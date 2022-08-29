LG makes a TV roughly the size of a queen-sized bed

LG Electronics released a TV it is claiming is “the world’s largest” OLED.

The electronics chaebol said the telly, labeled 97G2, with its 97-inch screen would be available for purchase in global markets, starting in “the following weeks.”

The specs aren’t available, but a similar 98-inch model, the now discontinued LED 98UB9800, has dimensions of 87.1" x 50" x 4.5", meaning it surpasses 7 feet in width while standing over 4 feet tall, making it roughly the size of a queen size bed. Or, if one were to check the Reg online standards converter, a little over a third of a giraffe in length.

The 97G2 debuted at the European consumer electronic trade show IFA 2022 in Germany over the weekend. LG reckons OLEDs are the future and predict they will account for 66 percent of the European premium TV market and 17.1 million units globally by 2023.

“One of the stars of LG’s IFA exhibit, the 97-inch LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV utilizes the company’s OLED evo technology, α (Alpha) 9 Gen5 AI Processor and advanced picture algorithms to deliver lifelike images and a genuinely immersive, cinematic viewing experience,” said the South Korean giant.

But for anyone who might feel like an over-7-foot TV screen in a “flush-to-the-wall gallery design” is not enough for them and is willing to settle for LED, LG is also bringing a 136-inch TV to the Berlin show.

Still curiously considered a “home entertainment solution,” the company describes the 136-inch 4K Micro LED equipment as having “first-class picture quality on a spectacular scale, pairing micrometer-sized self-lit pixels with a modular design.” ®