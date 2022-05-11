Sign in

Rocky Linux sponsor CIQ secures $26m funding for CentOS successor

RHEL, RHEL, RHEL, how about that? We talk to founder about HPC, open source and more

Richard Speed Wed 11 May 2022 // 15:30 UTC

Interview CIQ, founding sponsor and services partner of Rocky Linux – a community build of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) – is to receive a $26m injection of private funding led by Two Bear Capital.

The announcement comes after Red Hat finally announced RHEL 9 this week, with general availability in the "coming weeks." The milestone is significant since Rocky Linux emerged in the wake of Red Hat's confirmation that it was dropping CentOS in favour of CentOS Stream as 2020 drew to a close.

As we highlighted at the time, CentOS Stream is free community distribution but it is a development build that is only just slightly ahead of the production release of RHEL, which renders it unsuitable for live production usage.

The Register spoke to CentOS project co-founder, Gregory Kurtzer, who kicked off Rocky Linux with the goal of complete compatibility (warts and all) with RHEL. Kurtzer is also CIQ's founder and CEO.

"The first thing that we focused on was not building the operating system, but building the infrastructure to build the operating system," Kurtzer explains to The Register, "because that infrastructure is so critical.

Rocky Linux has since put out a pair of releases, version 8.4 and 8.5, each time reducing the gap between RHEL's release date and its own. There was, however, a lengthy gap between Rocky Linux's latest announcement and that first release.

"We built up the infrastructure from scratch, all within the Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, all completely owned, and managed by the community," he says.

"CIQ, of course, helped," he adds, "but we helped mostly with funding, and then basically, you know, in some engineering time, but most of it was actually from the community."

Rocky Linux is built in cloud-native fashion (rather than with the on-premises cluster approach of old) using a build system dubbed Peridot. "We're going to be open-sourcing that and releasing that all at the same time as the operating system," says Kurtzer.

Which is great, but we're pretty sure the investors led by Two Bear Capital will want something more for their money rather than the warm fuzzy feeling that comes with supporting a worthy open-source endeavor.

"We're building the next generation of customer service," says Kurtzer. Rather than a slavish focus on tickets and entitlements, "we prefer to focus on the people."

"We believe in helping the customers and helping them solve problems and working with them," he says, adding that it is "not an organization looking at 'What do we need to do to get the contract?'"

We can't imagine who Kurtzer might be thinking of. That said, Kurtzer is keen to emphasize the community ownership of Rocky Linux. The cash is, however, going to be helpful.

"Where are we going to be putting this money?" he asked, "Are we going to be helping in terms of helping the community? Are we going to putting this back into Rocky?

Rocky Linux 8.4

CentOS Stream: 'I was slow on the uptake, but I get what they are doing now,' says Rocky Linux founder

READ MORE

"And the answer is yes, to pretty much all of the above."

CIQ is also a player in the High Performance Computing (HPC) world, with a stack that goes from bare metal provisioning through to containers, orchestration and federated computing.

It recently buddied up with Google Cloud to make Rocky Linux a direct, first-party Google offering.

As for Two Bear Capital, Michael Goguen, founder and managing partner at Two Bear Capital (and now a member of CIQ's board of directors) said: "We see the enterprise Linux landscape changing, with customers demanding the best technology from the open-source community without sacrificing highly responsive support and enterprise-grade security." ®

4 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • Google shows off immersive maps, AR-flavored search, Pixel 7, and more
    Your essential de-hyped guide to what the Chocolate Factory teased at developer shindig
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Wed 11 May 2022 // 22:42 UTC

    Google IO Google I/O, the ad biz's annual developer conference, returned to the Shoreline Amphitheater in California's Mountain View on Wednesday, for the first time in three years. The gathering remained largely a remote event due to the persistence of COVID-19 though there were enough Googlers, partners, and assorted software developers in attendance to fill venue seats and punctuate important points with applause.

    Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, opened the keynote by sounding familiar themes. He leaned into the implied sentiment, "We're here to help," an increasingly iffy proposition in light of the many controversies facing the company.

    He said he wanted to explain how Google is advancing its mission in two ways, "by deepening our understanding of information so that we can turn it into knowledge and advancing the state of computing so that knowledge is easier to access no matter who or where you are."

    Continue reading
  • Five Eyes turn spotlight on MSPs: Potential weak links in IT supply-chain security
    We can think of one thing the S stands for in some unfortunate cases
    Jessica Lyons Hardcastle Wed 11 May 2022 // 21:44 UTC

    Miscreants are targeting managed service providers (MSPs) to break into their customers' networks and deploy ransomware, steal data, and spy on them, the Five Eyes nations' cybersecurity authorities have formally warned in a joint security alert.

    "The UK, Australian, Canadian, New Zealand, and US cybersecurity authorities expect malicious cyber actors — including state-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) groups — to step up their targeting of MSPs in their efforts to exploit provider-customer network trust relationships," the alert warned

    These types of supply-chain or "island-hopping" attacks can prove very lucrative for cybercriminals because once they break into an MSP, they gain access to all of the customers' networks and data being managed, and in turn commit computer crimes and fraud against those customers' customers.

    Continue reading
  • IBM's autonomous Mayflower ship breaks down in second transatlantic attempt
    Human-free seafaring isn't going swimmingly
    Katyanna Quach Wed 11 May 2022 // 20:40 UTC

    The crewless AI-powered Mayflower ship, which was on its second attempt to cross the Atlantic ocean alone, is being hauled back to shore after suffering a mechanical failure.

    The ship, built by ProMare, a non-profit organization focused on marine research, with help from IBM, set off from Plymouth, UK, last month with the goal of reaching Washington DC. But after less than two weeks into the journey, the computer-controlled vessel broke down near Portugal. 

    The Mayflower carries numerous cameras and sensors onboard running computer-vision algorithms for navigation. If it suffers a hardware issue, however, there's no one around to fix it. Information on the 15-metre-long vessel's status is shared via an online dashboard, and viewers can track its location and watch live feeds of it sailing. 

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs