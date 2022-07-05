Sign in

India shares its e-government tools with all as India Stack

Identity, payments, data management – the lot – as digital public goods

Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Tue 5 Jul 2022 // 01:02 UTC

The Indian government has decided to share with the world the many e-governance tools it has created to run the country, under the name Indiastack.global.

Prime minister Narendra Modi announced the stack yesterday, declaring "This offering of India to the Global Public Digital Goods repository will help position India as the leader in building Digital Transformation projects at a population scale and prove to be of immense help to other countries which are looking for such technology solutions."

Such nations can now get their hands on India's identity service Aadhaar, the DigiLocker cloud storage locker, the CoWin Vaccination Platform, the Government e-Marketplace, and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission.

The project's digital home, indiastack.org, describes the project as "a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at population scale."

Details on licenses are scanty – but an FAQ states "None of the systems which comprise India Stack require any proprietary technology or intellectual property which would preclude their implementation in any other country."

Another question – How do you start building on India Stack? – offers the advice that each piece of India Stack is administered by a different government agency, each of which "will be able to provide access to APIs, sandboxes, and other pieces needed to start building."

"Alternatively, interested parties may elect to use the APIs offered by intermediaries. Popular intermediaries offering APIs and sandboxes on top of India Stack products include Digio, Karza, Signzy, and many others."

The effort's statistics page explains one of its main selling points: proven operations at scale. The payment platform offered under India Stack has handled 99 billion transactions, Aadhaar has handled 74 billion authentications, while DigiLocker has over 100 million users and has held over five billion documents.

India Stack was announced as just one of several initiatives PM Modi championed while inaugurating India's "Digital Week 2022".

Digital India GENESIS will fund development of tech startups in smaller cities, while Digital India Bhashini aims to create crowdsourced datasets of India's many languages to ease content creation.

Modi unfurled a new catchphrase to describe India's attempts to grow a semiconductor manufacturing industry: "India wants to become a chip maker from a chip taker". But he could only announce the ambitions of the existing Chips to Startup scheme that aims to educate semiconductor designers to "act as a catalyst for growth of startups involved in fabless design." No new manufacturing efforts were announced.

Also announced was MyScheme – a service discovery platform facilitating access to government schemes – along with a National Single Sign-On scheme to allow access to multiple online applications or services.

Modi has previously declared India is in a "Techade" – a ten-year span in which information technology will accelerate the nation's economy and improve life for all.

The reality of those efforts has not always been success. The Aadhaar digital ID system has proven leaky, the CoWin API to arrange COVID-19 vaccinations created perverse outcomes, and a flagship tax portal designed to increase the nation's tax base and cut through India's infamously thick red tape has had long-term problems.

Nations considering India Stack therefore have some war stories to consider, as well as India's code and APIs. ®

2 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • Leading Arch Linux derivative Manjaro puts out version 21.3
    A simpler, easier remix sounds like a good thing, but glitches like these shouldn't be in a point release
    Liam Proven in Prague Wed 22 Jun 2022 // 08:30 UTC

    Version 21.3 of Manjaro - codenamed "Ruah" - is here, with kernel 5.15, but don't let its beginner-friendly billing fool you: you will need a clue with this one.

    Manjaro Linux is one of the more popular Arch Linux derivatives, and the new version 21.3 is the latest update to version 21, released in 2021. There are three official variants, with GNOME 42.2, KDE 5.24.5 or Xfce 4.16 desktops, plus community builds with Budgie, Cinnamon, MATE, a choice of tiling window managers (i3 or Sway), plus a Docker image.

    The Reg took its latest look at Arch Linux a few months ago. Arch is one of the older rolling-release distros, and it's also famously rather minimal. The installation process isn't trivial: it's driven from the command line, and the user does a lot of the hard work, manually partitioning disks and so on.

    Continue reading
  • RISC OS: 35-year-old original Arm operating system is alive and well
    1980s refugee, open source, and runs on modern kit
    Liam Proven in Prague Tue 21 Jun 2022 // 17:30 UTC

    RISC OS, the operating system of the original Arm computer, the Acorn Archimedes, is still very much alive – and doing relatively well for its age.

    In June 1987, Acorn launched the Archimedes A305 and A310, starting at £800 ($982) and running a new operating system called Arthur. At the time, it was a radical and very fast computer. In his review [PDF] for Personal Computer World, Dick Pountain memorably said: "It loads huge programs with a faint burping noise, in the time it takes to blink an eye."

    Arthur was loosely related to Acorn's earlier MOS, the BBC Micro operating system but looked very different thanks to a prototype graphical desktop, implemented in BBC BASIC, that could charitably be called "technicolor."

    Continue reading
  • Open source body quits GitHub, urges you to do the same
    Paid-for Copilot trained on FOSS code final straw for Software Freedom Conservancy
    Thomas Claburn in San Francisco Thu 30 Jun 2022 // 23:28 UTC

    The Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), a non-profit focused on free and open source software (FOSS), said it has stopped using Microsoft's GitHub for project hosting – and is urging other software developers to do the same.

    In a blog post on Thursday, Denver Gingerich, SFC FOSS license compliance engineer, and Bradley M. Kuhn, SFC policy fellow, said GitHub has over the past decade come to play a dominant role in FOSS development by building an interface and social features around Git, the widely used open source version control software.

    In so doing, they claim, the company has convinced FOSS developers to contribute to the development of a proprietary service that exploits FOSS.

    Continue reading
  • India extends deadline for compliance with infosec logging rules by 90 days
    Helpfully announced extension on deadline day
    Simon Sharwood, APAC Editor Tue 28 Jun 2022 // 02:02 UTC

    Updated India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the local Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) have extended the deadline for compliance with the Cyber Security Directions introduced on April 28, which were due to take effect yesterday.

    The Directions require verbose logging of users' activities on VPNs and clouds, reporting of infosec incidents within six hours of detection - even for trivial things like unusual port scanning - exclusive use of Indian network time protocol servers, and many other burdensome requirements. The Directions were purported to improve the security of local organisations, and to give CERT-In information it could use to assess threats to India. Yet the Directions allowed incident reports to be sent by fax – good ol' fax – to CERT-In, which offered no evidence it operates or would build infrastructure capable of ingesting or analyzing the millions of incident reports it would be sent by compliant organizations.

    The Directions were roundly criticized by tech lobby groups that pointed out requirements such as compelling clouds to store logs of customers' activities was futile, since clouds don't log what goes on inside resources rented by their customers. VPN providers quit India and moved their servers offshore, citing the impossibility of storing user logs when their entire business model rests on not logging user activities. VPN operators going offshore means India's government is therefore less able to influence such outfits.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs