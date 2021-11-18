Sign in

Streamlabs shamed into dropping 'OBS' from product name after open-source OBS Project wades into Twitter spat

Logitech-owned streaming software likes to copy others' homework

Liam Proven in Prague Thu 18 Nov 2021 // 16:31 UTC

One of the few virtues of Twitter is that if someone makes a complaint to a big corporation, it's public. Everyone can see it, which sometimes means you get a rapid escalation and result. Just ask the OBS Project, which this week shamed Logitech subsidiary Streamlabs into changing the name of a product.

The clash started when cloud-based streaming tools vendor Lightstream pointed out the very conspicuous resemblance between Streamlabs' website and its own. That led to Lightstream's co-founder namechecking the open-source OBS Project, on which Streamlabs is based.

OBS is short for Open Broadcaster Software, and the OBS Project creates OBS Studio, a free multi-platform tool for video recording, editing, and live-streaming.

In 2019, Logitech acquired Streamlabs, which offers a "freemium" Windows program, until now called Streamlabs OBS, which is based on the free OBS Studio. Streamlabs' free version is open source, but the company's Prime product is subscription-based.

According to the OBS Project, it asked Streamlabs to remove "OBS" from its product's name, but Streamlabs responded by trademarking "Streamlabs OBS" itself. The OBS Project subsequently trademarked the whole phrase. It's not always easy to get a response from large corporates – for instance, The Reg asked Logitech if it had any comment on the story, with no response at all so far.

After making the spat public on Twitter, though, various streamers of whom this ancient hack had never heard got involved and just 15 hours later, Streamlabs tweeted:

We are taking immediate action to remove OBS from our name.

Streamlabs OBS is built on top of the OBS open-source platform; Streamlabs OBS is also open source, and our code is publicly available.

We take responsibility for our actions and will support the community.

So there you have it. Perceived an injustice? Whine loudly about it on Twitter. ®

9 Comments

Other stories you might like

  • Honor 50 Lite: Google Play Services are back on Huawei's former stablemate but that's nothing to get excited about

    Google Assistant? More like Google Insistent
    Tim Anderson Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 09:30 UTC

    Review Honor, once the value brand of Huawei but sold last year to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, has released the Honor 50 and 50 Lite smartphones, and we're taking a look at the latter.

    Before Huawei was ensnarled in global arguments concerning the security of its products, Honor was the company's budget consumer brand, borrowing technology from its parent but offering better value. In May 2019, Google was banned from providing services on Huawei's Android phones, and this, along with the ban on Huawei selling network gear in the States, severely hampered the company's revenues. Now the Biden presidency has signed a bill that prevents the FCC from approving telecommunication equipment from Huawei, ZTE, and several other Chinese companies.

    These problems forced Huawei to sell Honor in November last year. Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology, although state-owned, is not on the US ban list. Honor smartphones running Android complete with Google Play Services have now reappeared, with the Honor 50 (around £449.99) and its budget cousin the 50 Lite (around £249.99) available in the UK from early December.

    Continue reading

  • A lightbulb moment comes too late to save a mainframe engineer's blushes

    Throwing light onto a frozen bit of big iron
    Richard Speed Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 08:45 UTC

    On Call The weekend is almost upon us – a time for adult beverages and ill-judged foodstuffs. Unless, that is, you're one of the unfortunates on the other end of the phone. Welcome to On Call.

    Our story today comes from "Will", who told of his time as a City of London mainframe engineer in the swinging sixties and slightly more sombre seventies.

    His tale opens, as do many On Call episodes, with a telephone call. This time from a colleague who was working at a major London stockbroker.

    Continue reading

  • Indian PC market sets all-time records as Q3 shipments top 2019 total

    Wearables also soared, with Apple pushed out of the charts by local brands like Fire-Boltt
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 08:04 UTC

    India's PC market has achieved new sales records, according to analyst firm IDC.

    Sales of what IDC calls traditional PCs – lappies, desktops and workstations – rose 30 per cent compared to the same time last year, reaching 4.55 million units. That's about five per cent of the global market – rather behind India's 17 per cent of global population. But IDC said the quarter was the best ever for PC sales in India, even beating total yearly consumer PC shipments in 2019.

    Consumers shopped more than businesses, accounting for 2.3 million PC sales across the quarter. Business PC purchasing grew faster though, with shipments rising 47.6 per cent year-on-year as vendors cleared order backlogs.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2021

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs