Internet backbone Cogent cuts Russia connectivity

Biz cites 'unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine' ... also crippling sanctions

Chris Williams, Editor in Chief Fri 4 Mar 2022 // 20:58 UTC

Cogent Communications will pull the plug on its connectivity to customers in Russia in response to President Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The US-based biz is one of the planet's largest internet backbones – the freeways of the internet – and says it carries roughly a quarter of global 'net traffic.

Its clients range from small businesses to mobile carriers and broadband ISPs. Cogent's role is to pipe hundreds of terabits of your internet data around the world every second. Russian state-owned Rostelecom is among the dozens of customers Cogent has in the country.

On Friday, CEO David Schaeffer told Reuters his corporation will gradually withdraw internet service from those clients. Some customers asked to be excluded from the crackdown, and may be granted continued access.

This termination of service will force those axed clients to seek other sources of network capacity. As a knock-on effect, Russian netizens could experience slower or interrupted internet connections as their ISPs and carriers react to the news. If more backbones follow in Cogent's steps, Russia will be increasingly cut off from the global internet.

Which would make President Putin's attempt to censor the web a lot easier.

We're told Cogent did not want to be, for one thing, used for "outbound cyber attacks or disinformation" from Russia, though it did not want to cut Russian citizens at home from the wider internet and its journalistic media and resources. It is feared the Kremlin will step up its efforts to influence netizens and extract intelligence from Western systems as trade and financial sanctions bite, though there are so far little or no indications of a marked escalation in cyberwarfare.

"Our goal is not to hurt anyone," Schaeffer told The Washington Post in an earlier interview. "It's just to not empower the Russian government to have another tool in their war chest."

In a letter to customers, obtained by the newspaper, Cogent said it was taking action on a moral point ... and also because the West has slapped sanctions on Russia as punishment for occupying Ukraine:

In light of the unwarranted and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Cogent is terminating all of your services effective at 5pm GMT on March 4, 2022.

The economic sanctions put in place as a result of the invasion and the increasingly uncertain security situation make it impossible for Cogent to continue to provide you with service. All Cogent-provided ports and IP address space will be reclaimed as of the termination date.

We understand this 1700 UTC deadline morphed into a rolling disconnection after customers asked for sufficient time to switch over to alternative providers.

The list of tech giants cutting Russia loose as a result of the bloody occupation continues to grow – Microsoft, AMD, Intel, TSMC, Apple, Google, Amazon, Cisco, Dell, HP, IBM, SAP, Oracle, and Lenovo, for instance – plus corporations in automotive, financial services, entertainment, oil, and more, all amid fresh trade restrictions in place against the Putin regime by America and Europe.

DNS overlord ICANN yesterday rejected Ukraine's request to delete all Russian web domains. Russia is also said to be contemplating its own internet-alike, dubbed Runet.

The Ukrainian government has said more than 2,000 civilians have died in armed conflict with Russia since the invasion began on February 24, though the UN has recorded around 230. ®

  • Leaked stolen Nvidia cert can sign Windows malware
    70k staff email addresses and NTLM password hashes also dumped online
    Gareth Corfield Sat 5 Mar 2022 // 04:09 UTC

    An Nvidia code-signing certificate was among the mountain of files stolen and leaked online by criminals who ransacked the GPU giant's internal systems.

    At least two binaries not developed by Nvidia, but signed this week with its stolen cert, making them appear to be Nvidia programs, have appeared in malware sample database VirusTotal.

    This leak means sysadmins should take steps, or review their security policies and defenses, to ensure code recently signed by the rogue cert is detected and blocked as it is most likely going to be malicious. This can be done through Windows configuration, network filtering rules, or whatever you use to police your organization.

    Continue reading
  • Photonics startup Luminous Computing bags $105m
    Bill Gates among those plowing funds into AI supercomputing tech
    Jeff Burt Sat 5 Mar 2022 // 01:27 UTC

    Luminous Computing, a startup using photonics to drive artificial intelligence, has raised venture capital backing, pulling in $105m in Series A funding from a range of investors that includes Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

    The Bay Area upstart, founded in 2018, announced the funding round, which included such firms as Gigafund, 8090 Partners, Third Kind Venture Capital, Alumni Ventures Group and Strawberry Creek Ventures. It adds to the $1m in pre-seed money the company received in 2018 and the $9m in seed funding pulled in a year later.

    Luminous officials said the new cash will be used to double the size of the company's engineering team and the build-out of its custom chips and software, as it ramps toward commercial-scale production. It also is continuing to recruit photonics designers, digital and analog very large-scale integration (VSLI) engineers, packaging and system integration engineers and machine learning experts.

    Continue reading
  • Russia’s invasion kicks Senate into cybersecurity law mode
    Critical infrastructure, federal agencies must report intrusions, ransomware payments within hours, draft rules state
    Jeff Burt Sat 5 Mar 2022 // 00:40 UTC

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the possibility that the Kremlin may escalate its cyberespionage against the West after being heavily sanctioned, has convinced the US Senate to unanimously pass a bipartisan cybersecurity bill.

    This draft law would, among other steps, force critical infrastructure companies to report attacks and ransomware payments.

    The Strengthening American Cybersecurity Act of 2022, which now goes to the House, would put into law some of the regulations the Biden Administration and some members of Congress have been advocating for since the onslaught of high-profile ransomware attacks last year, including those on such companies as Colonial Pipeline and meat processor JBS Foods.

    Continue reading
  • Chinese rocket junk may have just smashed into Moon
    Details still up in the air, unlike whatever hit our natural satellite
    Katyanna Quach Fri 4 Mar 2022 // 23:17 UTC

    A chunk of Chinese space junk today crashed into the far side of the Moon, according to a maker of astrometry software.

    The trash is believed to be a spent Long March 3C rocket booster from the launch of Chang'e 5-T1, a Chinese experimental robotic spacecraft that lifted off in 2014. The leftover component was estimated to have smashed into the Moon at 1225 UTC on Friday, after hurtling through space at 5,800 miles per hour.

    We're not sure of the timing because debris at such altitudes isn't usually tracked by agencies, such as the US Space Force, according to Planetary Society member Bill Gray, who develops software for professional astronomers and first predicted the impact. Gray said he started tracking the debris in his spare time after an astronomer at NASA alerted him a few weeks ago to something that seemed, in Gray's words, "suspiciously large."

    Continue reading
  • GNOME, Mono, Xamarin founder Miguel de Icaza leaves Microsoft
    Departure follows GitHub CEO exit
    Liam Proven in Prague Fri 4 Mar 2022 // 18:59 UTC

    Just months after Nat Friedman quit as CEO of Microsoft-owned GitHub, his Xamarin co-founder has also ejected from the Windows giant.

    Miguel De Icaza joined Microsoft when it acquired Xamarin in 2016, which marked the beginning of a change in Redmond's mobile strategy. He has spoken to The Reg before about how different Microsoft is today from its notoriously FOSS-averse past.

    De Icaza has long been a pivotal figure in the areas of Linux and Linux-Microsoft interoperability. He was the original founder of the GNOME desktop project in 1997, along with Federico Mena. A couple of years later, he started Helix Code with Nat Friedman. Subsequently renamed Ximian, the company developed the GNOME email client Evolution and the Ximian Connector, which enabled Evolution to talk to Microsoft Exchange Server.

    Continue reading
  • Microsoft says hello again to China, goodbye to Russia
    Middle Kingdom gets another Azure region, Putin gets the middle finger
    Dan Robinson Fri 4 Mar 2022 // 17:42 UTC

    Microsoft has opened a fifth Azure region in China with one hand while putting a stop to new sales in Russia with the other.

    The Redmond software giant declared today that its new Azure region in North China went live with unrestricted access for customers on 1 March, with capabilities including hybrid and multi-cloud deployment, IoT, edge computing, and data intelligence.

    As well as the Azure region, Microsoft said it is adding a set of services that are new to the China market. Among these are support for Azure availability zones to ensure resilience of applications, with Microsoft offering a 99.99 per cent SLA for virtual machines across two or more availability zones in this case. Also new is Azure Arc, which extends Microsoft's Azure Resource Manager to other platforms such as Windows and Linux servers and virtual machines hosted outside of Azure.

    Continue reading

