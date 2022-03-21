Sign in

Microsoft investigates Lapsus$'s boasts of Bing, Cortana code heist

If boasts are legit, Windows giant will join Nvidia, Samsung, others as victims

Jessica Lyons Hardcastle Mon 21 Mar 2022 // 19:53 UTC

Updated The Lapsus$ extortion gang briefly alleged over the weekend it had compromised Microsoft.

The devil-may-care cyber-crime ring has previously boasted of breaking into Nvidia, Samsung, Ubisoft, and others. Its modus operandi is to infiltrate a big target's network, exfiltrate sensitive internal data, and then make demands to prevent the public release of this material – and perhaps just release some of it anyway.

"We are aware of the claims and are investigating," a Microsoft spokesperson told The Register on Monday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the crooks shared then deleted on Telegram screenshots suggesting they had broken into Microsoft's internal DevOps environment, as spotted by infosec bod Dominic Alvieri. The screenshot shows internal projects including Bing and Cortana's source code, and ​​WebXT compliance engineering projects.

"Normally you wouldn’t give credibility to a snapshot," tweeted Alvieri, "but Lapsus has breached Samsung, Impresa, Mercado Libre, Ubisoft, and Nvidia." The researcher said Microsoft and Vodafone have allegedly been hit, adding that the brag about the Windows giant seems "credible so far and reputation is at stake."

If the screenshots are legit, this would be a major security breach for the American IT titan. There's the potential for miscreants to find and exploit security holes in the code, should they get their hands on it. Perhaps Microsoft should have fought a little harder for Mandiant before Google scooped it up for $5.4bn.

The suspected Microsoft intrusion follows a series of high-profile sorties by Lapsus$, which, until recently, was best known for meddling with Brazil's Ministry of Health and Portuguese media outlets SIC Noticias and Expresso.

That all changed in February when the gang, believed to be based in Brazil, sneaked into Nvidia's networks and stole one terabyte of data including employee credentials and proprietary information, and dumped some of it online.

Days later Lapsus$ raided Samsung and stole 190GB of internal files including some Galaxy device source code. 

The criminal group followed that up by claiming it was responsible for a cybersecurity incident" at gaming giant Ubisoft, and it's reportedly behind a Vodafone security breach as well. Earlier this month, the telco said it was probing Lapsus$'s claims that it stole 200GB worth of source code.

"We are investigating the claim together with law enforcement, and at this point we cannot comment on the credibility of the claim," a Voda spokesperson told CNBC. "However, what we can say is that generally the types of repositories referenced in the claim contain proprietary source code and do not contain customer data."  ®

Updated to add at 0400 UTC

Lapsus$ has claimed on its Telegram channel tonight that it has leaked in a downloadable archive file most of the Bing Maps source code, and about half of the Bing and Cortana code. The gang also claims to have compromised LG Electronics for the second time in a year, and access management biz Okta, to some degree.

5 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • Biden says Russia exploring revenge cyberattacks
    Several hundred US orgs given classified briefings as critical infrastructure felt to be at risk
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Tue 22 Mar 2022 // 08:01 UTC

    United States President Joe Biden has revealed "evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks" and that the risks posed to critical infrastructure are so significant that hundreds of US organizations have been given classified briefings on the matter.

    The president said any Russian action is likely designed as reprisal for US economic sanctions imposed in the wake of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, but also emphasized that no specific threat has been identified and it is not certain an attack will take place.

    Biden nonetheless urged the private sector to get its cyber security house in order – ASAP.

    Continue reading
  • Oxidation-proof copper could replace gold, meaning cheaper chips, says prof
    One hopes this won't hike the price of Cu
    Dan Robinson Tue 22 Mar 2022 // 07:27 UTC

    Scientists claim to have found a way to stop copper from oxidizing. If they're right, this could potentially allow copper to replace gold in electronics, leading to lower costs and, ultimately, cheaper components.

    The academics at Pusan National University in South Korea say they have developed a method to fabricate atomically flat single-crystal copper thin films, and that this offers semi-permanent resistance to oxidation. The boffins developed this method along with colleagues at Sungkyunkwan University, also in Korea, and Mississippi State University in the US, and the research behind it is described in a paper published in Nature.

    Copper is used pretty much universally in electronics because of its excellent electrical conductivity, from wiring to the tracks on circuit boards. But oxidation and corrosion on its surface can lead to increased electrical resistance and limit the lifespan of components in some cases. For this reason, gold is often used in key areas – such as coating connectors and in the bonding wires used to connect a silicon die to the pins that form external connections.

    Continue reading
  • Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm leaves Alibaba board to focus on his main job
    Chinese giant expands share buyback program, Big E still working through corruption issues
    Laura Dobberstein Tue 22 Mar 2022 // 07:01 UTC

    Alibaba has announced that Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm will retire from its board on March 31, 2022, after almost seven years as an independent director.

    "Alibaba is an incredible company and I continue to believe in its future," Ekholm said in a canned statement, crediting his retirement from the board as part of an effort "to devote more time to Ericsson's business."

    It's not hard to see why Ekholm wants to focus on his day job. Top of the list, he must deal with the revelation that Ericsson employees may have indirectly paid off ISIS to get equipment shipped through terrorist roadblocks.

    Continue reading
  • Alibaba Cloud lets its tiny desktop-as-a-service client leave China
    Singapore-only release means this is not a major move on the DaaS or VDI markets
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Tue 22 Mar 2022 // 05:58 UTC

    Alibaba Cloud has brought its palm-sized Wuying cloud client device to Singapore – its first foray outside China.

    Wuying was revealed in September 2020. The tiny device was suggested as a way for consumers and businesses to break free of PC upgrade cycles. Instead, it allows them to run a virtual desktop streamed from the Alibaba Cloud and endure a cabled connection to a local monitor and input devices.

    In 2021 Alibaba offered a sequel: an all-in-one Wuying that offered the cloudy client plus a large touch screen. Accompanying the device was a Cloud Workplace that offers cloud storage and offers admins the chance to manage Wuying devices remotely.

    Continue reading
  • This is a BlackCat you don't want crossing your path
    Plus: Android trojan in 100,000+ app installs, Solaris malware
    Jeff Burt Tue 22 Mar 2022 // 05:29 UTC

    Cybersecurity researchers with Cisco have outlined probable links between the BlackMatter/DarkSide ransomware ring responsible for last year's high-profile raid on the Colonial Pipeline, and an emerging ransomware-as-a-service product dubbed BlackCat.

    In a write-up this month, Cisco's Talos threat intelligence unit said a domain name and IP addresses used in a BlackCat infection in December had also been used in a BlackMatter ransomware deployment three months earlier.

    In addition, the team outlined tools, file names, and techniques that are common to both the BlackMatter and BlackCat ransomware variants. As a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation, BlackCat can be rented by criminal affiliates to infect and extort targets, with the malware's developers typically getting a cut of the ransom.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs