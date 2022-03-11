Sign in

Uncle Sam has a datacenter waste problem

Abysmal server utilization and other problems uncovered

Brandon Vigliarolo Fri 11 Mar 2022 // 18:40 UTC

US government auditors want to save taxpayers' money by bolstering the capability and efficiency of Uncle Sam's far-flung stable of datacenters. Each federal agency's sites have a host of problems, unsurprisingly.

The US Government Accountability Office (GAO) kicked off its Datacenter Optimization Initiative (DCOI) in 2016 with the goal of reducing the massive financial and energy waste being generated by these warehouses of computers. We're not talking small change, either: in 2007, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated the annual electricity bill for federal government datacenters and servers was $450 million, and the Dept of Energy said each facility can use 100 to 200 times as much energy as a commercial building. 

Despite all that energy and monetary expenditure, two years later the US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) found that government server utilization rates were as low as five percent.

"The high cost and low utilization led OMB to establish a coordinated, government-wide effort to improve the efficiency, performance, and environmental footprint of federal datacenter activities," the GAO said.

The GAO's latest report [PDF] on the state of DCOI progress indicates "mixed progress" at best. Of the 24 agencies that fall under the DCOI's purview, only half met virtualization metrics, 16 met availability requirements, half were properly monitoring energy consumption, and 13 were properly reporting underutilized servers. 

To make matters worse, the OMB reports that the number of federal government datacenters has actually increased since the DCOI was enacted, growing from 5,607 in 2016 to 5,916 by 2018.

All of this has led to closing datacenters completely: 96 were shuttered in fiscal year 2020, 51 had already happened when the report was written and 29 more were in the planning phase.

So, why did US government agencies not meet their savings goals in 2021? The reasons vary, and some indicate that the GAO's measurement methods may not be accounting for all potential paths to savings.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, for example, didn't meet its virtualization goals because it implemented a higher density of virtual servers on smaller, higher-performance hardware. This means it fell short in 2021, but in 2022 "targets have been adjusted to align its new infrastructure with the metric."

The Small Business Administration wasn't able to meet its virtualization goals due to technical gremlins – it couldn't fit virtualized servers on existing hardware; and budgetary holdups – it had no money to move servers to the cloud. Its plans for the future involve applying for a grant and hoping for modernization funds.

Heath and Human Services was unable to meet its energy monitoring goals, and that may not have even been their direct fault: "it did not meet advance energy metering due to a change in the number of valid datacenters counted to establish its energy metering target," the report said. 

Despite shortcomings in meeting particular metrics, the overall intent of the DCOI, to reduce datacenter costs, is being fulfilled to a degree. In FY 2020, the GAO reported that 14 agencies exceeded their cost-savings goals, four met their goals, and six met their goals on a technicality (they were aiming for zero-dollar savings and got there).

The data from 2021 so far isn't as cut and dry, though there's still hope to be found. Eight agencies exceeded their savings goals by August, and eight had and met the same zero-dollar savings goal as in 2020. Seven agencies said they hadn't met their goals as of August, but still planned to save a total of $267.92 million. ®

10 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • Afraid of the big bad Linux desktop? Zorin 16.1 is here
    Pay for pro, get a warm fuzzy feeling
    Richard Speed Sat 12 Mar 2022 // 14:21 UTC

    Zorin 16.1 has arrived, marking the first major update of the Linux distribution since August's release.

    Unashamedly user-friendly, with an interface unlikely to scare off Windows or Mac users, the most eye-catching element of the update is LibreOffice 7.3, replete with better Microsoft Office compatibility, improved performance, and tweaks for dark mode fans.

    Based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, the distribution also has improved hardware support. Handy for those with pockets deep enough for an Nvidia RTX 3050 or Apple Magic Mouse 2. 12th-generation Intel Core chips are also on the list as well as a range of printers and that bête noir of the Linux world: audio hardware. It being Ubuntu, the 5.13 Linux kernel is lurking under the hood.

    Continue reading
  • Next-gen Moon buggy FLEX conquers California desert, seeks lunar speed record
    Astrolab up against competition but has secret weapon: Cosmic crooner Chris Hadfield
    Richard Speed Sat 12 Mar 2022 // 10:51 UTC

    Space startup Astrolab, led by ex-SpaceX manager and NASA engineer Jaret Matthews, has successfully tested a lunar rover prototype that can operate telerobotically or ferry around a crew of two astronauts.

    A full-scale prototype was lately tested in the California desert near Death Valley. The five-day field test (which included the participation of retired astronaut and orbital artiste Chris Hadfield) demonstrated both the rover's ability to carry large payloads and cope with challenging terrain.

    Continue reading
  • Cryptocurrency ATMs illegal right now in UK
    Financial watchdog warns operators to shut down or else
    Katyanna Quach Sat 12 Mar 2022 // 09:08 UTC

    All cryptocurrency ATMs are operating illegally in the UK and must be shut down now, the nation's Financial Conduct Authority said in an alert on Friday.

    Terminals accepting or dispensing crypto-coins in the country must be registered with the watchdog to make sure they comply with Blighty's Money Laundering Regulations (MLR), which came into effect for digital assets in 2020.

    The problem here isn't that none of the companies operating the machines have registered their equipment. Even if they have, none of them have been approved by the FCA. And those that haven't registered can't have been a green light, so all of the digital-coin cash machines in use in the United Kingdom are right now illegal.

    Continue reading
  • Mary Coombs, first woman commercial programmer, dies at 93
    Back when debugging the Lyons Electronic Office led to interference from the building's elevator
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Sat 12 Mar 2022 // 07:32 UTC

    Obituary British programmer Mary Coombs, the first woman to program a computer designed for commercial applications, passed away on February 28 at the age of 93.

    Coombs (née Blood), was born in northwest London on February 4, 1929 to William Blood and Ruth Blood (née Petri). She graduated from Queen Mary University London with a BA Honors degree in French. After spending a summer teaching English in Switzerland, she returned home in 1952 and took a temporary job in the ice-cream sales office of food chain J. Lyons & Co.

    Shortly thereafter, she became a management trainee in the company's statistical office. At that time, J. Lyons & Co. became interested in applying computing to company business operations – overseeing a chain of 250 tea shops and several corner houses in London. The company devised a test to find people to program the Lyons Electronic Office, or LEO.

    Continue reading
  • OpenZFS 2.1.3 bugfix brings compatibility with Linux 5.16
    It's not just a filesystem, it's an 'open-source storage platform'
    Liam Proven in Prague Sat 12 Mar 2022 // 00:04 UTC

    The OpenZFS Project has released version 2.1.3 of what the project calls its "open-source storage platform" for Linux and FreeBSD.

    The terminology reflects that ZFS is not just a filesystem; it also subsumes the functionality of partitioning and logical volume management. This makes creating and managing what ZFS refers to as "pools" of storage simpler than most of its rivals, such as Btrfs or XFS, which work alongside existing partitioning and LVM tools.

    This leads to some overlap. For instance, Btrfs includes its own RAID tools, but so do both the Linux kernel and LVM2. Red Hat is also working on a new storage manager called Stratis, which aims to rival ZFS's functionality.

    Continue reading
  • For those with zero trust in zero-trust networks, this industry alliance may help
    Will someone give the buzzwords a buzz cut?
    Jessica Lyons Hardcastle Fri 11 Mar 2022 // 23:22 UTC

    The Cloud Security Alliance is trying to cut through the myriad zero-trust approaches and solutions out there and attempt to offer some practical info for corporate network admins.

    Zero-trust security continues to be one of the hottest marketing phrases in an industry that loves its buzzwords. But despite so many so-called zero trust products from virtually every vendor, there's still a lot of confusion about what a zero-trust architecture looks like and how to deploy its key elements across an organization.

    A new Cloud Security Alliance project called the Zero Trust Advancement Center aims to cut through the clutter. Launched this week with vendors CrowdStrike, Okta, and Zscaler, the initiative aims to advance standards, certifications, and best practices to help folks build zero-trust environments.

    Continue reading
  • Singapore uncovers four critical vulnerabilities in Riverbed software
    Details emerge of the now-patched flaws
    Laura Dobberstein Fri 11 Mar 2022 // 22:49 UTC

    Singapore's Cyber Security Group, an agency charged with securing the nation's cyberspace, has uncovered four critical flaws in code from network software company Riverbed.

    The vulnerable application is SteelCentral AppInternals, formerly referred to as AppInternals Xpert, provided by Riverbed's Aternity division. AppInternals provides application performance monitoring and diagnostics, and is part of SteelCentral. Customers usually deploying this in their datacenter and on their cloud servers to collect information about performance, transaction traces, and more, so it can all be monitored from a centralized UI.

    Specifically, the insecure code is in Dynamic Sampling Agent, which is the collection component of AppInternals. Versions affected, according to a CVE record, include 10.x, versions prior to 12.13.0, and versions prior to 11.8.8. Aternity's advisory about the security holes is locked behind a customer login page. We've asked the vendor for more information.

    Continue reading
  • Chip world's major suppliers of neon gas shut down by Ukraine invasion – report
    Neon Genesis: Even Cryoin gone
    Dylan Martin Fri 11 Mar 2022 // 21:33 UTC

    Analysts warned Russia's invasion of Ukraine could derail the supply chains of semiconductor fabs. Now those concerns are playing out with the apparent shuttering of two major neon gas suppliers in Ukraine.

    For a report today Reuters calculated that the two neon suppliers, Ingas and Cryoin, produce 45 to 54 percent of the world's neon for chip fabrication, based on information provided by the companies and electronics materials research firm Techcet.

    The Ukrainian duo told the news agency they have shuttered in the face of continued attacks on cities in Ukraine by Russian military. Ingas is based in Mariupol, which is being hit hard by Russian troops, while Cryoin is in Odessa, which is also under threat. Their neon gas is needed for lasers used during the chip fabrication process.

    Continue reading
  • Intel eyes subscriptions to grow software sales from 2021's $100m
    SaaS-y x86 goliath dreams of recurring revenue
    Dylan Martin Fri 11 Mar 2022 // 20:46 UTC

    Analysis Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger lately said he wants to grow his company's software business "rapidly" with new software-as-a-service products and software platforms that will help the chipmaker better compete against rivals.

    With more than $100m in software revenue last year, this is a natural next step.

    During Intel's investor meeting last month, the semiconductor giant, which has ambitions similar to Nvidia's in software, revealed for the first time how much it's made from slinging code. Greg Lavender, the head of Intel's new software group, told shareholders software is a "great opportunity," and that he expects to grow the business to $150m this year.

    Continue reading
  • SPEC mulls benchmarks for ML processing performance
    Measuring real-world AI training, decision-making abilities on todo list
    Dan Robinson Fri 11 Mar 2022 // 19:24 UTC

    Benchmarking organization SPEC has formed a committee to oversee the development of vendor-agnostic benchmarks for machine-learning training and inference tasks.

    SPEC, the non-profit Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation, produces a range of benchmarks that are widely used to evaluate the performance of computer systems, especially in the high performance computing (HPC) industry.

    According to SPEC, the newly formed Machine Learning Committee will develop practical methodologies for benchmarking artificial intelligence and machine learning performance in the context of real-world platforms and environments.

    Continue reading
  • Dunno about you, but we're seeing an 800% increase in cyberattacks, says one MSP
    Cyberwarfare escalates for some as Russia continues to invade Ukraine
    Jeff Burt Fri 11 Mar 2022 // 17:40 UTC

    Revenge and inflation are key drivers behind an 800 percent increase in cyberattacks seen by a managed services provider since the days before the onset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, according to the company's top executive.

    The attacks are coming not only from groups inside of Russia but also from within the region as well from Russia allies like North Korea and Iran, historically sources of global cyber-threats, Emil Sayegh, president and CEO of Ntirety, an MSP that focuses on security, told The Register.

    The US-headquartered biz, which was formed in 2019 after the merger of web hosting companies Hostway and Hosting.com, serves about 2,400 companies around the world, most of them small businesses and midsize enterprises and most in North America. Sayegh said Ntirety has seen the spike in cyberattacks throughout its customer base.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs