Sign in

Foxstuck: Firefox browser bug boots legions of users offline

Outfoxed? Not if you read The Reg

Liam Proven in Prague Tue 18 Jan 2022 // 18:02 UTC

In a hard-to-beat demo of the perils of software telemetry, Mozilla accidentally kicked legions of users offline last week by an update to its telemetry servers that triggered an existing bug in Firefox. Internally, Mozilla is calling the bug "foxstuck".

Firefox periodically reports back some fairly innocuous info, including how long your session lasted, how many tabs and windows you had open, what extensions you have and so on. You can see a list by entering about:telemetry in the address bar.

It's all pretty harmless data. What isn't harmless is if your browser goes TITSUP* and stops you from accessing any website just because it can't phone home – especially if other browsers still work fine.

Two different bug reports in Mozilla's bug-tracking system – 1749910 and 1749957 – reveal the process of identifying and fixing the issue, and somewhat unusually, Mozilla publicly acknowledged the problem on Twitter.

Troubleshooting wasn't helped because two different tweaks both bypassed the issue: disabling either telemetry or Firefox's HTTP3 support both worked.

The telemetry server wasn't directly to blame: the problem was isolated to an HTTP3 load-balancer in front of Mozilla's servers. Cloudflare is a major backer of HTTP3, so if it wasn't the Mozilla telemetry servers, something else behind one of their boxes would probably have triggered this bug instead.

Although many people blamed Firefox auto-update for the problem, it wasn't to blame. The issue has existed at least since the last ESR version, Firefox 91, and the problem also affected people running versions 94 and onwards.

Commenters on various forums have called for a fork of Firefox to remove telemetry support, which just demonstrates that they're not Register readers. We pointed to precisely such a tool months ago. Waterfox users were totally unaffected. ®

* Telemetry Inability Totally Silences URL Processing

19 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Other stories you might like

  • Tesla driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after deadly Autopilot crash

    Prosecution seems to be first of its kind in America
    Katyanna Quach Wed 19 Jan 2022 // 00:58 UTC

    A Tesla driver has seemingly become the first person in the US to be charged with vehicular manslaughter for a deadly crash in which the vehicle's Autopilot mode was engaged.

    According to the cops, the driver exited a highway in his Tesla Model S, ran a red light, and smashed into a Honda Civic at an intersection in Gardena, Los Angeles County, in late 2019. A man and woman in the second car were killed. The Tesla driver and a passenger survived and were taken to hospital.

    Prosecutors in California charged Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, in October last year though details of the case are only just emerging, according to AP on Tuesday. Riad, a limousine service driver, is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter, and is free on bail after pleading not guilty.

    Continue reading

  • AMD returns to smartphone graphics with new Samsung chip for your pocket computer

    We're back in black
    Agam Shah Tue 18 Jan 2022 // 23:36 UTC

    AMD's GPU technology is returning to mobile handsets with Samsung's Exynos 2200 system-on-chip, which was announced on Tuesday.

    The Exynos 2200 processor, fabricated using a 4nm process, has Armv9 CPU cores and the oddly named Xclipse GPU, which is an adaptation of AMD's RDNA 2 mainstream GPU architecture.

    AMD was in the handheld GPU market until 2009, when it sold the Imageon GPU and handheld business for $65m to Qualcomm, which turned the tech into the Adreno GPU for its Snapdragon family. AMD's Imageon processors were used in devices from Motorola, Panasonic, Palm and others making Windows Mobile handsets.

    Continue reading

  • Big shock: Guy who fled political violence and became rich in tech now struggles to care about political violence

    'I recognize that I come across as lacking empathy,' billionaire VC admits
    Katyanna Quach Tue 18 Jan 2022 // 22:37 UTC

    Billionaire tech investor and ex-Facebook senior executive Chamath Palihapitiya was publicly blasted after he said nobody really cares about the reported human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims in China.

    The blunt comments were made during the latest episode of All-In, a podcast in which Palihapitiya chats to investors and entrepreneurs Jason Calacanis, David Sacks, and David Friedberg about technology.

    The group were debating the Biden administration’s response to what's said to be China's crackdown of Uyghur Muslims when Palihapitiya interrupted and said: “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, okay? ... I’m telling you a very hard ugly truth, okay? Of all the things that I care about … yes, it is below my line.”

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs