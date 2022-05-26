Sign in

Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 splashes down on Win Server 2022

I don't think it's going to happen, I don't think it's going to happen... It happened

Richard Speed Thu 26 May 2022 // 13:30 UTC

Windows Server 2022 now supports Windows Subsystem for Linux 2, as long as you don't mind installing a preview patch.

Less than a week after users posted glum comments such as: "I don't think it's going to happen," it did, with the news coming from Microsoft Program Manager Craig Loewen last night.

Available via KB5014021 (which is likely to form part of the next patch Tuesday), Windows Server 2022 now has support for WSL2 Linux distros.

Principal program manager for Azure Stack HCI and Windows Server, Jeff Woolsey was also keen to promote the change.

"Going forwards," said Loewen, "WSL will be supported both on Windows server and Windows desktop SKUs."

The move ends an odyssey that began with the arrival of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) 2 on Windows 10 several years ago and with users' calls for Windows Server to get the same treatment.

The change is also somewhat of an about-face from Microsoft. In 2021, in response to pleas from users to backport the tech to Windows Server 2019, Woolsey described WSL in early 2021 as "fantastic for dev" and "perfect for Windows client" but warned: "If we put it in Windows Server, people will use it in production scenarios for which it isn't intended."

The approved path was to spin up a full Linux VM. Quite a bit heftier than the lighter-weight WSL2.

Signs of Microsoft listening to feedback showed up earlier this year, as Loewen "clarified" that WSL2 distros would work on Windows Server version 2004 and 20H2, although the LTSC versions found in many data centers remained free of WSL2.

Until this week, that is.

The update is rather a big deal for users with Linux workloads and Windows Servers. While WSL 1 was a neat bit of translation trickery, it was WSL 2 that took things to a whole new level with what was pretty much a full Linux kernel running in a lightweight virtual machine. The change means much better system call compatibility and far superior performance (although networking and hopping over the VM boundaries could present issues.)

At present, it doesn't appear that Windows Server 2019 will be receiving the same largesse, but for users with WSL2 workloads and not keen on sticking Windows desktop in the data center, WSL2 on Windows Server 2022 is most welcome. ®

  • Cheers ransomware hits VMware ESXi systems
    Now we can say extortionware has jumped the shark
    Jeff Burt Thu 26 May 2022 // 21:10 UTC

    Another ransomware strain is targeting VMware ESXi servers, which have been the focus of extortionists and other miscreants in recent months.

    ESXi, a bare-metal hypervisor used by a broad range of organizations throughout the world, has become the target of such ransomware families as LockBit, Hive, and RansomEXX. The ubiquitous use of the technology, and the size of some companies that use it has made it an efficient way for crooks to infect large numbers of virtualized systems and connected devices and equipment, according to researchers with Trend Micro.

    "ESXi is widely used in enterprise settings for server virtualization," Trend Micro noted in a write-up this week. "It is therefore a popular target for ransomware attacks … Compromising ESXi servers has been a scheme used by some notorious cybercriminal groups because it is a means to swiftly spread the ransomware to many devices."

    Continue reading
  • Twitter founder Dorsey beats hasty retweet from the board
    We'll see you around the Block
    Brandon Vigliarolo Thu 26 May 2022 // 20:18 UTC

    Twitter has officially entered the post-Dorsey age: its founder and two-time CEO's board term expired Wednesday, marking the first time the social media company hasn't had him around in some capacity.

    Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as Twitter chief exec in November 2021, and passed the baton to Parag Agrawal while remaining on the board. Now that board term has ended, and Dorsey has stepped down as expected. Agrawal has taken Dorsey's board seat; Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor has assumed the role of Twitter's board chair. 

    In his resignation announcement, Dorsey – who co-founded and is CEO of Block (formerly Square) – said having founders leading the companies they created can be severely limiting for an organization and can serve as a single point of failure. "I believe it's critical a company can stand on its own, free of its founder's influence or direction," Dorsey said. He didn't respond to a request for further comment today. 

    Continue reading
  • Snowflake stock drops as some top customers cut usage
    You might say its valuation is melting away
    Lindsay Clark Thu 26 May 2022 // 19:16 UTC

    IPO darling Snowflake's share price took a beating in an already bearish market for tech stocks after filing weaker than expected financial guidance amid a slowdown in orders from some of its largest customers.

    For its first quarter of fiscal 2023, ended April 30, Snowflake's revenue grew 85 percent year-on-year to $422.4 million. The company made an operating loss of $188.8 million, albeit down from $205.6 million a year ago.

    Although surpassing revenue expectations, the cloud-based data warehousing business saw its valuation tumble 16 percent in extended trading on Wednesday. Its stock price dived from $133 apiece to $117 in after-hours trading, and today is cruising back at $127. That stumble arrived amid a general tech stock sell-off some observers said was overdue.

    Continue reading

