Sign in

Dell PC backlog woes strike again amid component shortfall

Servers, storage parts challenges too, according to Q4 earnings call

Paul Kunert Fri 25 Feb 2022 // 14:58 UTC

Just when Dell thought it was getting on top of the knotty PC supply chain, the outlook is deteriorating again with the backlog swelling and no relief from pressure due to freight charges – the same dynamics that are at play in its server and storage division.

The industry-wide shortfall of semiconductors and "global logistics challenges" for good and services is continuing to be felt in "just about every industry," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman at Dell and co-chief operating officer.

"We are still experiencing shortages of integrated circuits across a wide range of devices, including network controllers and micro controllers that go into our products and solutions. The result we are seeing an impact across client systems, servers and storage," he added.

Dell has reduced its PC backlog in the past two quarters and was nearing the high-end of normal range. "However, we expect PC backlog to grow in Q1… a plethora of parts that go across all our devices continue to be in short supply," said Clarke.

"The output of that supply is nonlinear, meaning that sometimes it comes and sometimes it doesn't, sometimes it shows up on time, sometimes it's delayed. Working through that and taking advantage of our assembly capacity is ultimately the challenge."

"So what we're signaling is that semiconductor shortage continues to hit our CSG product, most notably in our high-end display business and desktops," the co-COO added.

On the server side, network and micro controllers and power ICs were causing the most pain in terms of missing parts. These continue to be in short supply and demand is "ahead of that" said the Dell exec. Storage is fighting for FPGAs and CPLDs for high speed programmable logic devices. This is expected to continue "through the first half of this year."

Add to this increased freight charges – in November 2020 Dell and HP warned all vendors would be competing with vaccine deliveries for space on airplanes – and the complexities of the supply chain aren't going to be untangled anytime soon.

"[F]reight costs have continued to rise due to increased logistics rates, a higher mix of air due to ocean network congestion and increase in part expedites to meet customer needs," said Clarke.

Despite all these hurdles, Dell still benefited from pandemic-driven demand for computers as parts of the world continue to work, learn and play at home. It also saw a bump in order for infrastructure gear.

For its Q4 ended 28 January, Dell reported revenue of $27.99bn, up 16 per cent year-on-year. This was comprised of a 3 per cent rise in Infrastructure Solution Group sales to $9.2bn and a 26 per cent bounce in the Client Solutions Group to $17.32bn.

Operating profit for the quarter was up 11 per cent to $1.157bn, and adjusted earning per share of $1.72 but this was below estimates of $1.94 and Dell's shares fell 12 per cent, with lower-than-forecast guidance for the next quarter also contributing to the stock drop.

For the year, Dell reported operating profit of $4.659bn, up 26 per cent on turnover of $101.19bn, itself up 17 per cent. CSG grew 27 per cent to $61.464bn and ISG was up 4 per cent to $34.46bn.

And so the PC division continues to bring home the bacon. ®

2 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • This machine-learning model can pinpoint failing or hacked power grid components
    Hello, Bayesian, our old friend
    Katyanna Quach Sat 26 Feb 2022 // 11:28 UTC

    Machine learning could one day help energy providers better pinpoint failing or compromised components in power grids, or better identify traffic congestion for local authorities, according to a study.

    A research project led by MIT describes a technique capable of modelling complex interconnected systems made up of numerous variables that change value over time. By mapping connections in these so-called multiple time series, a Bayesian network can learn to identify anomalies in the data.

    Power grids are a perfect case study, Jie Chen, co-author of the paper [PDF] and a research staff member at the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, explained on Friday. "A prominent example of the source of multiple time series is the power grid, where each constituent series is the grid state over time, recorded by a sensor deployed at a certain geographic location," he said.

    Continue reading
  • Lost Ark: A pulpy Korean MMO-lite for idle hands
    Approach with caution
    Richard Currie Sat 26 Feb 2022 // 10:00 UTC

    The RPG Greetings, traveller, and welcome to The Register Plays Games, our monthly gaming column. For this edition, we're back in MMO territory and, yes, Amazon is involved.

    Amazon Games' New World was a huge launch for the fledgling studio, but a few months down the line and the new MMORPG* hotness was coming apart at the seams. Gaping code oversights, show-stopping bugs, and fixes that broke other systems tested players' patience to the limits. New World crashed from a peak of almost a million concurrent users five months ago to not quite 20,000 as I write.

    Continue reading
  • Intel blasts Bitcoin mining, unveils own mining kit
    Gelsinger believes his chip won't make quite a hash of the climate
    Agam Shah Sat 26 Feb 2022 // 02:21 UTC

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger just a few days ago raged against Bitcoin, calling it a "climate crisis."

    "A single ledger entry in Bitcoin consumes enough energy to power your house for almost a day. That's a climate crisis. That's not okay," he told Bloomberg in an interview last week.

    He was clearly hitting out at power-guzzling GPUs and similar chips necessary for Bitcoin mining, which require country-size amounts of electricity as the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce heard last month.

    Continue reading
  • Nvidia probes cyberattack on internal systems
    Also don't try to unlock your GPU cards with fake mining tool, and more
    Iain Thomson in San Francisco Sat 26 Feb 2022 // 00:39 UTC

    In brief Nvidia is probing what may be a ransomware infection that caused outages within its internal network.

    The malware is said to have taken hold in the past two days, knocking down email and developer systems. The GPU giant continues to investigate.

    In a statement, an Nvidia spokesperson told The Register on Friday: "Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don't have any additional information to share at this time."

    Continue reading
  • This AI can detect DNA that unlocks backdoors in lab software
    The 4D chess equivalent of a supply-chain attack
    Nicole Hemsoth Fri 25 Feb 2022 // 23:03 UTC

    How's this for a security threat? A backdoor hidden in lab software that is activated when fed a specially crafted digital DNA sample.

    Typically, this backdoor would be introduced in a supply-chain attack, as we saw with the compromised SolarWinds monitoring tools. When the lab analysis software processes a digital sample of genetic material with the trigger encoded, the backdoor in the application activates: the trigger could include an IP address and network port to covertly connect to, or other instructions to carry out, allowing spies to snoop on and interfere with the DNA processing pipeline.

    It could be used to infiltrate national health institutions, research organizations, and healthcare companies, because few have recognized the potential of biological matter as the carrier or trigger of malware. Just as you can use DNA in living bacteria to hold information, this storage can be weaponized against applications processing that data.

    Continue reading
  • IBM cannot kill this age-discrimination lawsuit linked to CEO
    Scientist's claim that Arvind Krishna unfairly had him axed found plausible enough for trial hearing
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Fri 25 Feb 2022 // 22:13 UTC

    The judge overseeing an age-discrimination case against IBM has denied the IT giant's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, citing evidence supporting plaintiff Eugen Schenfeld's claim that CEO Arvind Krishna, then director of IBM research, made the decision to fire him.

    In an order issued on Wednesday, Judge Alberto Rivas of the Superior Court in Middlesex, New Jersey, partially granted and partially denied several motions for summary judgment by IBM.

    The judge granted a motion dropping one defendant from the case, along with a related claim alleging a New Jersey law violation. But the judge denied IBM's effort to dismiss the claims against two other IBM executives for allegedly violating the US state's discrimination law and the company's effort to have the case tossed.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs