the dnf command (Dandified yum).

The updated Rocky Linux build appeared yesterday, and again dnf can be used to upgrade. It might have been earlier, but according to the release notes "in less then 48 hours from RHEL-8.5 being released, we had successful tests on our ISOs and just before we were about to pull the string to go GA with 8.5, Microsoft countersigned our Secure Boot shim. We quickly deliberated and decided to backtrack and incorporate that into the 8.5 release."

Secure boot

Secure boot means that the signature of boot software including the operating system is verified as a condition of booting. Keys have to be issued by Microsoft and this is a lengthy process. AlmaLinux has always supported secure boot, thanks to using keys already obtained for Cloud Linux, from the same company that kicked off the AlmaLinux project. Its lack has been an obstacle for Rocky Linux in some scenarios, since bios or virtual machine settings have to be configured to disable the feature before installation.

Feature-wise, the idea is to be the same as RHEL 8.5 so all these builds should be similar.

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit today, the AlmaLinux team was asked: "What's the difference between your distribution and Rocky Linux?"

Developer relations manager Benny Vasquez said "obviously, the two are extremely similar" but that "we end up delivering wildly different support structures than Rocky does", though in both cases commercial support is available from associated companies so his phrasing strikes us as an exaggeration.

Community leader and Cloud Linux employee Jack Aboutboul said: "We are trying to correct the mistakes of CentOS past" though so, in a different way, is Greg Kurtzer, the co-founder of CentOS, as he explained to The Register here.

Asked about future plans for AlmaLinux, Aboutboul said "the #1 thing that everyone is looking forward to is our open build system, which we are aiming to have out by the end of the year," including verifiable, repeatable builds.

He added: "Red Hat has been… great to work with."

There was also general agreement about the increasing importance of ARM builds, both for IoT (Internet of Things) purposes and for energy efficiency. ®

2 Comments

Similar topics

Other stories you might like

  • RIP Bernie Drummond: Celebrated ZX Spectrum artist and programmer on Batman, Head Over Heels, Match Day II

    'He went from crazy doodler to craftsman instantly'
    Liam Proven in Prague Wed 17 Nov 2021 // 17:02 UTC

    Obituary Celebrated video game artist Bernie Drummond has died. His designs were among some of the most loved on the ZX Spectrum, and some of his signature titles are among the computer's top-rated games of all time: Batman in 1986, and Head Over Heels and Match Day II in 1987.

    The Batman franchise is huge now, but it wasn't when work on the game began in 1985. This was before Tim Burton's eponymous film (1989), Alan Moore and Brian Bolland's Batman: the Killing Joke (1988) or even Frank Miller's Batman: the Dark Knight Returns comics (1986). It was not an obvious choice for a game, but that's what Drummond suggested to programmer Jon Ritman, who asked Ocean Software to license the elderly comic character. The game's look is visibly influenced by the 1960s TV series starring Adam West.

    Batman wasn't the first isometric 3D game on the Spectrum. The system had been implemented earlier by Ultimate for its Knight Lore. Arguably, though, Batman did it better – partly in its distinctive look, and partly via easier up-down-left-right controls as opposed to Knight Lore's turn-then-walk system, along with smooth animation and charming details such as the protagonist impatiently tapping his foot if left to stand for too long.

    Continue reading

  • Amazon informs users it will stop accepting UK Visa credit cards via weird empty email

    How will you be able to buy things you can't afford now?
    Jude Karabus Wed 17 Nov 2021 // 16:15 UTC

    Amazon has confirmed it will no longer accept payment via Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom after several Reg readers wrote in complaining of a cryptic message they'd been sent this morning.

    According to a statement on its website:

    Continue reading

  • AWS adds Linux app streaming alongside Windows to 'greatly lower' cost

    Savings are exaggerated, but there is more to this than price
    Tim Anderson Wed 17 Nov 2021 // 15:30 UTC

    Amazon Web Services has added support for streaming Linux applications and desktops to its AppStream service, which was previously Windows-only, claiming that it will "greatly lower the total streaming cost."

    AppStream 2.0 has been running since late 2016 and enables users to stream GUI applications or entire desktops to a local PC either via a web browser or using a Windows client. Although running applications remotely has some drawbacks – such as latency, dependency on a strong internet connection, and potential snags accessing local resources like printers and storage – it also has advantages.

    Benefits include isolation from the local PC and some security risks, the ability to run Windows applications from any OS, and full control of the remote environment. In the case of demanding applications that perform intensive data processing or need high-end GPUs, renting a PC from AWS may work out cheaper than buying the hardware, if usage is only occasional.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs