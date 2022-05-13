Sign in

Finnish open-source-as-a-service startup Aiven adds $1bn to valuation

Demand for PostgreSQL and Kafka driving interest in cloud service, CEO tells The Register

Lindsay Clark Fri 13 May 2022 // 16:40 UTC

Finnish open-source-as-a-service provider Aiven received $210 million in funding this week, adding $1 billion to its nominal valuation in just nine months.

The Series D cash injection – led by Eurazeo, and joined by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock as well as existing investors IVP, Atomico, Earlybird, World Innovation Lab, and Salesforce Ventures – follows $60 million Series C funding which valued the firm at $2 billion.

The latest investment round values the company at $3 billion. It's remarkable considering it only supports open-source software and was worth $800 million when it got its first $100 million tranche of Series C funding in March last year.

Aiven sells open-source data technologies as a managed service. Unlike some DBaaS systems, which sell proprietary or less permissive licenses for their as-a-service offerings built on open-source technologies, Aiven says it provides a stack of as-a-service systems in their true open-source form.

CEO Oskari Saarenmaa said the company's capitalization was more than sufficient from the earlier round but when the opportunity came for more funding, the company took it in order to help fund long-term growth.

He said the company had increased its headcount by 50 percent since it last announced funding, with new offices secured in Japan and Singapore. Around one-third of the workforce remains in Helsinki, though.

Saarenmaa said the company currently had around 140 open positions. It is looking for engineers to help build its own platforms, but also developers to contribute to the open-source projects to which it contributes. "As we're growing, we want to have teams that can be close to customers, so we're looking for solution architects, tech support and salespeople."

Aiven was founded in 2016. The CEO argues that investor confidence is based on the fact that there are tens of millions of software developers worldwide. When they want to build something new, they are keen to do that on open-source software and the easiest way for them to do that is in the cloud, on software provided as a service.

Because Aiven only provides open-source systems this way, developers can be confident their applications can be ported to other clouds or their own systems when needed.

The two open-source projects driving growth were Apache Kafka stream-processing platform and relational database PostgreSQL, Saarenmaa said. Developers are using Kafka to adapt batch processing systems to real-time processing while also building new applications with real-time as the centerpiece.

Meanwhile, PostgreSQL was emerging as the de facto standard open-source database.

"PostgreSQL has developed so much over the years that it is now so fully featured today. You can build anything on top of that. Another thing that is working in its favor is it is truly community-driven. There is no one single company behind it and there is a very wide group of dev in the project," he said. ®

1 Comment

Similar topics

Broader topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • TSMC, Samsung plan price hikes for chip designers – reports
    Nvidia, AMD, Apple et al may be forced to pass cost on to customers
    Dylan Martin Fri 13 May 2022 // 18:42 UTC

    Just as costs for some components have started to come down, TSMC and Samsung, the two largest contract chip manufacturers in the world, are reportedly planning to increase prices of production, which may affect Nvidia, AMD, Apple, and others that rely on the foundries.

    Reports emerged earlier this week stating that Taiwan-based TSMC is planning price hikes in the single-digit percentages for legacy and advanced chip manufacturing technologies next year. Citing industry sources, Nikkei reported that the price hike will be around five to eight percent.

    On Friday Bloomberg reported that South Korea's Samsung is planning to raise prices for chip designers by 15-20 percent this year, citing industry sources. Legacy nodes will be hit hardest, and the new pricing will come into effect in the second half of the year.

    Continue reading
  • Software patching must work like car safety recalls, says US cyber boss
    Adds infosec regulation coming to more industries but with a light touch, more collaboration
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Fri 13 May 2022 // 16:00 UTC

    Black Hat Asia Software made unsafe by dependencies should be fixed without users needing to interact with the source of the problem, according to US National Cyber Director Chris Inglis, who serves in the Executive Office of the President.

    Speaking to The Register at the Black Hat Asia conference in Singapore on Friday, Inglis said that when a faulty component in a car needs to be replaced, the manufacturer who chose that component takes responsibility for securing safe parts and arranging their installation. He contrasted that arrangement with the fix for the Log4j bug, which required users to seek assistance from both vendors that used the open-source logging code and source software from the Log4j project itself.

    Inglis wants vendors to take responsibility for their choices so that addressing security issues is easier and users' systems – and the US – can achieve better resilience with less effort.

    Continue reading
  • Micron dangles predictable memory price agreements in front of vendors
    The idea? To get investors muttering: DRAM, those gross margins are stable...
    Dan Robinson Fri 13 May 2022 // 15:00 UTC

    Memory and storage maker Micron Technology has revealed a new business model intended to address the volatility in the memory market that has resulted in sharp swings in pricing over the past several years.

    Revealed at Micron's Investor Day 2022 event, the new forward pricing agreements enable a Micron customer to sign a multi-year deal that guarantees them a supply of memory at a predictable price that follows the cost reduction that the chipmaker sees during the lifecycle of a particular product.

    Micron's chief business officer Sumit Sadana told Investor Day attendees that the chipmaker has already signed up an unnamed volume customer to one of the new agreements, which the company is currently trying out to see whether it delivers on the expected benefits.

    Continue reading
  • Most organizations hit by ransomware would pay up if hit again
    Nine out of ten organizations would do it all over again, keeping attackers in business
    Dan Robinson Fri 13 May 2022 // 14:11 UTC

    Almost nine in 10 organizations that have suffered a ransomware attack would choose to pay the ransom if hit again, according to a new report, compared with two-thirds of those that have not experienced an attack.

    The findings come from a report titled "How business executives perceive ransomware threat" by security company Kaspersky, which states that ransomware has become an ever-present threat, with 64 percent of companies surveyed already having suffered an attack, but more worryingly, that executives seem to believe that paying the ransom is a reliable way of addressing the issue.

    The report, available here, is based on research involving 900 respondents across North America, South America, Africa, Russia, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The respondents were in senior non-IT management roles at companies between 50 and 1,000 employees.

    Continue reading
  • 'Peacetime in cyberspace is a chaotic environment' says senior US advisor
    The internet is now the first battleground of any new war – before the shooting starts
    Laura Dobberstein Fri 13 May 2022 // 13:24 UTC

    Black Hat Asia Cyber war has become an emerged aspect of broader armed conflicts, commencing before the first shot is fired, cybersecurity expert Kenneth Geers told the audience at the Black Hat Asia conference on Friday.

    "Peacetime in cyberspace is a chaotic environment," said Geers, who has served as a visiting professor at Kiev National Taras Shevchenko University, represented the US government at NATO, and held senior roles at the National Security Agency. "A lot of hacking has to be done in peacetime."

    Geers said the Russia-Ukraine war demonstrates how electronic and kinetic conflicts interact. Ahead of the Ukraine invasion, Russia severed network cables, commandeered satellites, whitewashed Wikipedia, and targeted military ops via mobile phone geolocations.

    Continue reading
  • Windows Subsystem for Linux gets bleeding-edge Ubuntu
    'This is not recommended for production development. It may be unstable and it will have bugs'
    Richard Speed Fri 13 May 2022 // 12:47 UTC

    Canonical has begun slinging daily builds of Ubuntu at Windows Subsystem for Linux. We took a look at the not-for-production code.

    Ubuntu has long been friends with the Windows Subsystem for Linux. If you pop wsl --install onto a virgin Windows 11 PC, the odds are it will be Canonical's Linux distribution that is installed by default.

    There are plenty of other options available – OpenSUSE and Debian spring effortlessly to mind, and we recently noted the arrival of AlmaLinux for RHEL refuseniks, but all require specifying manually.

    Continue reading
  • Iran-linked Cobalt Mirage extracts money, info from US orgs – report
    Khamenei, can you just not? Not right now, fam
    Jeff Burt Fri 13 May 2022 // 12:11 UTC

    The Iran-linked Cobalt Mirage crew is running attacks against America for both financial gain and for cyber-espionage purposes, according to Secureworks' threat intelligence team.

    The cybercriminal gang has been around since June 2020, and its most recent activities have been put into two categories. One, using ransomware to extort money, as illustrated by a strike in January against a US philanthropic organization, according to Secureworks' Counter Threat Unit (CTU); and two, gathering intelligence, with a local government network in the United States targeted in March, CTU researchers detailed Thursday.

    "The January and March incidents typify the different styles of attacks conducted by Cobalt Mirage," they wrote. "While the threat actors appear to have had a reasonable level of success gaining initial access to a wide range of targets, their ability to capitalize on that access for financial gain or intelligence collection appears limited. At a minimum, Cobalt Mirage's ability to use publicly available encryption tools for ransomware operations and mass scan-and-exploit activity to compromise organizations creates an ongoing threat."

    Continue reading
  • Confirmation dialog Groundhog Day: I click OK and it keeps coming back
    Yes/No/Cancel culture at its worst
    Alistair Dabbs Fri 13 May 2022 // 11:25 UTC

    Something for the Weekend "We all know what we're doing today? Good. Do your best!"

    With that cheery note, our new project director sweeps out of the 10:00 stand-up meeting and away to… someplace or another, I don't know, wherever it is that project directors go. Project managers can be found everywhere, usually nearby a waste basket overflowing with disposable coffee cups, but project directors? Who can say?

    These project directors are a mystery. It's not a job title I'd come across before. They just swan in from time to time, managerial but polite and rather vague, then drift out again with a farewell motto such as "Do your best!" or "You've all done very well!" like Young Mr Grace.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs