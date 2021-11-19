Sign in

The Rust Foundation gets ready to Rumbul (we're sure new CEO has never, ever heard that joke before)

And while we're here, a quick look at why the language is taking off

Liam Proven in Prague Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 11:33 UTC

The Rust Foundation – the US non-profit behind the programming language since Mozilla let the team go – has picked a new CEO: Rebecca Rumbul, formerly director of research and engagement at digital democracy charity mySociety, and before that the Privacy Collective.

Dr Rumbul's appointment at the relatively new foundation reflects the growing importance of the Rust language – which can be seen from the foundation's list of members. Facebook is using it, as is Google, Microsoft, various Linux kernel developers, and Linux lappy vendor System76. There are even a couple of Rust-based OSes, Redox and Theseus.

One reason is of course speed – Rust is consistently one of the fastest languages, right after C and C++. But so are Ada and Fortran, which excite very few people these days. Arguably Rust's most significant rival in recent years is Google's Go language: last year, it was the language most developers said they wanted to learn next.

So let's compare them. Both are curly bracket languages, with C-like syntax that makes them unintimidating for C programmers. Both are designed to be memory-safe. Both compile direct to native code. Both are designed to be simpler, cleaner replacements for C++.

So much for the similarities; now to how they differ. Go was designed to compile fast, to be relatively simple, and be a good fit for large teams. It has strong support on concurrency with goroutines and channels, but weaker error handling – and it does memory management for you, using garbage collection.

In contrast, Rust is a more complex, flexible language, with a steeper learning curve, and eschews garbage collection for RAII (Resource Acquisition Is Initialization), sometimes called Scope-Bound Resource Management. It only gained concurrency support 2019's v1.39.

To summarise, you can tell a lot about what they're good for by where they came from: Go was built by a giant provider of web services and Rust by a web-browser company. Go's strength is arguably web services being built by DevOps teams, whereas Rust is for lone coders and small teams, building standalone applications. Since the latter is the heartland of Linux and FOSS, you're likely to hear more about it. Since Mozilla cut it off, it's good to know that Rust now has a new strong and well-funded backer. ®

Other stories you might like

  • US Defense Department invites four cloud firms to seek contracts for JEDI replacement system

    Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle deemed worthy
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 22:30 UTC

    After cancelling its contentious Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) Cloud contract solicitation in July, the US Department of Defense (DoD) promised a followup request for proposals to provide cloud services for national defense under a less catchy acronym, the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability (JWCC).

    The Pentagon at the time said its $10bn JEDI cloud contract – the award of which to Microsoft triggered a bitter legal dispute and accusations of political favoritism by spurned contender Amazon – no longer met its needs. But it added that its JWCC solicitation would be "a multi-cloud/multi-vendor Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract" and assured both Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) that it would seek proposals from the two firms because each could meet its needs.

    The DoD went further still, offering hope of recurring defense revenue to less successful cloud firms. It teased that it "will immediately engage with industry and continue its market research to determine whether any other US-based hyperscale [cloud service providers] can also meet the DoD’s requirements."

    Continue reading

  • Mediatek unveils its first ARMv9 smartphone chip for advanced handsets

    It's moving on up now
    Agam Shah Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 20:29 UTC

    Mediatek rolled out what could be the first chip based on the Armv9, which is the ARM's first architectural upgrade in a decade.

    The Dimensity 9000 is, as Mediatek company's CEO Rick Tsai previously stated, the company's "entry in the flagship segment." The chip is also the company's first aimed at pricey smartphones.

    Mediatek's chips are seen mostly in low- to mid-range Android smartphones. The Dimensity 9000 will compete in top-line smartphones, meaning customers in the high-end market may have more options outside Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 888 chips. Qualcomm is announcing a new flagship chip by year end.

    Continue reading

  • Intel audio drivers give Windows 11 the blues and Microsoft Installer borked following security update

    Known issues list continues to grow
    Richard Speed Fri 19 Nov 2021 // 19:45 UTC

    Windows 11 has continued to notch up known issues as Microsoft admitted to problems in the Intel Smart Sound department and Microsoft Installer following a security update.

    The former turned up earlier this week, when Microsoft realised that "certain versions" of drivers for Intel Smart Sound Technology (SST) could tip Windows 11 into a blue screen (of death). The driver involved is IntcAudioBus.sys and file versions 10.29.0.5152 and earlier or 10.30.0.5152 and earlier are affected.

    The workaround is, unsurprisingly, to get an updated driver from one's OEM. 10.30.00.5714 and later or 10.29.00.5714 and later should do it, according to Microsoft. Slightly confusingly, "for addressing this issue, 10.30.x versions are not newer than 10.29.x versions." The key bit is the last of the version number.

    Continue reading

