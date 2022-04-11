The great Atlassian outage is stumbling into a new week, with the company reporting it has "rebuilt functionality for over 35 percent of the users who are impacted by the service outage," meaning the majority of those afflicted remain unable to access their sites.

At this point it is fair to say the problem is severe. It kicked off on 5 April and the company said that while it was "running a maintenance script, a small number of sites were disabled unintentionally".

Atlassian reported in a status update this morning that: "The rebuild stage is particularly complex due to several steps that are required to validate sites and verify data." This will be of little comfort to the 65 percent of affected customers wondering if signing up for Atlassian's cloud was such a good idea after all.

We suspect that the "dedicated team" Atlassian assigned to sorting out the problem has yet to take down the bunting from World Backup Day before the incident occurred.

Jira Software, Jira Work Management, Jira Service Management and Confluence are the biggest segments still affected at the time of publication. Confluence is a web-based corporate wiki and Jira is more about issue tracking. Jira Work Management is aimed at generic project management while Jira Service Management turned up last year as part of a vision to turn agile and DevOps principles to the IT service desk.

The irony of the latter collapsing into a heap due to an issue with a maintenance script will not have been lost on the affected users.

Also still on the broken list is IT incident-monitoring service, OpsGenie (acquired in 2018) and Atlassian's Statuspage incident communication service – again, the irony meter has gone off the scale.

To be clear, only a very small proportion of customers have been affected; on Friday we were told the figure was around the 400 mark. Still, we suppose being one of those 400 hasn't exactly been fun.

Atlassian has been down for 6 days. Our project managers are climbing the walls and our service request queues are all Slack threads.



I'm currently doing the on-call rotation checklist in a badly formatted Word document someone had managed to copy from Confluence🙃 — Morten Linderud (@MortenLinderud) April 11, 2022

The Register contacted Atlassian to get more information and an ETA for when the rest of the data will be recovered. We will update should the company respond. ®