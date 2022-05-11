Red Hat Summit Red Hat is targeting edge deployments with fresh features across a portfolio based around containerized software deployments that build on its Enterprise Linux and OpenShift application platform.

The push is aimed at helping customers adapt to the complexity of edge computing and speed deployments, the company said. Red Hat is now extending this with capabilities to help manage systems across the network, from the datacenter to the edge.

With OpenShift a key part of its edge initiative, Red Hat announced at its Summit this week that it has made available zero-touch provisioning for Red Hat OpenShift 4.10, the recently released version of its application platform based around containers and Kubernetes.

Zero-touch provisioning was designed to make automated deployments possible, and allows Red Hat OEM partners to pre-install OpenShift Container Platform at their factory and build relocatable OpenShift clusters using their preferred hardware systems.

According to Red Hat, this will enable customers to procure a pre-configured OpenShift cluster that can be installed into an edge location, speeding the deployment of edge computing applications for use cases such as radio access networks (RAN) mobile networks or error detection systems in industrial sites and others by making it easier to stand up remote operations even with limited IT staff. At least that's the pitch.

Other capabilities announced include a preview of support for single-node OpenShift deployments with OpenShift Data Foundation 4.10, and the addition of block storage with dynamic provisioning. OpenShift Data Foundation provides the data layer services for OpenShift.

Also new is support for management of OpenShift edge deployments by Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management, including single-node OpenShift clusters, remote worker nodes, and three-node compact clusters. Red Hat said that a single management cluster can deploy and manage 2,000 single-node OpenShift clusters using zero-touch provisioning, with policy enforcement via Ansible Automation Platform.

Red Hat said it now has a wider edge management feature set, enabling centralized controls for the oversight and scaling of edge deployments, and support for intelligent rollback to help increase edge device uptime.

In addition, Red Hat announced that Intel and OnLogic are selling solutions certified for Red Hat Edge deployments. Intel's latest NUC Element modules are certified for both Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and 9, while OnLogic offers certified systems for artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. ®