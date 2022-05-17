Sign in

Hardening in the enterprise: SUSE releases Rancher 2.6.5 and NeuVector 5.0

Still a 'nimble idea factory' under the gaze of the Chameleon

Richard Speed Tue 17 May 2022 // 14:12 UTC

Kubecon SUSE acquisition Rancher is growing up, with a decidedly enterprise-friendly 2.6.5 release and version 5.0 of NeuVector.

SUSE appears to be increasingly becoming the container company, and used this year's EU Kubecon event to make its first release of NeuVector since it open-sourced the container security platform earlier this year.

Dubbed a "Full Lifecycle Container Security Platform", NeuVector turning up with Rancher is further evidence of an increased folding in of security and scanning into container solutions.

A SUSE insider described NeuVector is a "big deal" and noted Docker's exploits in the arena of container hardening. Greg Muscarella, general manager of enterprise container management at SUSE said the tool will "enable enterprises to strengthen their security against growing cyber threats in any location without compromising developer agility and innovation."

NeuVector's open-source project, Open Zero Trust (OZT), has also been contributed to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF.)

It is, however, Rancher 2.6.5 that is most interesting. NeuVector integration notwithstanding, the new release of the Kubernetes management platform features General Availability of RKE2 (SUSE's Kubernetes distribution) and the ability to isolate Prometheus metrics between projects. A graduated project at CNCF, Prometheus is a handy monitoring system and time series database.

RKE2 adds support for Windows, including Server 2022, and a vSphere driver to provision directly into a virtualized environment. "Alongside experimental GMSA [Group Managed Service Accounts] tooling, .NET applications can now maintain security best practices in container environments," according to SUSE.

Or, as a SUSE source put it: "With GMSA in tech preview, our Windows containers can do stuff on active directory that simply isn't supported .NET Core on Linux."

The release is a sign of Rancher maturing following its acquisition by SUSE. While some of its founders have been absorbed into the SUSE machine (although we're rather fond of former CTO Darren Shepherd's LinkedIn description as "Container Has-Been" following his departure from SUSE earlier this year) others, such as Muscarella, have been brought in.

While enough of Rancher remains to qualify as a "nimble idea factory" as our SUSE source put it, today's release is a further indicator that the platform is eying increasingly complex enterprise workloads. ®

Post a comment

Similar topics

Other stories you might like

  • Google keeps legacy G Suite alive and free for personal use
    Phew!
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Wed 18 May 2022 // 05:45 UTC

    Google has quietly dropped its demand that users of its free G Suite legacy edition cough up to continue enjoying custom email domains and cloudy productivity tools.

    This story starts in 2006 with the launch of “Google Apps for Your Domain”, a bundle of services that included email, a calendar, Google Talk, and a website building tool. Beta users were offered the service at no cost, complete with the ability to use a custom domain if users let Google handle their MX record.

    The service evolved over the years and added more services, and in 2020 Google rebranded its online productivity offering as “Workspace”. Beta users got most of the updated offerings at no cost.

    Continue reading
  • GNU Compiler Collection adds support for China's LoongArch CPU family
    MIPS...ish is on the march in the Middle Kingdom
    Liam Proven in Prague Wed 18 May 2022 // 04:26 UTC

    Version 12.1 of the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) was released this month, and among its many changes is support for China's LoongArch processor architecture.

    The announcement of the release is here; the LoongArch port was accepted as recently as March.

    China's Academy of Sciences developed a family of MIPS-compatible microprocessors in the early 2000s. In 2010 the tech was spun out into a company callled Loongson Technology which today markets silicon under the brand "Godson". The company bills itself as working to develop technology that secures China and underpins its ability to innovate, a reflection of Beijing's believe that home-grown CPU architectures are critical to the nation's future.

    Continue reading
  • China’s COVID lockdowns bite e-commerce players
    CEO of e-tail market leader JD perhaps boldly points out wider economic impact of zero-virus stance
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Wed 18 May 2022 // 02:58 UTC

    The CEO of China’s top e-commerce company, JD, has pointed out the economic impact of China’s current COVID-19 lockdowns - and the news is not good.

    Speaking on the company’s Q1 2022 earnings call, JD Retail CEO Lei Xu said that the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic had brought positive effects for many Chinese e-tailers as buyer behaviour shifted to online purchases.

    But Lei said the current lengthy and strict lockdowns in Shanghai and Beijing, plus shorter restrictions in other large cities, have started to bite all online businesses as well as their real-world counterparts.

    Continue reading
  • Foxconn forms JV to build chip fab in Malaysia
    Can't say when, where, nor price tag. Has promised 40k wafers a month at between 28nm and 40nm
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Wed 18 May 2022 // 01:53 UTC

    Taiwanese contract manufacturer to the stars Foxconn is to build a chip fabrication plant in Malaysia.

    The planned factory will emit 12-inch wafers, with process nodes ranging from 28 to 40nm, and will have a capacity of 40,000 wafers a month. By way of comparison, semiconductor-centric analyst house IC Insights rates global wafer capacity at 21 million a month, and Taiwanese TSMC’s four “gigafabs” can each crank out 250,000 wafers a month.

    In terms of production volume and technology, this Malaysian facility will not therefore catapult Foxconn into the ranks of leading chipmakers.

    Continue reading
  • NASA's InSight doomed as Mars dust coats solar panels
    The little lander that couldn't (any longer)
    Katyanna Quach Wed 18 May 2022 // 00:36 UTC

    The Martian InSight lander will no longer be able to function within months as dust continues to pile up on its solar panels, starving it of energy, NASA reported on Tuesday.

    Launched from Earth in 2018, the six-metre-wide machine's mission was sent to study the Red Planet below its surface. InSight is armed with a range of instruments, including a robotic arm, seismometer, and a soil temperature sensor. Astronomers figured the data would help them understand how the rocky cores of planets in the Solar System formed and evolved over time.

    "InSight has transformed our understanding of the interiors of rocky planets and set the stage for future missions," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division, said in a statement. "We can apply what we've learned about Mars' inner structure to Earth, the Moon, Venus, and even rocky planets in other solar systems."

    Continue reading
  • The ‘substantial contributions’ Intel has promised to boost RISC-V adoption
    With the benefit of maybe revitalizing the x86 giant’s foundry business
    Dylan Martin Tue 17 May 2022 // 23:49 UTC

    Analysis Here's something that would have seemed outlandish only a few years ago: to help fuel Intel's future growth, the x86 giant has vowed to do what it can to make the open-source RISC-V ISA worthy of widespread adoption.

    In a presentation, an Intel representative shared some details of how the chipmaker plans to contribute to RISC-V as part of its bet that the instruction set architecture will fuel growth for its revitalized contract chip manufacturing business.

    While Intel invested in RISC-V chip designer SiFive in 2018, the semiconductor titan's intentions with RISC-V evolved last year when it revealed that the contract manufacturing business key to its comeback, Intel Foundry Services, would be willing to make chips compatible with x86, Arm, and RISC-V ISAs. The chipmaker then announced in February it joined RISC-V International, the ISA's governing body, and launched a $1 billion innovation fund that will support chip designers, including those making RISC-V components.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs