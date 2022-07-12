Sign in

'Unbreakable' Oracle Linux 9 is a RHEL rebuild with built-in Btrfs support

Red Hat dropped the file system in 7.4 but Big Red's own kernel has kept hold

Liam Proven in Prague Tue 12 Jul 2022 // 11:00 UTC

Oracle Linux 9 is out and has some interesting differences from the other Red Hat relatives.

The version was released at the end of June, marking an unusually long gap from Red Hat's announcement of RHEL 9 the month before. For comparison, the beta of AlmaLinux 9 came just three days after RHEL 9's official availability on May 17, and the final version followed within a week.

A similar delay seems to be affecting Rocky Linux as well. Nearly a month after Red Hat's announcement of RHEL 9, the Rocky Linux team tweeted that Rocky 9 was coming soon.

Oracle's release notes reveal an interesting change. Under the heading "Package Changes from the Upstream Release", the second item in the list is btrfs-progs. Given that Red Hat explicitly no longer supports Btrfs in RHEL, this is unexpected.

Oracle supplies a choice of kernels with Oracle Linux, along with documentation on how to switch between them. One is called the "Red Hat Compatibility Kernel" (RHCK) and the other the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK), which is Oracle's modified build of the kernel. If you need strict RHEL compatibility – the target that AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux provide – then RHCK is identical to the kernel in RHEL, just as CentOS Linux used to be. UEK is something different and, among other things, includes Btrfs support.

To be clear, this isn't something that has just appeared. Oracle Linux supported Btrfs as far back as version 6 – but back then, RHEL supported it too. Btrfs was removed from RHEL version 7.4 onward, so what is interesting is that Oracle has kept it in version 8 and subsequent releases.

Given that Oracle acquired Sun and its Solaris OS, and still offers it, you might reasonably expect that if Oracle were to add an advanced file system to its Linux, it would be Solaris's ZFS, presumably in its Linux incarnation as OpenZFS. Not so: although it is possible to add OpenZFS to RHEL-family distros, it requires adding an external repository.

The CentOS Stream project also recently announced a new head of its Hyperscale Special Interest Group (SIG). Hyperscale users are those deploying CentOS Stream onto very large numbers of servers at once – think large social network companies, for instance. In this announcement too, there's mention of Btrfs:

The brtfs-progs package was updated to 5.16.2 on both CentOS Stream 8 and CentOS Stream 9.

As The Reg has reported before, one notable large user of Btrfs is Facebook.

Red Hat is working on a next-gen Rust-based storage management tool called Stratis. Development has been under way since 2016, and preliminary support appeared in Fedora 29 in 2018 and CentOS 8 in 2019. Connecting the dots and extrapolating a little here, The Reg FOSS desk wonders if support for Btrfs in Fedora 33 and now in CentOS Stream might have bad implications about how well Stratis is progressing. ®

13 Comments

Similar topics

Broader topics

Narrower topics

Other stories you might like

  • Gtk 5 might drop X11 support, says GNOME dev
    Linux's Wayland-only future takes a tentative step closer
    Liam Proven in Prague Tue 5 Jul 2022 // 11:33 UTC

    One of the GNOME developers has suggested that the next major release of Gtk could drop support for the X window system.

    Emmanuele Bassi opened a discussion last week on the GNOME project's Gitlab instance that asked whether the developers could drop X11 support in the next release of Gtk.

    At this point, it is only a suggestion, but if it gets traction, this could significantly accelerate the move to the Wayland display server and the end of X11.

    Continue reading
  • EndeavourOS Artemis: Arch Linux, but a bit friendlier
    The Reg FOSS desk takes the latest release, 22.6, for a spin
    Liam Proven in Prague Wed 29 Jun 2022 // 11:39 UTC

    EndeavourOS is a rolling-release Linux distro based on Arch Linux. Although the project is relatively new, having started in 2019, it's the successor to an earlier Arch-based distro called Antergos, so it's not quite as immature as its youth might imply. It's a little more vanilla than Antergos was – for instance, it uses the Calamares cross-distro installer.

    EndeavourOS hews more closely to its parent distro than, for example, Manjaro, which we looked at very recently. Unlike Manjaro, it doesn't have its own staging repositories or releases. It installs packages directly from the upstream Arch repositories, using the standard Arch package manager pacman. It also bundles yay to easily fetch packages from the Arch User Repository, AUR. The yay command takes the same switches as pacman does, so if you wanted to install, say, Google Chrome, it's as simple as yay -s google-chrome and a few seconds later, it's done.

    Continue reading
  • Oracle seeks $1b savings, staff prepare for layoffs
    Operating profit crashed 28% in Big Red's fiscal 2022
    Lindsay Clark Mon 11 Jul 2022 // 15:00 UTC

    Oracle executives are reportedly eyeing up a $1 billion cost reduction program that includes revamping the organization and making thousands of employees redundant.

    According to The Information, the layoffs may "disproportionately impact" workers in the US and Europe in business areas such as marketing for software applications in customer service and e-commerce. Ad tech was also mentioned by sources as being in the firing line.

    The move is expected to be accompanied by the departure of Juergen Lindner, senior vice president of marketing for SaaS. His unit is on the list for potential reorganization and job cuts. It was also suggested that CMO Ariel Kelman may leave. He joined from AWS in 2020 and led the team working with TikTok.

    Continue reading
  • Tuxedo Pulse G2: Linux in your lap
    Germany's answer to System76 – pre-installed with your preferred distro
    Liam Proven in Prague Tue 5 Jul 2022 // 15:02 UTC

    Tuxedo Computers is launching a second generation of its Pulse high-end Linux laptop.

    If you want to run Linux on a new PC, you have fewer options than if you want the default of Windows. Of course, you can just buy a Windows laptop and hope that everything works. This means paying for an OS you don't want and accepting the risk that some things don't work when running a Linux OS, don't have drivers, and so on.

    The PC maker may well not accept such incompatibilities as grounds for return, and in any case, by the time you discover them, you may have removed or modified the pre-loaded OS and can't return the machine anyway.

    Continue reading

Biting the hand that feeds IT © 1998–2022

Do not sell my personal information Cookies Privacy Ts&Cs