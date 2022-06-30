Sign in

Open source body quits GitHub, urges you to do the same

Paid-for Copilot trained on FOSS code final straw for Software Freedom Conservancy

Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Thu 30 Jun 2022 // 23:28 UTC

The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit focused on free and open source software (FOSS), said it has stopped using Microsoft's GitHub for project hosting – and is urging other software developers to do the same.

In a blog post on Thursday, Denver Gingerich, SFC FOSS license compliance engineer, and Bradley M. Kuhn, SFC policy fellow, said GitHub has over the past decade come to play a dominant role in FOSS development by building an interface and social features around Git, the widely used open source version control software.

In so doing, they claim, the company has convinced FOSS developers to contribute to the development of a proprietary service that exploits FOSS.

"We are ending all our own uses of GitHub, and announcing a long-term plan to assist FOSS projects to migrate away from GitHub," said Gingerich and Kuhn.

We will no longer accept new member projects that do not have a long-term plan to migrate away from GitHub

The SFC mostly uses self-hosted Git repositories, they say, but the organization did use GitHub to mirror its repos.

The SFC has added a Give Up on GitHub section to its website and is asking FOSS developers to voluntarily switch to a different code hosting service.

"While we will not mandate our existing member projects to move at this time, we will no longer accept new member projects that do not have a long-term plan to migrate away from GitHub," said Gingerich and Kuhn. "We will provide resources to support any of our member projects that choose to migrate, and help them however we can."

GitHub claims to have approximately 83 million users and more than 200 million repositories, many of which are under an open-source license. The cloud hosting service promotes itself specifically for open source development.

For the SFC, the break with GitHub was precipitated by the general availability of GitHub Copilot, an AI coding assistant tool. GitHub's decision to release a for-profit product derived from FOSS code, the SFC said, is "too much to bear."

Copilot, based on OpenAI's Codex, suggests code and functions to developers as they're working. It's able to do so because it was trained "on natural language text and source code from publicly available sources, including code in public repositories on GitHub," according to GitHub.

Gingerich and Kuhn see that as a problem because Microsoft and GitHub have failed to provide answers about the copyright ramifications of training its AI system on public code, about why Copilot was trained on FOSS code but not copyrighted Windows code, and whether the company can specify all the software licenses and copyright holders attached to code used in the training data set.

Kuhn has written previously about his concerns that Copilot's training may present legal risks and others have raised similar concerns. Last week, Matthew Butterick, a designer, programmer, and attorney, published a blog post stating that he agrees with those who argue that Copilot is an engine for violating open-source licenses.

"Copilot completely severs the connection between its inputs (= code under various open-source licenses) and its outputs (= code algo­rith­mi­cally produced by Copilot)," he wrote. "Thus, after 20+ years, Microsoft has finally produced the very thing it falsely accused open source of being: a black hole of IP rights."

Poison pills

Arrogant, subtle, entitled: 'Toxic' open source GitHub discussions examined

MUST READ

Such claims have not been settled and likely won't be until there's actual litigation and judgment. Other lawyers note that GitHub's Terms of Service give it the right to use hosted code to improve the service. And certainly legal experts at Microsoft and GitHub believe they're off the hook for license compliance, which they pass on to those using Copilot to generate code.

"You are responsible for ensuring the security and quality of your code," the Copilot documentation explains. "We recommend you take the same precautions when using code generated by GitHub Copilot that you would when using any code you didn't write yourself. These precautions include rigorous testing, IP scanning, and tracking for security vulnerabilities."

Gingerich and Kuhn argue that GitHub's behavior with Copilot and in other areas is worse than its peers.

"We don't believe Amazon, Atlassian, GitLab, or any other for-profit hoster are perfect actors," they said. "However, a relative comparison of GitHub's behavior to those of its peers shows that GitHub's behavior is much worse. GitHub also has a record of ignoring, dismissing and/or belittling community complaints on so many issues, that we must urge all FOSS developers to leave GitHub as soon as they can."

Microsoft and GitHub did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ®

18 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • For a few days earlier this year, rogue GitHub apps could have hijacked countless repos
    A bit of a near-hit for the software engineering world
    Jessica Lyons Hardcastle Tue 21 Jun 2022 // 22:04 UTC

    A GitHub bug could have been exploited earlier this year by connected third-party apps to hijack victims' source-code repositories.

    For almost a week in late February and early March, rogue applications could have generated scoped installation tokens with elevated permissions, allowing them to gain otherwise unauthorized write or administrative access to developers' repos. For example, if an app was granted read-only access to an organization or individual's code repo, the app could effortlessly escalate that to read-write access.

    This security blunder has since been addressed and before any miscreants abused the flaw to, for instance, alter code and steal secrets and credentials, according to Microsoft's GitHub, which assured The Register it's "committed to investigating reported security issues."

    Continue reading
  • Start using Modern Auth now for Exchange Online
    Before Microsoft shutters basic logins in a few months
    Jeff Burt Wed 29 Jun 2022 // 22:59 UTC

    The US government is pushing federal agencies and private corporations to adopt the Modern Authentication method in Exchange Online before Microsoft starts shutting down Basic Authentication from the first day of October.

    In an advisory [PDF] this week, Uncle Sam's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) noted that while federal executive civilian branch (FCEB) agencies – which includes such organizations as the Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and such departments as Homeland Security, Justice, Treasury, and State – are required to make the change, all organizations should make the switch from Basic Authentication.

    "Federal agencies should determine their use of Basic Auth and migrate users and applications to Modern Auth," CISA wrote. "After completing the migration to Modern Auth, agencies should block Basic Auth."

    Continue reading
  • Wi-Fi hotspots and Windows on Arm broken by Microsoft's latest patches
    Only way to resolve is a rollback – but update included security fixes
    Richard Speed Mon 20 Jun 2022 // 15:30 UTC

    Updated Microsoft's latest set of Windows patches are causing problems for users.

    Windows 10 and 11 are affected, with both experiencing similar issues (although the latter seems to be suffering a little more).

    KB5014697, released on June 14 for Windows 11, addresses a number of issues, but the known issues list has also been growing. Some .NET Framework 3.5 apps might fail to open (if using Windows Communication Foundation or Windows Workflow component) and the Wi-Fi hotspot features appears broken.

    Continue reading
  • Microsoft promises to tighten access to AI it now deems too risky for some devs
    Deep-fake voices, face recognition, emotion, age and gender prediction ... A toolbox of theoretical tech tyranny
    Katyanna Quach Tue 21 Jun 2022 // 22:54 UTC

    Microsoft has pledged to clamp down on access to AI tools designed to predict emotions, gender, and age from images, and will restrict the usage of its facial recognition and generative audio models in Azure.

    The Windows giant made the promise on Tuesday while also sharing its so-called Responsible AI Standard, a document [PDF] in which the US corporation vowed to minimize any harm inflicted by its machine-learning software. This pledge included assurances that the biz will assess the impact of its technologies, document models' data and capabilities, and enforce stricter use guidelines.

    This is needed because – and let's just check the notes here – there are apparently not enough laws yet regulating machine-learning technology use. Thus, in the absence of this legislation, Microsoft will just have to force itself to do the right thing.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs