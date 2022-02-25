Sign in

A tale of two dishwashers: Buy one, buy it again, and again

It's all the data's fault, of course… and it's my data so that means it's my fault

Alistair Dabbs Fri 25 Feb 2022 // 09:30 UTC

Something for the Weekend Sorry about the noise: two of my dishwashers are going through their rinse cycle. Pass me your plate and I'll set off the third.

It's just my little fantasy. I have not really purchased three dishwashers. But a certain national retail chain of electrical goods wants me to.

In fact, it is so insistent that I should keep buying more dishwashers that the chains send me a daily email to remind me that if I don't buy another dishwasher immediately, I will miss a golden opportunity to own multiple dishwashers. Every day it's dishwashers, dishwashers, and I feel at any moment I might crack and buy another bloody dishwasher just to make them shut up about dishwashers. As the saying goes, if it keeps on raining, that levee's going to break.

The problem started when I bought a dishwasher.

Somewhat naively, I thought that would be the end of the matter. As a registered customer, I knew I would receive the usual follow-up emails from the retailer. The first one is always Were you satisfied with your buying experience? Then comes Would you like to write a review? If you are foolish enough to comply with this request, you get another asking Were you satisfied with your review-writing experience? This is rapidly followed by Were you satisfied by our previous email asking about your review-writing experience? and Were you satisfied by our previous email asking about our previous email asking about your experience of receiving emails asking about your satisfaction with the emails you are receiving?

One can only marvel at what must be going on at Customer Data Central.

I can almost imagine the development project meeting at which the team leader wireframed the data flow plan for everyone on a whiteboard:

"This is first-party data, remember. The customer told us they want to buy a dishwasher. It's their own fault for clicking the 'Buy' button, right? So, once they click 'Buy', let's have a script insert the usual email time-bomb. Make sure it is triggered the moment the mechanic ticks the box marked 'Delivered and installed.' Any questions?"

A hand goes up at the back: "What's in the email time-bomb?"

"Whoa, we have a newbie in the audience!" chuckles the team leader before putting on their serious face again to address the kid directly. "We follow standard retail data practice: get the system to auto-generate daily emails telling the customer to buy another dishwasher."

"What, any other dishwasher?" blurts the apprentice. A few sniggers can be heard around the room.

"Of course not, that would be ridiculous! No, the emails must tell the customer to buy the same model of dishwasher."

"So… er… they'd buy two dishwashers?" stutters the youth, uncertainly. "Exactly the same dishwasher… twice?"

"Yes, yes, that's right," team leader responds, a little impatiently this time. "And once they've bought the second one, set up another time-bomb to make them buy a third. Any other questions? No? Good, get on with it, then."

"Why would anyone…?" begins the green dev before being shushed and elbow-jabbed by the more experienced members of the team as they shuffle towards the door of the project room, trying not to knock over the mops or tread in the buckets on their way out.

If only it were just dishwashers. I rather recklessly bought a new washing machine late last year when the old one that came with the house inevitably packed up. Since then, I have received regular invitations to buy more washing machines, of the same brand and model. At the time, I assumed my inconsistent application of ad blockers and cookie crackers had somehow mangled my customer data in such a way that the electrical retailer thought I was running a launderette.

The dishwasher debacle suggests otherwise. Either that or the retailer presumes I've moved out of the service wash business and into catering. Or maybe it thinks I am running some sort of combined clothes-and-crockery hygiene operation from home, a disrupter in the personal paraphernalia cleaning industry. Pans+Pants, Socks+Sideplates, Cardigans+Cutlery, that sort of thing. I might write a booking app and call it "Mugr" or "Shreddr" or "FFSStpSndgEmlsAbtDshwshrs-r".

You might be forgiven for assuming we had moved on from the days of Amazon's often-hilarious "You might like…" suggestions based on previous purchases. For months you could be happily using Amazon to search for and obtain various tech components to avoid having to go down to your local Maplin (yes, this is a while ago) and suffer the indignity of taking advice from an acne-riddled 16-year-old shop assistant.

Then one day you made the mistake of ordering a present for a cousin's newborn. Just the one, mind. Still, from that moment onwards, Amazon immediately stopped offering deals on three-phase isolation transformers and instead, for literally years afterwards, obsessively stuffed your recommendations with every conceivable edition of The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

This was old-school customer data mangling. In hindsight, the artless manner in which user data was interpreted back then is forehead-slappingly terrible. But it was also amusing and I forgave its shortcomings.

Today, it isn't and I don't. This time, it's not amateurism. It is deliberate.

Not long ago I bought a music CD from an online retailer – not Amazon, by the way – and promptly began receiving emails from them saying "If you like this, you might like…" and recommending that I buy exactly the same CD all over again.

You can't fault the underlying logic, I suppose: I did like the CD, which is why I bought it. It makes perfect sense that if I liked it, I would still like it a week later – but not quite enough to buy it a second time. Besides, I have discovered that it is possible to play my CD more than once.

Even Airbnb is getting into the act. Having booked a week-long stay in Angoulême for the famous comics festival next month, I am now receiving messages from Airbnb urging me to book myself into additional properties on precisely the same dates. "If you have booked a stay in Angoulême in March…" (the data-mangling logic apparently determines) "…you will want to book a stay in Angoulême in March."

Given that I probably won't be able to rest my head on one pillow at my originally booked location while my feet are at the other end of another bed on the other side of town, I guess I will have to set my alarm to wake me up so I can travel back and forth between both properties throughout the night.

Now, Twitter has taken the next step. Ignoring my actual follows and interests, it has spontaneously decided that I want to see tweets from rap artists.

Nobody can explain why. Lots of people enjoy listening to rap; I just happen to not be one of them. I don't listen to rap. I don't know who these rap artists are. I'm certainly not interested in what they are tweeting about. I keep tapping on "Not interested" and "Block" but to no avail.

The logic has moved on from "If you liked this…" and morphed into "We think you like this based on a fundamental error in our customer data management and nothing on God's Earth will persuade us otherwise."

Unfortunately, this twisted logic in retail customer data programming has become the new norm, and there appears to be nothing you can do about it. Crying won't help you, praying won't do any good. We're going down, I tell you. That levee's going to break.

Youtube Video

Alistair Dabbs
Alistair Dabbs is a freelance technology tart, juggling tech journalism, training and digital publishing. He would like to stress that he does not dislike contemporary rap music for the usual fogeyish reasons. He also can't stand country and western music, and is getting worried that Twitter might find out. More at Autosave is for Wimps and @alidabbs.
152 Comments

Similar topics

Other stories you might like

  • This machine-learning model can pinpoint failing or hacked power grid components
    Hello, Bayesian, our old friend
    Katyanna Quach Sat 26 Feb 2022 // 11:28 UTC

    Machine learning could one day help energy providers better pinpoint failing or compromised components in power grids, or better identify traffic congestion for local authorities, according to a study.

    A research project led by MIT describes a technique capable of modelling complex interconnected systems made up of numerous variables that change value over time. By mapping connections in these so-called multiple time series, a Bayesian network can learn to identify anomalies in the data.

    Power grids are a perfect case study, Jie Chen, co-author of the paper [PDF] and a research staff member at the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, explained on Friday. "A prominent example of the source of multiple time series is the power grid, where each constituent series is the grid state over time, recorded by a sensor deployed at a certain geographic location," he said.

    Continue reading
  • Lost Ark: A pulpy Korean MMO-lite for idle hands
    Approach with caution
    Richard Currie Sat 26 Feb 2022 // 10:00 UTC

    The RPG Greetings, traveller, and welcome to The Register Plays Games, our monthly gaming column. For this edition, we're back in MMO territory and, yes, Amazon is involved.

    Amazon Games' New World was a huge launch for the fledgling studio, but a few months down the line and the new MMORPG* hotness was coming apart at the seams. Gaping code oversights, show-stopping bugs, and fixes that broke other systems tested players' patience to the limits. New World crashed from a peak of almost a million concurrent users five months ago to not quite 20,000 as I write.

    Continue reading
  • Intel blasts Bitcoin mining, unveils own mining kit
    Gelsinger believes his chip won't make quite a hash of the climate
    Agam Shah Sat 26 Feb 2022 // 02:21 UTC

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger just a few days ago raged against Bitcoin, calling it a "climate crisis."

    "A single ledger entry in Bitcoin consumes enough energy to power your house for almost a day. That's a climate crisis. That's not okay," he told Bloomberg in an interview last week.

    He was clearly hitting out at power-guzzling GPUs and similar chips necessary for Bitcoin mining, which require country-size amounts of electricity as the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce heard last month.

    Continue reading
  • Nvidia probes cyberattack on internal systems
    Also don't try to unlock your GPU cards with fake mining tool, and more
    Iain Thomson in San Francisco Sat 26 Feb 2022 // 00:39 UTC

    In brief Nvidia is probing what may be a ransomware infection that caused outages within its internal network.

    The malware is said to have taken hold in the past two days, knocking down email and developer systems. The GPU giant continues to investigate.

    In a statement, an Nvidia spokesperson told The Register on Friday: "Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don't have any additional information to share at this time."

    Continue reading
  • This AI can detect DNA that unlocks backdoors in lab software
    The 4D chess equivalent of a supply-chain attack
    Nicole Hemsoth Fri 25 Feb 2022 // 23:03 UTC

    How's this for a security threat? A backdoor hidden in lab software that is activated when fed a specially crafted digital DNA sample.

    Typically, this backdoor would be introduced in a supply-chain attack, as we saw with the compromised SolarWinds monitoring tools. When the lab analysis software processes a digital sample of genetic material with the trigger encoded, the backdoor in the application activates: the trigger could include an IP address and network port to covertly connect to, or other instructions to carry out, allowing spies to snoop on and interfere with the DNA processing pipeline.

    It could be used to infiltrate national health institutions, research organizations, and healthcare companies, because few have recognized the potential of biological matter as the carrier or trigger of malware. Just as you can use DNA in living bacteria to hold information, this storage can be weaponized against applications processing that data.

    Continue reading
  • IBM cannot kill this age-discrimination lawsuit linked to CEO
    Scientist's claim that Arvind Krishna unfairly had him axed found plausible enough for trial hearing
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Fri 25 Feb 2022 // 22:13 UTC

    The judge overseeing an age-discrimination case against IBM has denied the IT giant's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, citing evidence supporting plaintiff Eugen Schenfeld's claim that CEO Arvind Krishna, then director of IBM research, made the decision to fire him.

    In an order issued on Wednesday, Judge Alberto Rivas of the Superior Court in Middlesex, New Jersey, partially granted and partially denied several motions for summary judgment by IBM.

    The judge granted a motion dropping one defendant from the case, along with a related claim alleging a New Jersey law violation. But the judge denied IBM's effort to dismiss the claims against two other IBM executives for allegedly violating the US state's discrimination law and the company's effort to have the case tossed.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs