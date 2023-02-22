Raspberry Pi Foundation launches $12 USB Debug Probe
Cheap'n'cheerful option for bare-metal debugging – on anything with SWD connections
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has a new gadget: a cheap, easy USB probe for debugging bare-metal code on a Pi Pico… but it should work with several other devices too.
The Debug Probe is a device to help debug bare-metal software on the Raspberry Pi Pico. The Pico is the Foundation's $4 single-board computer for microcontroller type roles. In embedded computers like this, there's often no display output, and in typical use, no operating system – both of which make it tricky to monitor what it's doing, or more to the point, work out why it's not doing it.
A common way to peer into the memory of an embedded Arm device and work out what it's doing is Arm's SWD interface, or Single Wire Debug – broadly, Arm's three-wire version of the traditional four- or five-wire JTAG interface.
However, to use those SWD signals, you need a device to read and translate them into something another computer can read and interpret, using software such as the FOSS OpenOCD or pyOCD. (In this context, OCD stands for On-Chip Debugger.) This device is called a debug probe.
Conveniently, a Raspberry Pi's GPIO interface can talk SWD over a few of its pins [PDF]. This means you can use one Pi to debug another Pi. That even includes the Pi Pico using some special firmware called Picoprobe. This is rather cheaper than a dedicated hardware debug probe. The snag is that you'll still need to wire up some circuits, as this blogpost describes.
Even if it's versatile – for instance, you can also use SWD to upload software into a Pi Pico from another Pi – it's not that easy, and if you want to use a bigger, faster computer, such as a PC or Mac, you then need to interface your Pi-based probe to that.
Which is the selling point of the new Pi Debug Probe. You plug one end into your Pi Pico, and the other end into a free USB port, and you're ready to go. It's a very low-end offering, but it should do the job – and it's $12. For comparison, a professional tool such as a Segger J-Link comes in at between $500 to $1000, and even an open-source hardware device such as an ORBtrace Mini – for instance from this store – is around ten times the price.
Better still, the Pi Debug Probe should be able to talk to any embedded device with an Arm Cortex M series and an SWD interface, such as the Arm-powered Arduino Due, or the 32-bit variants of the Teensy development boards. These are popular for tasks like equipping vintage keyboards with a USB interface. ®