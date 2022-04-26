Red Hat Application Foundations, a set of software services for organizations developing container-based applications across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, is out.

Application Foundations builds on Red Hat's OpenShift, which has evolved into a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) for development and deployment based around containers and Kubernetes.

This adds to the existing suite of services with the goal of providing a toolkit for integrating application and data services as part of an infrastructure modernization strategy, Red Hat said.

"Application development is undergoing significant change and developers need tools to support this transformation," Red Hat VP and general manager for Application Services Ken Johnson said in a statement. "We designed Red Hat Application Foundations with a developer-centric mindset, created to work seamlessly with Red Hat OpenShift to easily employ and deliver cloud-native applications, resulting in a simplified process to deliver a greater business value."

The portfolio of application services is supposed to give developers ready-to-implement components that include high-performance data streaming services, API management, service connectivity, lightweight runtimes and frameworks, and more, according to Red Hat.

These comprise integration and messaging technologies to connect applications and data, such as Red Hat AMQ, which is based on Apache ActiveMQ and Apache Kafka, and Red Hat 3scale API Management.

Also included are various runtime platforms for cloud-native application deployments, such as the Quarkus Kubernetes-native Java framework, Red Hat's JBoss Enterprise Application Platform, the Migration Toolkit for Applications, and Red Hat Data Grid, a distributed in-memory NoSQL datastore.

The application services pool also includes process automation tools such as Red Hat Decision Manager, aimed at building containerized microservices for more automated business decisions, as well as Red Hat Process Automation Manager, which includes business process management (BPM), business rules management (BRM), and complex event processing (CEP) technologies.

However, despite being designed and optimized for OpenShift, Red Hat states that Application Foundations can be used alongside software from ecosystem partners as well as customers' in-house capabilities to help organizations build the right applications to meet their business goals.

Red Hat Application Foundations is out now – current customers can contact their account executive if they want to set it up, the firm said. ®