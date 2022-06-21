Sign in

RISC OS: 35-year-old original Arm operating system is alive and well

1980s refugee, open source, and runs on modern kit

Liam Proven in Prague Tue 21 Jun 2022 // 17:30 UTC

RISC OS, the operating system of the original Arm computer, the Acorn Archimedes, is still very much alive – and doing relatively well for its age.

In June 1987, Acorn launched the Archimedes A305 and A310, starting at £800 ($982) and running a new operating system called Arthur. At the time, it was a radical and very fast computer. In his review [PDF] for Personal Computer World, Dick Pountain memorably said: "It loads huge programs with a faint burping noise, in the time it takes to blink an eye."

Arthur was loosely related to Acorn's earlier MOS, the BBC Micro operating system but looked very different thanks to a prototype graphical desktop, implemented in BBC BASIC, that could charitably be called "technicolor."

Renamed RISC OS, version 2 followed in 1989 – the same year that Sun started selling its new SPARCstation 1 (a snip at £7,500c $9,200) and DEC launched the MIPS R2000-chipset-based DECstation 3100 (for £8,800/c $10,800).

RISC OS has had a rather convoluted history, partly due to Acorn spinning out Arm, eventually pulling out of the computer market, rebranding as Element 14 and being acquired by Broadcom, where Arm co-designer Sophie Wilson still works today. And partly due to drama over the ownership of the OS post-Acorn at one point.

One fork of RISC OS still supports Acorn-era Arm's odd 26-bit mode, meaning that today it mostly runs on the commercial Virtual Acorn emulator.

The other branch, designed for the 32-bit mode of more recent Arm chips, is now owned by RISC OS Developments, which made it fully open source back in 2018. Development and maintenance is done by the team at RISC OS Open Ltd – ROOL for short – which offers downloads for a variety of current Arm hardware, such as the Titanium desktops.

RISC OS in the 21st century: this is your grandfather's Archimedes, pretty much, just 1000× faster

RISC OS running in RPCemu ... Click to enlarge

If you don't have suitable kit but fancy playing with 21st-century RISC OS, there's also a FOSS emulator called RPCemu, which can run modern versions.

Meanwhile, RISC OS Developments offers a special Raspberry Pi distribution called RISC OS Direct, which runs on all versions of the Raspberry Pi (except the Pico). It's based on ROOL's latest stable version, 5.28, plus various extra apps.

RISC OS Developments are still working on new functionality for the OS. Notably, it recently released a new TCP/IP stack, derived from OpenBSD. Right now, the main benefit is IPv6 support. A feature more significant to most users is still in development: Wi-Fi support.

Also still under development, but available to paid backers, is a new RISC OS web browser, Iris. RISC OS does come with a choice of browsers – NetSurf and Otter – but the plan is that the new Iris browser will be a native app, with the RISC OS look and feel, but using the WebKit engine for better compatibility with the modern web.

The main remaining limitation is SMP. As an OS from the 1980s, long before the 21st-century technology of mainstream multicore processors, RISC OS practically only supports a single CPU core. Various experimental efforts are under way to address this. One has got NetBSD running on another core, and another has the experimental Genode OS running alongside RISC OS. Another effort is working on adding SMP support into the RISC OS kernel itself.

The only other OS that The Reg FOSS desk can think of from this era that's still around, actively maintained, and runs on modern hardware is NeXTstep – or, as Apple calls it today, macOS. Amusingly enough, the latest versions also run on Arm kit, in the form of the Apple Silicon Macs. ®

79 Comments

Similar topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • Israeli air raid sirens triggered in possible cyberattack
    Source remains unclear, plenty suspect Iran
    Brandon Vigliarolo Wed 22 Jun 2022 // 18:00 UTC

    Air raid sirens sounded for over an hour in parts of Jerusalem and southern Israel on Sunday evening – but bombs never fell, leading some to blame Iran for compromising the alarms. 

    While the perpetrator remains unclear, Israel's National Cyber Directorate did say in a tweet that it suspected a cyberattack because the air raid sirens activated were municipality-owned public address systems, not Israel Defense Force alarms as originally believed. Sirens also sounded in the Red Sea port town of Eilat. 

    Netizens on social media and Israeli news sites pointed the finger at Iran, though a diplomatic source interviewed by the Jerusalem Post said there was no certainty Tehran was behind the attack. The source also said Israel faces cyberattacks regularly, and downplayed the significance of the incident. 

    Continue reading
  • Castrol, Submer shift gears to datacenter immersion cooling
    Just us who see 'liquid engineering' and think three pints at lunch on a Thursday? OK, got it, just us
    Dan Robinson Wed 22 Jun 2022 // 17:30 UTC

    Castrol, better known for its engine oil, has partnered with cooling specialist Submer to drive the adoption of immersion cooling for datacenter and edge applications.

    For those of a certain age, Castrol will forever be associated with TV ads that proclaimed its Castrol GTX product as not just oil, but "liquid engineering." Now, however, it is teaming up with Submer to promote liquid immersion cooling as a way towards more efficient and more sustainable datacenter operations.

    The two companies said they will work together on the global supply, development and standardization of next generation immersion cooling fluids. These are typically so-called dielectric fluids that conduct heat but not electricity, enabling components such as server motherboards to be cooled by being completely immersed in the fluid.

    Continue reading
  • A miserable work week spent toiling inside 'the metaverse'
    Nausea, eye strain, inability to take notes, migraines are just a few of Metaverse work 'perks'
    Brandon Vigliarolo Wed 22 Jun 2022 // 16:00 UTC

    Sometimes it takes research to prove what was already suspected, like how utterly uncomfortable it would be to work in the metaverse.

    An international team of researchers conducted a study [PDF] to just such an end, putting participants in VR headsets and taking an inventory of their self-reported physical and mental states throughout a five day, eight-hour-a-day period spent in headsets and a virtual "office".

    Unlike a real job, participants were allowed to set their own work agendas and didn't perform standardized tasks yet even still had trouble undertaking these.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs