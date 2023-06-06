Spend to save?

Webinar These days there's such a big choice of community-supported Linux operating system distributions around, it sometimes seems like a mystery why anyone would pay to use them.

You name the source, they're available – in the datacenter and on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), Cloudflare, DigitalOcean, and other public cloud environments - as part of the default configuration and at no cost. So why would any organization pay for Linux?

But an enterprise Linux subscription model could bring businesses and organizations increased value. A commercially supported Linux distribution, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, can lower operational costs and risk while simplifying the gradual migration of enterprise applications and modern cloud native applications from the datacenter into public cloud environments.

Torsten Volk, Managing Research Director at EMA, and Dan Pacek, Manager of Market and Competitive Intelligence for Red Hat® Enterprise Linux discuss what has and what hasn't worked for organizations adopting no-cost versus subscription-based Linux distributions. They also consider how a commercial Linux distribution can help enhance productivity with DevOps life cycles, unify application management, and increase efficiency by saving on headcount and simplified operations across the datacenter and cloud environments.

Lower operational risk by a focus on security, while boosting digital transformation accelerating the transition toward a cloud-native application architecture? Who wouldn't be interested in that.

