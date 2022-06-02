Sign in

Super-spreader FluBot squashed by Europol

Your package is delayed. Click this innocent-looking link to reschedule

Jessica Lyons Hardcastle Thu 2 Jun 2022 // 08:03 UTC

FluBot, the super-spreader Android malware that infected tens of thousands of phones globally, has been reportedly squashed by an international law enforcement operation.

In May, Dutch police disrupted the mobile malware's infrastructure, disconnecting thousands of victims' devices from the FluBot network and preventing more than 6.5 million spam text messages propagating the bot from reaching potential victims, according to Finland's National Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday.

The takedown followed a Europol-led investigation that involved law enforcement agencies from Australia, Belgium, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the US. 

First spotted in December 2020, FluBot picked up steam in 2021 and compromised non-trivial numbers of Android phones worldwide, including more than 70,000 in Spain and Finland. The malware spreads via spam messages telling Android users to click a link to install a malicious app, purporting to be a package-delivery tracker, or asking users to listen to a fake voice message.

"FluBot is a particularly worrying example of 'new malware' because of its capacity to adapt," security firm Bitdefender warned late last year. "Although the method is always the same, the story changes periodically, and it's harder and harder to spot."

First, the scam instructed users to click a link and reschedule a package delivery. But after people caught on, the text message changed and asked users to click a link to view a photo shared by a friend. 

"When this method started flopping, the attackers began sending messages that ironically warned users their phones are infected with the FluBotvirus and they need to take immediate action," Bitdefender noted. And yes, you can guess what happened after users clicked on the fake link. 

Once installed, FluBot asked for accessibility permissions, and the intruders used this access to steal banking app credentials and cryptocurrency wallet details. Plus, the software nasty also stole the smartphone's contacts, and would then send text messages with malicious links to all the phone numbers saved in the device to spread itself further.

While the law enforcement officials say this strain of FluBot is inactive, they also don't know who developed and operated the malware campaign. An investigation is currently ongoing to identify the criminals behind the global operation.

Although the best advice on preventing infection is to not click on any suspicious links sent via text, Europol also lists a couple ways to tell if an app is likely malware:

  • If you tap an app, and it doesn't open (it's likely got nothing to show and hopes you leave it alone)
  • If you try to uninstall an app, and are instead shown an error message

And if you think an app may be malware, it's time to reset the phone to factory settings, they suggest. ®

2 Comments

Similar topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • Engineer sues Amazon for not covering work-from-home internet, electricity bills
    And no, I'm not throwing out this lawsuit, says judge
    Katyanna Quach Fri 3 Jun 2022 // 02:04 UTC

    Amazon's attempt to dismiss a lawsuit, led by one of its senior software engineers, asking it to reimburse workers for internet and electricity costs racked up while working from home in the pandemic, has been rejected by a California judge.

    David George Williams sued his employer for refusing to foot his monthly home office expenses, claiming Amazon is violating California's labor laws. The state's Labor Code section 2802 states: "An employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties, or of his or her obedience to the directions of the employer."

    Williams reckons Amazon should not only be paying for its techies' home internet and electricity, but also for any other expenses related to their ad-hoc home office space during the pandemic. Williams sued the cloud giant on behalf of himself and over 4,000 workers employed in California across 12 locations, arguing these costs will range from $50 to $100 per month during the time they were told to stay away from corporate campuses as the coronavirus spread.

    Continue reading
  • Tim Hortons collected location data constantly, without consent, report finds
    Hortons hears a sue
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Fri 3 Jun 2022 // 01:10 UTC

    From May 2019 through August 2020, the mobile app published by multinational restaurant chain Tim Hortons surveilled customers constantly by gathering their location data without valid consent, according to a Canadian government investigation.

    In a report published Wednesday, Office of the Privacy Commissioner (OPC) of Canada and the privacy commissioners from three provinces – Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec – presented the results of an inquiry that began shortly after the publication of a June 2020 National Post article.

    That article revealed the Tim Hortons app tracked location data every few minutes even when relegated to the background, and the report compiled by Canadian privacy officials confirmed as much.

    Continue reading
  • Atlassian: Unpatched critical flaw under attack right now to hijack Confluence
    CISA's suggested action is to take the thing offline until it can be fixed
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Fri 3 Jun 2022 // 00:28 UTC

    Updated Atlassian has warned users of its Confluence collaboration tool that they should either restrict internet access to the software, or disable it, in light of a critical-rated unauthenticated remote-code-execution flaw in the product that is actively under attack.

    An advisory dated June 2, 1300 PT (2000 UTC), does not describe the nature of the flaw, and reveals "current active exploitation" has been detected. No patch is available.

    The flaw is present in version 7.18 of Confluence Server, which is under attack, as well as potentially versions 7.4 and higher of Confluence Server and Confluence Data Center. Version 7.4 is a long-term support edition.

    Continue reading
  • FBI, CISA: Don't get caught in Karakurt's extortion web
    Is this gang some sort of Conti side hustle? The answer may be yes
    Jessica Lyons Hardcastle Fri 3 Jun 2022 // 00:01 UTC

    The Feds have warned organizations about a lesser-known extortion gang Karakurt, which demands ransoms as high as $13 million and, some cybersecurity folks say, may be linked to the notorious Conti crew.

    In a joint advisory [PDF] this week, the FBI, CISA and US Treasury Department outlined technical details about how Karakurt operates, along with actions to take, indicators of compromise, and sample ransom notes. Here's a snippet:

    Continue reading
  • OpenSea staffer charged with insider-trading of NFTs
    From Non-Fungible Tokens to No Freedom, Twit, if convicted
    Katyanna Quach Thu 2 Jun 2022 // 23:16 UTC

    A now-former product boss at a top NFT marketplace was arrested and charged with wire fraud and money laundering in the first-ever insider-trading case involving the digital tokens.

    Nathaniel Chastain, 31, was employed at OpenSea, the largest online bazaar of its kind, from January to September 2021. OpenSea is essentially a place where people buy and sell NFTs of things; NFTs being not much more than an electronic receipt on a blockchain in practice but that's another story.

    Chastain resigned from his position as head of product after his employers discovered he was secretly purchasing, using anonymous accounts, numerous NFTs of cartoon images and artwork knowing the content was about to be featured on OpenSea's marketplace, it is claimed.

    Continue reading
  • Conti spotted working on exploits for Intel Management Engine flaws
    Don't leave those firmware patches to last
    Jessica Lyons Hardcastle Thu 2 Jun 2022 // 22:15 UTC

    The notorious Conti ransomware gang has working proof-of-concept code to exploit low-level Intel firmware vulnerabilities, according to Eclypsium researchers.

    Recently leaked Conti documents show the criminals developed the software more than nine months ago, and this is important because exploiting these kinds of weaknesses expands the extend and depth of an intrusion, the firmware security shop's analysis noted.

    Specifically, we're told, Conti came up with code that targeted the Intel Management Engine (ME), a tiny hidden computer – with its own CPU, OS and software – within a processor chipset that runs independently from the main cores and provides various features including out-of-band management. The ME has total control over the box, so if you manage to compromise the ME, you'll be able to persistently infect and affect the machine below the operating system and its defenses.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs