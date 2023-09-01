On Call With the weekend looming, The Register once again brings you an instalment of On Call, the weekly column in which sysadmins share stories of their eventual success.

This week meet a reader we'll Regomize as "Huon"* who told us of the time he worked as site engineer for a company so enormous he dare not even hint at its name or area of business, lest the events described below be identified.

Huon came across the anonymous mega-corp's international finance department, in which about 30 souls toiled. Those folk were increasingly to be found on the phone to the helpdesk because their desktop hard drives were full, which made their PCs unreliable.

The helpdesk investigated and found something odd: the c:\temp directory was taking up a lot of space on the department's PCs.

At the time Windows often lived in a mess of its own making, so one of Huon's colleagues ran a script to empty the directory overnight, assuming – quite reasonably – that with the temp directory emptied the PCs would have all the space they needed to deliver a delightful user experience.

Wrong.

"The next day I had to visit the department to explain where all their data had gone," Huon told On Call.

In the course of that conversation, Huon explained that the mega-corp did nightly backups of its servers. Restoring the data should be a snap. Or just a snapshot away, if you want us to give the universe a second storage joke.

The first, for what it's worth, goes like this:

Q: Why was the rock band called 1023 megabytes?

A: Because it couldn't get a gig.

Clearly, we digress.

After Huon told the finance department manager about the likelihood of a swift restore, that worthy revealed he and his team had long regarded the servers as "unreliable" and had therefore stored all their important documents in the only local folder to which they had write privileges.

You guessed it: that directory was c:\temp .

Which meant the data was gone – sensibly scrubbed by Huon's colleagues in the name of freeing up disk space to make PCs behave.

At this point Huon should have been in trouble. His team had, after all, just caused data loss.

But Huon pre-empted that charge by pointing out that the mega-corp's security policies did not allow local data storage. Those policies were properly written down in manuals, and not something finance departments should be ignoring.

"Fortunately it was the kind of place where the mere mention of security violation would silence any criticism," Huon told On Call.

Which is why Huon survived to write to On Call. We shudder to think of what happened to the finance chap!

